North Texas’ Top Chefs Give Their Most Cherished Recipes For Ronald McDonald House’s All-Star Cookbook
Coming to the Table With LoveBY Courtney Dabney // 08.03.21
One of the recipes you'll find in the cookbook is Duck Fat Fried Rice. Photo by Kevin Marple.
The cover of the new Come to the Table cookbook celebrating 40 year of Ronald McDonald House Dallas.
Val's Cheesecakes shares the recipe for this Berry Oreo Cheesecake.
Forty chefs from around the nation, including many from the Dallas and Fort Worth region, are celebrating Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) with a new cookbook. The chefs share favorite family recipes in Come to the Table.
Come to the Table celebrates the 40th anniversary of Ronald McDonald House Dallas providing housing to families during the course of long hospital stays and extended treatments. The House has taken that huge hurdle and expense off of 40,000 families who have traveled to Dallas seeking medical care for their kids. The families are welcomed into a home-like setting, providing a much needed respite at a beyond trying time.
Ronald Mc Donald House of Dallas, which was established in 1981, pioneered this charitable service. It’s become an extended family member for thousands over the past four decades. The idea is that keeping families intact helps families to establish a normal routine in the midst of a health crisis.
The new cookbook is a collection of classics, sweets and pastries, along with simple family-style creations, all inspired by each chef’s personal story as to what family means to them.
Dean Fearing, chef and owner of Fearing’s Restaurant and Rattlesnake Bar remembers his granny “shaking a big ol’ bag of chicken with the A&P logo on the side” while giving her fried chicken recipe. Honorary chef chair Uno Immanivong — the owner of Red Stix Asian Street Food and local favorite Asian Mint — provides a duck fat fried rice recipe that pays tribute to her mom for nurturing “my love for cooking and finding beautiful ingredients to elevate each dish.” Val Jean-Bart, owner of Val’s Cheesecakes, shares the recipe for Val’s Berry Oreo Cheesecake in honor of his mom. Marie Jose Labossiere was “a phenomenal, strong and smart business woman” in Jean-Bart’s words who was the muse for his career before she passed away from breast cancer.
Every chef has shared their recipe at no cost to RMHD. Chances are you’ll recognize many of the notable Texas chefs who contributed a cherished recipe. These include Aaron Collins, the chef at Cafe Momentum; Alexandre Micka, the founder of La Tarte Tropézienne; chef Ashleigh Shanti; Ben Starr, the chef at The Ultimate Food Geek; Brandon Moore, the executive chef at Ocean Prime Dallas; Chris Ward, chef and partner at The Mercury; and Dan Landsberg, the executive chef at Ellie’s Restaurant at HALL Arts Hotel.
More Cookbook Chefs
Danny Grant, Chef & Partner of What If Syndicate | Monarch
Dean Fearing, Chef & Owner | Fearing’s Restaurant & Rattlesnake Bar
Gabrielle McBay, Private Chef & Creative Producer
Giuliano Matarese, Chef & Restaurateur | Chef G*
Jennie Kelley, Owner & Creator | Frank Underground and Better Half Pop-Up
Jeramie Robison, Director of Culinary & Executive Chef | Thompson Dallas
Ji Kang, Managing Partner & Chef | Sloane’s Corner
Jordan Frosolone, Executive Chef & Partner | The Leopard at des Artistes
José Meza, Executive Chef | Tulum
Julian Barsotti, Chef & Owner | Nonna, Carbone’s and Fachini
Kate Weiser, Owner | Kate Weiser Chocolate
Kelly Ball, Owner | Leila Bakery & Café
Kevin Curry, Chef and Health & Wellness Personality | FitMenCook
Mark Guatelara, Chef | Ober Here Filipino Rice Bowls
Matthew Looney, Founder | Sixth Generation Hospitality
Meaders Moore Ozarow, Owner | Empire Baking Co.
Melissa Miranda, Owner | Musang
Miguel Cauich, Executive Chef | Al Biernat’s
Molly McCook, Executive Chef & Co-Owner | Ellerbe Fine Foods
Nick Hurry, Executive Chef of Exxir Hospitality | Paradiso
Nick Walker, Chef & Ower | Irreverent Concepts
Nikky Phinyawatana, Chef | Asian Mint and Nikky Feeding Souls
Ninamarie Bojekian Mendoza, Chef & Owner | OOH LA LA Catering and Events
Paula Lambert, Cheesemaker | Mozzarella Company
Sally Camacho Mueller, Partner & Pastry Chef | Tesse Restaurant
Sam Cade, Owner | Cades Cakes
Sandra Bussey, Chef & Owner | bbbop Seoul Kitchen
Sarah Zubiate, CEO, Founder & Owner | ZUBI’S and ZUBI FARMS
Summer Galvez, Chief Butter Officer | Sugar Puddin’
T’Juanna Winters, Owner | Lizzie Lu Luxury Treats
Taylor Kearney, Executive Chef | Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar
Uno Immanivong, Owner & Visionary | Red Stix Asian Street Food and Chef Uno Brands
Val Jean-Bart, Owner | Val’s Cheesecakes
“Sales from this book will directly benefit the families we serve, so we are so grateful for each and every chef that has offered their time and talent to this cookbook,” Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock says.
“The way Come to the Table has been created reminds me of a recipe that culminates in a feast for the senses. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 40th Anniversary, particularly at a time when families are starting to reunite after the pandemic forced so many apart.”
