Shut Down Just Days After Opening, Bill Floyd’s New BYOB Italian Restaurant Roars Back in Remodeled Washington Avenue Warehouse

On this afternoon, seasoned professional Bill Floyd is all smiles as he welcomes early visitors to his latest entry into the world of restaurants, Porta’Vino. He had initially opened his casual (bring your own wine) Italian restaurant on March 8 and already had crowds waiting for an hour for a table when the coronavirus shut him down only eight days later.

Actually, those who know him well know that Floyd typically is all smiles, his jovial, upbeat presence combined with his skills in the hospitality business have propelled him along a mighty path for decades. He allows that he has had a hand in running 32 restaurants during his career in Houston. Today, he partners with Jim Crane in the Astros owner’s two downtown restaurants, the posh Potente and the casual trattoria Osso & Kristalla, and Monarch Hospitality.

But this baby, anchoring a remodeled warehouse at 7800 Washington, is all his own in partnership with well-known investor/developer Larry Levine. So where exactly is it and what is the exceptional draw?

Porta’Vino (Italian for bring your own wine) sits just north of Interstate 10, where Washington splits off into Old Katy Road and Hempstead Highway. It’s on the right as you head north, a neighbor to the Ladco Design Center. It might seem like another universe but it’s just a quick hop from Memorial Park.

The space, designed by Floyd, has an industrial chic ambiance reminiscent of Reef with the polished cement floors and metal furnishings. And that was somewhat on purpose, Floyd allows. He and Bryan Caswell were one-time partners in the Midtown seafood restaurant as well as El Real Tex-Mex mecca.

It’s interesting to note that with little or no social media and little press, Porta’Vino still gained such popularity in its first few days. Floyd says the BYOB aspect ($12 corkage fee) is key as few BYOB restaurants remain in Houston.

“We patterned it after La Vista which was open for 20 years and was a favorite of mine,” he says. “So it’s no secret that that was the genesis of the restaurant. As a matter of fact Greg Gordon, who was the owner of La Vista, is my chef here.”

And what is the draw, we ask? “We have incredibly cheap wine prices. They are below what you will pay retail anywhere in the city, not restaurant but retail,” Floyd tells PaperCity. “And the fact that the food is fabulous. Greg has done a great job. We have a phenomenal location with unlimited parking. No valet and it’s easy to get to.”

Porta’Vino has a long and wide gallery for outdoor dining and is angled to catch the evening breeze. In addition, a tin-sided barn at the back of the property is set to open as a bar where diners can have specialty cocktails and bites from the restaurant.

Reservations are recommended until restaurant seating returns to a more normal configuration.