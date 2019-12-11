New Teahouses and Dessert Bars Shake Up Dallas’ Suburban Food Scene

Hiccups is also known for its Asian-fusion cuisine. Courtesy of Hiccups

When it comes to desserts and tea, the Dallas suburbs are currently thriving with new openings. Richardson just gained a combination Asian restaurant/teahouse/dessert bar and has another teahouse on the way, while Plano just landed a gourmet marshmallow company’s first s’mores bar.

Sweets are taking over North Texas and we’ve got the scoop on what’s new and what’s coming.

Mallow Box S’mores Bar

6121 W. Park Boulevard, Plano (Inside of The Shops at Willow Bend)

The first retail location of Mallow Box just opened last month at The Shop at Willow Bend. Called S’Mores Bar Cafe, the gourmet marshmallow company is bringing its variety of s’mores, hot and cold drinks, shakes, bowls and skewers to mall-goers.

Marshmallow are made from scratch at Mallow Box without any preservatives. Flavors of desserts and drinks range from chocolate & cream and maple bourbon with bacon to lemon & banana rum. A new concept, the s’mores bar allows customers to completely customize their s’mores experience with cookies, marshmallow flavors, types of chocolate and toppings. You can also grab one to go.

Hiccups Restaurant & Teahouse

744 S. Central Expressway, Richardson

An Asian-fusion restaurant and teahouse, Hiccups has opened a Richardson location off of I-75. Founded in California in 2013, the restaurant is known for its garlic noodles, pad thai, pho, and specialty drinks like Horchata Milk Tea.

Along with it comes sister company, Churroholic, in the same space. Serving warm, crisp, churro-centric desserts, the menu offers several flavors of churros like chocolate & almonds, matcha & pebbles, and chocolate & coconut. If you want to get crazy, you can have it looped into ice cream or make it a sundae.

Ding Tea (Coming Soon)

581 W. Campbell Road, Richardson

A Taiwanese teahouse, known for their brown sugar boba teas, is on its way to Richardson. Coming in near Sweet Daze Dessert Bar, Ding Tea will make a nice stop to grab a tea to wash down whatever eccentric donut or fro-yo dessert you got nearby.

The concept started in Asia 2004, Ding Tea expanded from California to Las Vegas to Houston. This will be Dallas-Fort Worth’s second location, the first opened in Arlington in 2018. Besides an extensive variety of milk teas, the most popular being the brown sugar, the teahouse offers lattes, fruit juices, yogurts and more.