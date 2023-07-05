The Woodlands Gets Its Own Rise Souffle Restaurant — and It’s a Worthy French Retreat With Patio and Soup Power

Rise restaurant The Woodlands
The French onion soup (left) and the marshmallow soup are served in hand created pottery at the new Rise in The Woodlands.
Rise's menu brings a lot of options to The Woodlands.
The jambon and gruyere cheese souffle is fresh and light at Rise.
Creme brulee is a delicious alternative to a souffle at Rise.
The strawberry souffle is served with a strawberry sauce at Rise.
The Rise patio has windows that look out into a forested area, and can be fully opened when weather allows.
The reception area at Rise has many French antique pieces, and a full line of torchons with special messages for purchase.
01
08

The Woodlands now has its own Rise Souffle restaurant.

02
08

The French onion soup (left) and the marshmallow soup are served in hand created pottery at the new Rise in The Woodlands.

03
08

Rise's menu brings a lot of options to The Woodlands.

04
08

The jambon and gruyere cheese souffle is fresh and light at Rise.

05
08

Creme brulee is a delicious alternative to a souffle at Rise.

06
08

The strawberry souffle is served with a strawberry sauce at Rise.

07
08

The Rise patio has windows that look out into a forested area, and can be fully opened when weather allows.

08
08

The reception area at Rise has many French antique pieces, and a full line of torchons with special messages for purchase.

Rise restaurant The Woodlands
The French onion soup (left) and the marshmallow soup are served in hand created pottery at the new Rise in The Woodlands.
Rise's menu brings a lot of options to The Woodlands.
The jambon and gruyere cheese souffle is fresh and light at Rise.
Creme brulee is a delicious alternative to a souffle at Rise.
The strawberry souffle is served with a strawberry sauce at Rise.
The Rise patio has windows that look out into a forested area, and can be fully opened when weather allows.
The reception area at Rise has many French antique pieces, and a full line of torchons with special messages for purchase.
Restaurants / Openings

The Woodlands Gets Its Own Rise Souffle Restaurant — and It’s a Worthy French Retreat With Patio and Soup Power

This Township's Food Scene Keeps Moving Up

BY // 07.05.23
The Woodlands now has its own Rise Souffle restaurant.
The French onion soup (left) and the marshmallow soup are served in hand created pottery at the new Rise in The Woodlands.
Rise's menu brings a lot of options to The Woodlands.
The jambon and gruyere cheese souffle is fresh and light at Rise.
Creme brulee is a delicious alternative to a souffle at Rise.
The strawberry souffle is served with a strawberry sauce at Rise.
The Rise patio has windows that look out into a forested area, and can be fully opened when weather allows.
The reception area at Rise has many French antique pieces, and a full line of torchons with special messages for purchase.
1
8

The Woodlands now has its own Rise Souffle restaurant.

2
8

The French onion soup (left) and the marshmallow soup are served in hand created pottery at the new Rise in The Woodlands.

3
8

Rise's menu brings a lot of options to The Woodlands.

4
8

The jambon and gruyere cheese souffle is fresh and light at Rise.

5
8

Creme brulee is a delicious alternative to a souffle at Rise.

6
8

The strawberry souffle is served with a strawberry sauce at Rise.

7
8

The Rise patio has windows that look out into a forested area, and can be fully opened when weather allows.

8
8

The reception area at Rise has many French antique pieces, and a full line of torchons with special messages for purchase.

As the saying almost goes, you can’t make a souffle without breaking some eggs.  In the case of Rise, a new souffle and wine bar in The Woodlands modeled on a French bistro, so far that’s up to about 7,000 eggs a week.

Rise’s souffle and wine bar in Creekside Park in The Woodlands is a homecoming of sorts for head chef Cameron Achee. A Louisiana native and graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute, Achee moved to Houston with his family to work with Rise in Houston.  After a move to Ohio, Achee has brought his wife and daughter back to The Woodlands to become the head chef of the township’s new Rise restaurant.

The original Rise opened in Dallas in 2008 (George W. Bush is a fan), with Fort Worth following in 2017. Now, The Woodlands gets into the breakfast fun. Rise is the creative vision of founder and Francophile Hedda Gioia Dowd and executive chef Cherif Brahmi. Brahmi’s goal centered around “bringing the French classic to our diners in a comfortable, casual environment.”

The Woodlands’ Rise

The interior of this new Rise in The Woodlands transports you immediately to France. Even the light fixtures throughout the restaurant are chateau sourced and hand crafted for the restaurant. Diners are welcomed and wait to be seated amid antique whimsical French treasures — hot chocolate pots, French dinner knife sets and the softest torchons. These modern-day tea towels are created on antique French looms and all are for sale — towels to Towle.

There’s a bar area with seating for 16, and inside and patio dining.

“Some guests will come in and love the whimsical cozy, dark interior,” Rise CEO Chris Florczak says. “And then some want a brighter seating area so we can do both. We want you to feel like you’re you’re in the French countryside inside.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

The view from the patio of this Woodlands’ Rise is refreshing — nothing but trees — and allows you to forget you didn’t need a passport to get here. While the patio is bright and open, it has windows that are closed during this latest summer Texas heat wave. But they will be opened for a fresh air experience when weather permits.

This Rise patio even has a private area that can be draped off and reserved for small groups.

“We’ve had book signings, we’ve done clubs, baby showers,” Florczak says.

The reception area at Rise has many French antique pieces, and a full line of torchons with special messages for purchase.
The reception area at Rise has many French antique pieces, and a full line of torchons with special messages for purchase.

Tables in the Birch Forest area, a small set of tables bounded by birch twigs and lighting, use antique French school desk reproductions as tables.

It is a “very popular place for people to reserve and sit,” Florczak says. “We’ll probably do some cooking classes on Saturday mornings where guests learn how to make souffles.”

The Rise Menu

Rise’s menu is best known for souffles, but another must-try is the marshmallow soup. It’s a tomato and carrot bisque, with three mini goat cheese souffles and a drizzle of pesto. It’s a consistent “Best Soup” winner in Dallas, and will be a favorite in The Woodlands too, no doubt. But the soup power does not end there. The onion soup has a dense slice of bread afloat in a rich broth heavy with sweet onions.

Each souffle at Rise is whipped to order and arrives at the table in under 20 minutes, thanks to the restaurant’s custom French ovens. Right now, souffles are the most popular menu item and account for 70 percent of the orders at Rise, according to Achee. Light as air, a souffle is perfect in hot weather. Savory and sweet souffles are menu staples, and none of them are more than 550 calories.

The food arrives on handmade ceramic plates.

“Each piece is unique, made by hand painted, uniquely made for us in Waco,” Florczak tells PaperCity The Woodlands.

The French onion soup (left) and the marshmallow soup are served in hand created pottery at the new Rise in The Woodlands.
The French onion soup (left) and the marshmallow soup are served in hand created pottery at the new Rise in The Woodlands.

Rise’s salads are available as starters and entrees — greens, blue cheese, pecans and green apple are served with a pecan vinaigrette that is tart and smooth.

Seasonal wine flights with four pours are available — from a selection of red, white, dessert wines and champagnes.  A refreshing iced tea is also on the menu, along with soft drinks, lemon and limeades, and coffees.

Bon appetit! Yes, The Woodlands continues to be on the Rise.

Rise has some special events coming up, including Bastille Day on July 14 and Julia Child‘s birthday on August 15. This new Woodlands Rise is open from 11 am to 9 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 11 am to 10 pm Fridays and Saturdays. Rise is located at 23465 Kuykendahl in Creekside Park. Reservations are available here.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
6920 Vassar Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

6920 Vassar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$20,500,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
6920 Vassar Avenue
3607 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3607 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Mathews
This property is listed by: Brittany Mathews (214) 641-1019 Email Realtor
3607 Euclid Avenue
1601 Lexington Avenue
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

1601 Lexington Avenue
Flower Mound, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
1601 Lexington Avenue
1918 Olive Street #302
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #302
Dallas, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #302
2208 Plantation Lane
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

2208 Plantation Lane
Plano, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2208 Plantation Lane
3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Kashata
This property is listed by: Anne Kashata (214) 356-7200 Email Realtor
3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
Argyle
FOR SALE

6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
Argyle, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
6513 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6513 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6513 Sudbury Road
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
9300 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9300 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9300 Hathaway Street
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Victory Park
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Dallas, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
5345 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5345 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
5345 Nakoma Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X