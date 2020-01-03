Satisfy Tablescape copy
AvocadoToastBlue
SatisfyingSalad3
Satisfy beet gnocchi
ChefSamWalterHeadshotCrop
Vegetarian spring rolls will serve as a hefty appetizer at the soon-to-open Satisfy.
Satsify’s Avocado Toast
Satisfy avocado chocolate mousse
the dunlavy ama by aisha
Charles Clark, Grant Cooper
01
10

When Satisfy opens this spring, the menu promises to be flavorful, nourishing and clean.

02
10

Salmon Toast is one of many tasty winners on the Satisfy menu.

03
10

The Satisfying Salad is loaded with fresh greens, carrots, avocado, nutritional yeast, sprouted macadamia nuts, and topped with a Meyer lemon vinaigrette.

04
10

Satisfy's Beet Gnocchi

05
10

Chef Sam Walter moves from Austin to head the kitchen at Satisfy.

06
10

Vegetarian spring rolls will serve as a hefty appetizer at the soon-to-open Satisfy.

07
10

Satsify's Avocado Toast

08
10

Satisfy's crave-worthy Chocolate Agave Avocado Mousse

09
10

The Dunlavy will host a pop-up dinner for Satisfy in mid-January. (Photo by Ama by Aisha)

10
10

Clark Cooper Concepts business partners chef Charles Clark and Grant Cooper

Satisfy Tablescape copy
AvocadoToastBlue
SatisfyingSalad3
Satisfy beet gnocchi
ChefSamWalterHeadshotCrop
Vegetarian spring rolls will serve as a hefty appetizer at the soon-to-open Satisfy.
Satsify’s Avocado Toast
Satisfy avocado chocolate mousse
the dunlavy ama by aisha
Charles Clark, Grant Cooper
Restaurants / Openings

Sneak Preview of Powerhouse Restaurant Duo’s New Houston Restaurant Proves Clean Food Can Satisfy

Clark Cooper Concepts Embraces a Venice Beach Vibe

BY // 01.03.20
When Satisfy opens this spring, the menu promises to be flavorful, nourishing and clean.
Salmon Toast is one of many tasty winners on the Satisfy menu.
The Satisfying Salad is loaded with fresh greens, carrots, avocado, nutritional yeast, sprouted macadamia nuts, and topped with a Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Satisfy's Beet Gnocchi
Chef Sam Walter moves from Austin to head the kitchen at Satisfy.
Vegetarian spring rolls will serve as a hefty appetizer at the soon-to-open Satisfy.
Satsify's Avocado Toast
Satisfy's crave-worthy Chocolate Agave Avocado Mousse
The Dunlavy will host a pop-up dinner for Satisfy in mid-January. (Photo by Ama by Aisha)
Clark Cooper Concepts business partners chef Charles Clark and Grant Cooper
1
10

When Satisfy opens this spring, the menu promises to be flavorful, nourishing and clean.

2
10

Salmon Toast is one of many tasty winners on the Satisfy menu.

3
10

The Satisfying Salad is loaded with fresh greens, carrots, avocado, nutritional yeast, sprouted macadamia nuts, and topped with a Meyer lemon vinaigrette.

4
10

Satisfy's Beet Gnocchi

5
10

Chef Sam Walter moves from Austin to head the kitchen at Satisfy.

6
10

Vegetarian spring rolls will serve as a hefty appetizer at the soon-to-open Satisfy.

7
10

Satsify's Avocado Toast

8
10

Satisfy's crave-worthy Chocolate Agave Avocado Mousse

9
10

The Dunlavy will host a pop-up dinner for Satisfy in mid-January. (Photo by Ama by Aisha)

10
10

Clark Cooper Concepts business partners chef Charles Clark and Grant Cooper

The invitation to a rather enigmatic afternoon tasting at The Dunlavy had this fan of Clark Cooper Concepts envisioning tastings from The “new” Dunlavy when it opens next fall as a full-blown restaurant. Wrong. The dynamic restaurant team was introducing a select group of foodies and bloggers to their latest concept — Satisfy.

While we pondered the colorful array of  glasses of natural juices in front us, there was much talk from hipster partner Grant Cooper about eating clean and pure while enjoying “crave-worthy, flavorful” dishes.

“It is not only about eating healthy,” he says of the new concept. “It’s about moderation and education. We wanted to create a place where you could eat every day and feel good about yourself.”

Dressed in fashionably tattered jeans, with a wealth of hipster bracelets at his wrists and a knit cap on his head, Cooper seemed to embody the Satisfy vibe, which he described as somewhat Venice Beach.

When the restaurant opens this spring on the first floor of San Felipe Place (2929 San Felipe), there will be no refined sugars and flours, no artificial preservatives, no artificial anything and no GMOs. For those who might worry about the possibility of a spartan culinary experience, Cooper allays their fears.

“We know some days you want to cheat a little bit, but at Satisfy it doesn’t matter because it’s a good cheat,” he says. “For example, at Satisfy you will be able to get wine on tap paired with Chef Sam’s Grass-Fed Bison Tenderloin and a dairy free vegetable gratin. It’s about eating and taking care of yourself, but not to the extreme to where you can’t enjoy a glass of wine.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38

That would be Chef Sam Walter, fresh from lead chef positions at Austin’s Uchiko and Lenoir. He echos Cooper’s sentiments saying, We are creating a concept that is approachable to everyone. We will have items for vegans, vegetarians and of course, the burger lovers out there.

“It isn’t all about health food, but more about giving people food that tastes good and is good for you. We want everyone to feel good about eating at Satisfy.”

Satisfy beet gnocchi
Satisfy’s Beet Gnocchi

Joining the late afternoon tasting was Chef Clark, snappily dressed in sports coat and slacks. Best known for his lavish meals served at Ibiza (which closes mid-February), Clark was clearly on board with the bold concept. As with others at the seating, he was well into the meal served.

The Satisfy Preview Menu

A welcome glass of mimosa tea, flavored with yuzu, morning leaf, guayusa tea, coconut water, and house bubbles, preceded appetizers that included vegetarian spring rolls, bison tartare, salmon toast and avocado toast.

For the main course, guests were served samplings of Tumeric Bone Broth, Satsifying Salad (composed of spinach, kale, arugula, Brussels sprout leaves, radish, carrots, avocado, nutritional yeast, sprouted macadamia nuts and meyer lemon poppy vinaigrette), Big Mac-Robiotic Wrap (Kimchi, bean sprouts, sprouted tamari almonds, miso broccoli and snow peas in Spicy Wrap),  Jackfruit “Pulled Pork” Sandwich (slow cooked jackfruit in barbecue sauce, cabbage slaw on gluten-free Texas Toast), and Beet Gnocchi.

And for dessert,  the absolutely crave-worthy Chocolate Agave Avocado Mousse topped with hazelnuts, coconut whipped cream and cocoa nibs.

On January 15, anyone with $115 to spare for a seven-course dinner, can have first taste, well almost first, of Satisfy offerings when Clark Cooper Concepts introduces its concept at a pop-up dinner at The Dunlavy. The menu is developed around the motto “nourishing to fuel,” which provides a hint at the concept. Reservations can be made here.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X