Posh Tasting Room Opens in a Historic Heights Home — Serca Wines is No Ordinary Drinks Retreat

Carolina & Sergio Weitzman on the porch of their Serca Wines tasting room and event space in The Heights.

The 1902 Victorian home in The Heights today serves as tasting room for Serca Wines of Argentina.

When oenophiles Carolina and Sergio Weitzman purchased six acres of wine-producing land in Argentina’s famed Mendoza region in 2011, they never imagined that the investment, a lark at best, would lead to a successful venture. Let alone that they would ultimately headquarter their operation in a historic Victorian dwelling in The Heights, one that would double as a tasting room and event space.

A decade after that initial investment, the Weitzmans have opened the doors to the Serca Wines tasting room at 447 Heights Boulevard. The charming, updated residence built in 1902 serves as showcase for their Malbec Rosé, Corte Blanc, Merlot, Gran Corte, Malbec Reserva and Cabernet Franc.

The Weitzmans proudly note that the current 2015 Grand Corte release received ratings of 92 from Wine Enthusiast and 90 from Wine Spectator while the 2015 Malbec Reserva scored a 90 from Wine Enthusiast. The wines are offered at a number of Houston restaurants (B&B Butchers, Le Colonial, Ouzo Bay, etc.) as well as River Oaks Country Club. But individual purchases are available only through sercawines.com or the tasting room.

“There are a number of wonderful boutique wines the big distributors simply don’t want to spend time on,” Sergio, a native of Argentina, says. “We wanted to create a venue not only for our Serca wines, but for other boutique wineries looking to find their place in the market.”

Selling direct to buyers via the tasting room was the ideal solution for the business that was previously operated through a club membership. With an annual production of close to 10,000 bottles, the Heights expansion was necessary.

Serca Wines founder Sergio Weitzman pours a sample of his Argentinian Cabernet Franc at the Serca tasting room on Heights Boulevard.

Obviously, this is no ordinary tasting room or event space as the early 20th century residential architecture enjoys a unique ambience. The wrap-around porch delivers major curb appeal while the updated open plan of the first floor includes a gourmet kitchen with brick pizza oven as well as an enclosed tasting room with fireplace and an intimate tasting room for spirits.

The second floor houses Carolina’s architecture business, NATEX, while the third floor offers a rooftop terrace with scenic views of downtown Houston and an event space. The Weitzmans have plans to use that area for wine education classes. Carolina has reached Level II certification from the Wine Spirit and Education Trust.

Serca comes from a combination of both their first names and in Polish it translates heart. “My grandfather was from Poland so when we found out the Polish translation, we knew it was a name that was meant to be,” Sergio explains.

When not investing time in their wine business, Sergio works as a private wealth advisor, and Carolina specializes in school design,