Dallas’ Iconic Tex-Mex Favorite Returns With a Modern Twist — Showcase Space, Updated Menu Make Primo’s Better Than Ever

The Jumbo Lump Crab Stuffed Avocado is one of Primo's reimagined new menu items.

Primo’s is back and better than ever.

Dallas’ go-to Tex-Mex favorite, Primo’s Tex Mex, earned its reputation by serving consistent classics for 28 years at 3309 McKinney Avenue. Its devotees — and there were many — were devastated when it closed in 2013.

Mexican food and margarita lovers can rejoice. . . the beloved brand has opened once again in its original Uptown location. Now known as Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge ― it’s a sleeker, more modern version of itself ― from its seductive new space, to its updated menu items and classy cocktail service.

Primo’s held its official grand reopening recently, celebrating its return to Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood.

You won’t recognize the space. The black tile roof and white painted façade are about all that remains from the old Primo’s. This reimagined Primo’s team has completely reimagined it, to stunning results.

“Primos MX Uptown takes a modern twist on the traditional Tex-Mex restaurant as it rejoins the uptown Dallas dining scene,” says Tyler Duncan, president of Duncan Design Group. “With the natural textures of exposed brick and wood patterns intertwined with traditional Mexican folk art and Oaxacan pottery, the guest is enveloped in the heritage of Mexican culture while maintaining the modern dining experience.

“The colorful accents and contemporary patterns create a fresh environment for this new Tex-Mex restaurant.”

Diners find themselves enrobed in Mexican tiles, from the modern brown and white geometrics under foot, to the bold and colorful medallions installed on the coffered ceiling. It’s like turning a page in Architectural Digest, and finding yourself in the middle of the ultimate Mexican layout.

Primo’s colorful bar is ready to pour.

Large booths are dressed in black leather. And other seating configurations feature banquettes clad in nubby fabrics, with wood-framed chairs in soothing neutrals. The brick-backed bar glows with incandescent lighting. It is fronted with Pacific blue tiles and surrounded by plush, turmeric-toned bar stools.

The improvements are dramatic ― Primo’s chose to make a statement with is reintroduction to the Uptown neighborhood.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge has a stylish new menu as well. Check out the jumbo lump crab stuffed avocado for starters. Luscious lump crab salad is stuffed into a charred avocado and topped with tomato and scallions, with a drizzle of jalapeno lime vinaigrette.

The Asado de Puerco is another new and modern menu item featuring tender, ancho-rubbed pork tenderloin. The dish has classic flavors like roasted corn, poblano peppers, fresh tomatoes, and a bright guajillo chile romesco sauce and demi-glace. There are several new specialties to explore, but you can also get your fix of traditional Tex-Mex favorites, if that’s what you’re after.

Save room for the decadent Crème Brulée Churros as well, to savor along with your nightcap. Fresh churros are served alongside brûléed vanilla custard, topped with a toasty cajeta caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Primo’s is open every day at 11 am, serving a special lunch menu and mini-margaritas for $2 during lunch hours

Another time-tested tradition has carried through to this new opening as well ― $2 Tuesdays has been a staple at Primo’s ever since its inception, with your choice of either frozen or on-the-rocks. There will also be live entertainment on Tuesdays from 8pm to 12 am.

The famous margarita meltdowns (which are essentially a tequila floater on top of a frozen margarita) are another staple. Primo’s has a taco and tequila pairing every Wednesday, in case your attitude needs adjusting ― it’s two tacos plus two tequila shots for $10, and they kick off the weekend every Friday with $4 frozen margaritas all day. Primo’s even have a late night menu to accommodate your after-hours cravings.

Stay on the look-out for upcoming patio events at Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, as patio season is imminent. They’ll be launching a new brunch menu soon, too. It is expected to begin in early April, possibly as soon as April 5. March means drink specials for St. Patrick’s Day on March 14, with extra green margaritas to celebrate.

Primo’s is back — and that’s certainly reason to party.