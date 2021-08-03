Duck Fat Fried Rice_photo by Kevin Marple
One of the recipes you'll find in the cookbook is Duck Fat Fried Rice. Photo by Kevin Marple.

The cover of the new Come to the Table cookbook celebrating 40 year of Ronald McDonald House Dallas.

Val's Cheesecakes shares the recipe for this Berry Oreo Cheesecake.

Foodie Events / Restaurants

North Texas’ Top Chefs Give Their Most Cherished Recipes For Ronald McDonald House’s All-Star Cookbook

Coming to the Table With Love

BY // 08.03.21
Forty chefs from around the nation, including many from the Dallas and Fort Worth region, are celebrating Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) with a new cookbook. The chefs share favorite family recipes in Come to the Table.

Come to the Table celebrates the 40th anniversary of Ronald McDonald House Dallas providing housing to families during the course of long hospital stays and extended treatments. The House has taken that huge hurdle and expense off of 40,000 families who have traveled to Dallas seeking medical care for their kids. The families are welcomed into a home-like setting, providing a much needed respite at a beyond trying time.

The cover of the new Come to the Table cookbook celebrating 40 year of Ronald McDonald House Dallas.

Ronald Mc Donald House of Dallas, which was established in 1981, pioneered this charitable service. It’s become an extended family member for thousands over the past four decades. The idea is that keeping families intact helps families to establish a normal routine in the midst of a health crisis.

The new cookbook is a collection of classics, sweets and pastries, along with simple family-style creations, all inspired by each chef’s personal story as to what family means to them.

Dean Fearing, chef and owner of Fearing’s Restaurant and Rattlesnake Bar remembers his granny “shaking a big ol’ bag of chicken with the A&P logo on the side” while giving her fried chicken recipe. Honorary chef chair Uno Immanivong — the owner of Red Stix Asian Street Food and local favorite Asian Mint — provides a duck fat fried rice recipe that pays tribute to her mom for nurturing “my love for cooking and finding beautiful ingredients to elevate each dish.” Val Jean-Bart, owner of Val’s Cheesecakes, shares the recipe for Val’s Berry Oreo Cheesecake in honor of his mom. Marie Jose Labossiere was “a phenomenal, strong and smart business woman” in Jean-Bart’s words who was the muse for his career before she passed away from breast cancer.

Every chef has shared their recipe at no cost to RMHD. Chances are you’ll recognize many of the notable Texas chefs who contributed a cherished recipe. These include  Aaron Collins, the chef at Cafe Momentum; Alexandre Micka, the founder of La Tarte Tropézienne; chef Ashleigh Shanti; Ben Starr, the chef at The Ultimate Food Geek; Brandon Moore, the executive chef at Ocean Prime Dallas; Chris Ward, chef and partner at The Mercury; and Dan Landsberg, the executive chef at Ellie’s Restaurant at HALL Arts Hotel.

Val’s Cheesecakes shares the recipe for this Berry Oreo Cheesecake.

More Cookbook Chefs

Danny Grant, Chef & Partner of What If Syndicate | Monarch

Dean Fearing, Chef & Owner | Fearing’s Restaurant & Rattlesnake Bar

Gabrielle McBay, Private Chef & Creative Producer

Giuliano Matarese, Chef & Restaurateur | Chef G*

Jennie Kelley, Owner & Creator | Frank Underground and Better Half Pop-Up

Jeramie Robison, Director of Culinary & Executive Chef | Thompson Dallas

Ji Kang, Managing Partner & Chef | Sloane’s Corner

Jordan Frosolone, Executive Chef & Partner | The Leopard at des Artistes

José Meza, Executive Chef | Tulum

Julian Barsotti, Chef & Owner | Nonna, Carbone’s and Fachini

Kate Weiser, Owner | Kate Weiser Chocolate

Kelly Ball, Owner | Leila Bakery & Café

Kevin Curry, Chef and Health & Wellness Personality | FitMenCook

Mark Guatelara, Chef | Ober Here Filipino Rice Bowls

Matthew Looney, Founder | Sixth Generation Hospitality

Meaders Moore Ozarow, Owner | Empire Baking Co.

Melissa Miranda, Owner | Musang

Miguel Cauich, Executive Chef | Al Biernat’s

Molly McCook, Executive Chef & Co-Owner | Ellerbe Fine Foods

Nick Hurry, Executive Chef of Exxir Hospitality | Paradiso

Nick Walker, Chef & Ower | Irreverent Concepts

Nikky Phinyawatana, Chef | Asian Mint and Nikky Feeding Souls

Ninamarie Bojekian Mendoza, Chef & Owner | OOH LA LA Catering and Events

Paula Lambert, Cheesemaker | Mozzarella Company

Sally Camacho Mueller, Partner & Pastry Chef | Tesse Restaurant

Sam Cade, Owner | Cades Cakes

Sandra Bussey, Chef & Owner | bbbop Seoul Kitchen

Sarah Zubiate, CEO, Founder & Owner | ZUBI’S and ZUBI FARMS

Summer Galvez, Chief Butter Officer | Sugar Puddin’

T’Juanna Winters, Owner | Lizzie Lu Luxury Treats

Taylor Kearney, Executive Chef | Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar

Uno Immanivong, Owner & Visionary | Red Stix Asian Street Food and Chef Uno Brands

Val Jean-Bart, Owner | Val’s Cheesecakes

“Sales from this book will directly benefit the families we serve, so we are so grateful for each and every chef that has offered their time and talent to this cookbook,” Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock says.

“The way Come to the Table has been created reminds me of a recipe that culminates in a feast for the senses. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate our 40th Anniversary, particularly at a time when families are starting to reunite after the pandemic forced so many apart.”

To order a cookbook or learn more about Ronald McDonald House’s mission, click here.

Renting For a Better Texas Lifestyle — These Distinctive Apartments Offer True Retreats From a Crazy Housing Market
Renting For a Better Texas Lifestyle — These Distinctive Apartments Offer True Retreats From a Crazy Housing Market
The Texas Sweet Life — Where Desserts, Ice Cream and Candy Treats Reign
The Texas Sweet Life — Where Desserts, Ice Cream and Candy Treats Reign
Fourth of July Fireworks, Live Music and Summer Fun — Midway Developments at the Heart of Texas Coming Back Together Again
Fourth of July Fireworks, Live Music and Summer Fun — Midway Developments at the Heart of Texas Coming Back Together Again
Houston’s New Natural Wonderland — Be Among the First to Discover East River
Houston’s New Natural Wonderland — Be Among the First to Discover East River
Houston’s New Office Future — How CITYCENTRE 6 Breaks the Mold and Opens Up Major Possibilities
Houston’s New Office Future — How CITYCENTRE 6 Breaks the Mold and Opens Up Major Possibilities
Serious Patio Power — 6 Texas Districts With Endless Outdoor Dining
Serious Patio Power — 6 Texas Districts With Endless Outdoor Dining
read full series

