Houston Is Getting a New Pink Palace of an Instagram Friendly Restaurant With Champagne Power and a Major Chef Surprise

The forthcoming PostScript HTX dining room is awash in pink tones. It is created by the powers behind XOXO Dining Room in Dallas, PS opens this fall at The Shops at Arrive on Kirby Drive. (Courtesy of PostScript HTX) (Photo by Courtesy of PostScript HTX)

Founders Veeral Rathod and Obi Ibeto want to make sure PostScript HTX is unique. (Courtesy of PostScript HTX) (Photo by Courtesy of PostScript HTX)

A rendering of the upcoming bar and lounge area of PostScript HTX shows its pink glory. (Courtesy of PostScript HTX) (Photo by Courtesy of PostScript HTX)

Ladies, get ready for your closeup at PostScript HTX, a new experiential dining experience restaurant set to open in Houston this fall in the Shops at Arrive River Oaks. PostScript HTX is the kissing cousin of Dallas’ own XOXO Dining Room, a splashy photo-worthy haunt created by GAP Concepts and its founders Veeral Rathod and Obi Ibeto. (Rathod incidentally is the former CEO of Spence Diamonds and creator of the men’s custom clothing brand J. Hilburn.)

Like its Dallas counterpart, PostScript HTX will be awash in tones of pink, with lots of delicious Instagram-worthy moments care of playful vignettes poised throughout the 9,300-square-foot space, once the home of Del Frisco’s Grille. The pretty pink space — replete with champagne doorbells to ensure a swift refill of your bubbly — was conjured by architect Jeffrey Abel of the Abel Design Group, the gentleman responsible for designing a number of Mastro’s restaurants from Malibu to Houston.

In addition, Abel recruited talented Houston-based hospitality designer Erin Hicks to beautify the interiors, which include a 393 seat dining room, a 75 seat cocktail bar and lounge, and 26 seat patio.

“We love the safe, supportive and high energy environment that has occurred organically in Dallas at XOXO Dining Room, and we’re aiming for the same at PostScript HTX with an experience tailormade for this sophisticated site,” Rathod says. “And while our focus is female forward, we have refined our design and concept in Houston to be friendlier to our male clientele.”

Part of Rathod’s recipe to make everyone feel at ease in his pink-on-pink-on-pink restaurant was to woo Houston-born chef Bryan Caswell to consult on the menu of shareable eats. Once named Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chef, not to mention a finalist for the James Beard Award, Caswell made his way back home to Houston several years ago when he was chosen to lead the kitchen of world renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichen’s restaurant at the Hotel ICON and did so to much acclaim. Later the rising star left that post to become a partner in a succession of notable restaurants from the seafood-focused Reef to the casual burger joint Little Bigs Sliders and Wine, El Real Tex-Mex Cafe, Stella Sola and Jackson Street BBQ.

“Bryan has set a delicious tone for us to follow at PostScript HTX,” Ibeto says. “He was intrigued by our pitch for a concept that’s really unlike anything in the city, and with his consulting expertise, our guests are going to be in for a dining treat with the opening menu he has created for us.”

Discover De Beers Swipe























Next

In addition to what we can guess will be crave-worthy food, you will find an expansive cocktail list and champagne program at PostScriptHTX, with each served throughout the day and night.

PostScript HTX will be located at 2800 Kirby Drive, Suite A-132.