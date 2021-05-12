Weitzman, Sergio-2
Serca Wine tasting room
The Serca Wines family: Alejandro, Carolina, Andrea and Sergio Weitzman
Serca Wines
Serca wines vineyards
Serca Wine tasting room
Carolina and Sergio Weitzman
SERCA-5
Serca Wine
01
09

Serca Wines founder Sergio Weitzman pours a sample of his Argentinian Cabernet Franc at the Serca tasting room on Heights Boulevard.

02
09

The 1902 Victorian home in The Heights today serves as tasting room for Serca Wines of Argentina.

03
09

The Serca Wines family: Alejandro, Carolina, Andrea and Sergio Weitzman

04
09

The Serca Wines vineyards occupy six acres in Argentina's Mendoza region.

05
09

Workers harvesting the grapes at the Serca Wines vineyards in Argentina's Mendoza region.

06
09

The wrap-around porch at the Serca Wines tasting room in The Heights.

07
09

Carolina & Sergio Weitzman on the porch of their Serca Wines tasting room and event space in The Heights.

08
09

Inside the 1902 Victorian home that today serves as the Serca Wines tasting room.

09
09

The wrap-around porch at the Serca Wines tasting room in The Heights.

Weitzman, Sergio-2
Serca Wine tasting room
The Serca Wines family: Alejandro, Carolina, Andrea and Sergio Weitzman
Serca Wines
Serca wines vineyards
Serca Wine tasting room
Carolina and Sergio Weitzman
SERCA-5
Serca Wine
Restaurants / Bars

Posh Tasting Room Opens in a Historic Heights Home — Serca Wines is No Ordinary Drinks Retreat

Argentina Vino Power Gets the Centerstage Treatment in a Stunning 1902 Home

BY // 05.12.21
Serca Wines founder Sergio Weitzman pours a sample of his Argentinian Cabernet Franc at the Serca tasting room on Heights Boulevard.
The 1902 Victorian home in The Heights today serves as tasting room for Serca Wines of Argentina.
The Serca Wines family: Alejandro, Carolina, Andrea and Sergio Weitzman
The Serca Wines vineyards occupy six acres in Argentina's Mendoza region.
Workers harvesting the grapes at the Serca Wines vineyards in Argentina's Mendoza region.
The wrap-around porch at the Serca Wines tasting room in The Heights.
Carolina & Sergio Weitzman on the porch of their Serca Wines tasting room and event space in The Heights.
Inside the 1902 Victorian home that today serves as the Serca Wines tasting room.
The wrap-around porch at the Serca Wines tasting room in The Heights.
1
9

Serca Wines founder Sergio Weitzman pours a sample of his Argentinian Cabernet Franc at the Serca tasting room on Heights Boulevard.

2
9

The 1902 Victorian home in The Heights today serves as tasting room for Serca Wines of Argentina.

3
9

The Serca Wines family: Alejandro, Carolina, Andrea and Sergio Weitzman

4
9

The Serca Wines vineyards occupy six acres in Argentina's Mendoza region.

5
9

Workers harvesting the grapes at the Serca Wines vineyards in Argentina's Mendoza region.

6
9

The wrap-around porch at the Serca Wines tasting room in The Heights.

7
9

Carolina & Sergio Weitzman on the porch of their Serca Wines tasting room and event space in The Heights.

8
9

Inside the 1902 Victorian home that today serves as the Serca Wines tasting room.

9
9

The wrap-around porch at the Serca Wines tasting room in The Heights.

When oenophiles Carolina and Sergio Weitzman purchased six acres of wine-producing land in Argentina’s famed Mendoza region in 2011, they never imagined that the investment, a lark at best, would lead to a successful venture. Let alone that they would ultimately headquarter their operation in a historic Victorian dwelling in The Heights, one that would double as a tasting room and event space.

A decade after that initial investment, the Weitzmans have opened the doors to the Serca Wines tasting room at 447 Heights Boulevard. The charming, updated residence built in 1902 serves as showcase for their Malbec Rosé, Corte Blanc, Merlot, Gran Corte, Malbec Reserva and Cabernet Franc.

The Weitzmans proudly note that the current 2015 Grand Corte release received ratings of 92 from Wine Enthusiast and 90 from Wine Spectator while the 2015 Malbec Reserva scored a 90 from Wine Enthusiast. The wines are offered at a number of Houston restaurants (B&B Butchers, Le Colonial, Ouzo Bay, etc.) as well as River Oaks Country Club. But individual purchases are available only through sercawines.com or the tasting room.

“There are a number of wonderful boutique wines the big distributors simply don’t want to spend time on,” Sergio, a native of Argentina, says. “We wanted to create a venue not only for our Serca wines, but for other boutique wineries looking to find their place in the market.”

Selling direct to buyers via the tasting room was the ideal solution for the business that was previously operated through a club membership. With an annual production of close to 10,000 bottles, the Heights expansion was necessary.

Weitzman, Sergio-2
Serca Wines founder Sergio Weitzman pours a sample of his Argentinian Cabernet Franc at the Serca tasting room on Heights Boulevard.

Obviously, this is no ordinary tasting room or event space as the early 20th century residential architecture enjoys a unique ambience. The wrap-around porch delivers major curb appeal while the updated open plan of the first floor includes a gourmet kitchen with brick pizza oven as well as an enclosed tasting room with fireplace and an intimate tasting room for spirits.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY

The second floor houses Carolina’s architecture business, NATEX, while the third floor offers a rooftop terrace with scenic views of downtown Houston and an event space. The Weitzmans have plans to use that area for wine education classes. Carolina has reached Level II certification from the Wine Spirit and Education Trust.

Serca comes from a combination of both their first names and in Polish it translates heart. “My grandfather was from Poland so when we found out the Polish translation, we knew it was a name that was meant to be,” Sergio explains.

When not investing time in their wine business, Sergio works as a private wealth advisor, and Carolina specializes in school design,

The PaperCity Magazine

May Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Dreamy Mother’s Day Gifts From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to Wowing Mom
Dreamy Mother’s Day Gifts From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to Wowing Mom
Another Texas First — Dreamy Florals From a Romantic Brand Give Highland Park Village a Beautiful Original
Another Texas First — Dreamy Florals From a Romantic Brand Give Highland Park Village a Beautiful Original
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #283
2810 Westgrove Lane
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

2810 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
2810 Westgrove Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #281
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #281
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #281
841 Fisher Street D
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

841 Fisher Street D
Houston, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Perlman
This property is listed by: Laura Perlman (281) 796-1798 Email Realtor
841 Fisher Street D
1400 Hermann Drive #16C
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1400 Hermann Drive #16C
Houston, TX

$249,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
1400 Hermann Drive #16C
4723 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4723 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
4723 Devon Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X