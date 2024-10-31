fbpx
Owner Thao Huynh brings more than 20 years of experience to Simply Pho & Grill, located in the Marcel Shopping Center. (Photo by Liz Grimm)

Simply Pho's flavorful curry dish, showcases tender meat, fragrant rice and a medley of vibrant vegetables.(Photo by Liz Grimm)

Simply Pho & Grill is located in Sterling Ridge at the Marcel Center, offers dine-in, takeout and delivery options.

Simply Pho & Grill wants to be known for its pho, a beloved Vietnamese soup that features a rich broth, tender rice noodles, fresh herbs and savory meat

Restaurants / Openings

It’s Pho Real — This New Restaurant In The Woodlands Brings Authentic Vietnamese Food to Sterling Ridge

Simply Pho & Grill Already Stands Out as a Family-Run Spot With a Lot of Heart

BY Liz Grimm // 10.31.24
photography Liz Grimm
Owner Thao Huynh brings more than 20 years of experience to Simply Pho & Grill, located in the Marcel Shopping Center. (Photo by Liz Grimm)

Simply Pho's flavorful curry dish, showcases tender meat, fragrant rice and a medley of vibrant vegetables.(Photo by Liz Grimm)

Simply Pho & Grill is located in Sterling Ridge at the Marcel Center, offers dine-in, takeout and delivery options.

Simply Pho & Grill wants to be known for its pho, a beloved Vietnamese soup that features a rich broth, tender rice noodles, fresh herbs and savory meat

Simply Pho & Grill has been making waves in The Woodlands, quickly becoming a go-to restaurant for Vietnamese food. Its vibrant atmosphere and interesting menu make it a worthy new find for local foodies.

Having put in more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, Simply Pho owner Thao Huynh is returning after taking time off to raise her three children. Now that her daughter is 3 and 1/2 and her sons are 8 and 10, Huynh decided to open Simply Pho & Grill. She is striving to create a welcoming neighborhood restaurant where diners almost feel like family. Although she has explored other ways to make a living, Huynh decided that the restaurant world remains her and her chef husband’s true calling.

“The restaurant is the one thing we do really well,” she tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It’s hard work, seven days a week, but we love it.”

That dedication is a family affair. Huynh’s husband Thein Tran is the chef that prepares the authentic Vietnamese dishes at Simply Pho. His passion for cooking is evident in every meal.

Huynh herself is almost always present in the restaurant, building a personal connection with her customers. “Quality food and personal interaction are key,” she notes.

Simply Pho’s flavorful curry dish, showcases tender meat, fragrant rice and a medley of vibrant vegetables.

Simply Pho & Grill’s Authentic Flavors

The menu at Simply Pho & Grill features a variety of dishes, including the quintessential pho — the well-known Vietnamese rice noodle soup with beef and beef broth, served with fresh bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, lime and jalapeño. To order pho like a pro, it’s pronounced “fə̃” (which sounds like “fuh”).

In addition to pho, bún vermicelli and bánh mi Vietnamese sandwiches with crispy bread and a hint of spice are available. There are also curries and spicy Thai basil dishes, with chicken, beef, shrimp or tofu options, making it easy for vegetarians to find something they love.

You might want to save room for desert too. The mango sticky rice and fried banana in coconut milk are both something of a must-try. If you’re in the mood for a sweet beverage instead, Simply Pho’s bubble tea — a Taiwanese tea-based drink with chewy tapioca balls — is brewed on-site.

Simply Pho & Grill occupies a cozy 1,500-square-foot space that can accommodate about 40 people. Outdoor dining is also available. Although dine-in business accounts for about 40 percent of Simply Pho’s sales so far (the restaurant opened in April), the takeout and delivery options have also proven popular. Online ordering makes that easy.

Simply Pho & Grill is located at 8000 McBeth Way in the Marcel Shopping Center in Sterling Ridge. It is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 am to 8 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 8:30 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm.

