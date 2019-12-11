Mallow Box Dallas
Hiccups Dallas
Hiccups Dallas
Hiccups Dallas
Ding Tea Dallas
01
05

Mallow Box opened its first S'Mores Bar in Plano. Courtesy of Mallow Box

02
05

Hiccups Restaurant & Teahouse and Churroholics are one foodie wonderland in Richardson. Courtesy of Hiccups

03
05

Combine ice cream and churro flavors at Churroholics. Courtesy of Churroholics

04
05

Hiccups is also known for its Asian-fusion cuisine. Courtesy of Hiccups

05
05

Ding Tea is bringing its brown sugar boba tea to Richardson. Courtesy of Ding Tea

Mallow Box Dallas
Hiccups Dallas
Hiccups Dallas
Hiccups Dallas
Ding Tea Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

New Teahouses and Dessert Bars Shake Up Dallas’ Suburban Food Scene

Richardson and Plano Get in on the Sweet Fun

BY // 12.11.19
Mallow Box opened its first S'Mores Bar in Plano. Courtesy of Mallow Box
Hiccups Restaurant & Teahouse and Churroholics are one foodie wonderland in Richardson. Courtesy of Hiccups
Combine ice cream and churro flavors at Churroholics. Courtesy of Churroholics
Hiccups is also known for its Asian-fusion cuisine. Courtesy of Hiccups
Ding Tea is bringing its brown sugar boba tea to Richardson. Courtesy of Ding Tea
1
5

Mallow Box opened its first S'Mores Bar in Plano. Courtesy of Mallow Box

2
5

Hiccups Restaurant & Teahouse and Churroholics are one foodie wonderland in Richardson. Courtesy of Hiccups

3
5

Combine ice cream and churro flavors at Churroholics. Courtesy of Churroholics

4
5

Hiccups is also known for its Asian-fusion cuisine. Courtesy of Hiccups

5
5

Ding Tea is bringing its brown sugar boba tea to Richardson. Courtesy of Ding Tea

When it comes to desserts and tea, the Dallas suburbs are currently thriving with new openings. Richardson just gained a combination Asian restaurant/teahouse/dessert bar and has another teahouse on the way, while Plano just landed a gourmet marshmallow company’s first s’mores bar.

Sweets are taking over North Texas and we’ve got the scoop on what’s new and what’s coming.

Mallow Box S’mores Bar

6121 W. Park Boulevard, Plano (Inside of The Shops at Willow Bend)

The first retail location of Mallow Box just opened last month at The Shop at Willow Bend. Called S’Mores Bar Cafe, the gourmet marshmallow company is bringing its variety of s’mores, hot and cold drinks, shakes, bowls and skewers to mall-goers.

Marshmallow are made from scratch at Mallow Box without any preservatives. Flavors of desserts and drinks range from chocolate & cream and maple bourbon with bacon to lemon & banana rum. A new concept, the s’mores bar allows customers to completely customize their s’mores experience with cookies, marshmallow flavors, types of chocolate and toppings. You can also grab one to go.

Hiccups Restaurant & Teahouse

744 S. Central Expressway, Richardson

Sundance Square Gift Guide

Swipe
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square
  • Sundance Square

An Asian-fusion restaurant and teahouse, Hiccups has opened a Richardson location off of I-75. Founded in California in 2013, the restaurant is known for its garlic noodles, pad thai, pho, and specialty drinks like Horchata Milk Tea.

Along with it comes sister company, Churroholic, in the same space. Serving warm, crisp, churro-centric desserts, the menu offers several flavors of churros like chocolate & almonds, matcha & pebbles, and chocolate & coconut. If you want to get crazy, you can have it looped into ice cream or make it a sundae.

Hiccups Dallas

Ding Tea (Coming Soon)

581 W. Campbell Road, Richardson

A Taiwanese teahouse, known for their brown sugar boba teas, is on its way to Richardson. Coming in near Sweet Daze Dessert Bar, Ding Tea will make a nice stop to grab a tea to wash down whatever eccentric donut or fro-yo dessert you got nearby.

The concept started in Asia 2004, Ding Tea expanded from California to Las Vegas to Houston. This will be Dallas-Fort Worth’s second location, the first opened in Arlington in 2018. Besides an extensive variety of milk teas, the most popular being the brown sugar, the teahouse offers lattes, fruit juices, yogurts and more.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X