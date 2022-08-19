sparkling wines summer champagnes Vilarnau Cava is a sexy splash of Barcelona.
Chandon By The Bay goes great with, no surprise, bay oysters.
Bollinger Special Cuvee goes great with croquet or cornhole
Dom Ruinart 2010 was recently awakened from its 11 year slumber.
01
04

Vilarnau Cava Rose Brut is a sexy splash of Barcelona.

02
04

Chandon By The Bay goes great with, no surprise, bay oysters.

03
04

Bollinger Special Cuvee goes great with croquet or cornhole.

04
04

Dom Ruinart 2010 was recently awakened from its 11 year slumber.

sparkling wines summer champagnes Vilarnau Cava is a sexy splash of Barcelona.
Chandon By The Bay goes great with, no surprise, bay oysters.
Bollinger Special Cuvee goes great with croquet or cornhole
Dom Ruinart 2010 was recently awakened from its 11 year slumber.
Restaurants / Lists

Sparkling Wines That Make Any Summer Moment Memorable — How to End the Season With a Bubbly Splash

Drinks That Stand Up to the Heat

BY // 08.18.22
Vilarnau Cava Rose Brut is a sexy splash of Barcelona.
Chandon By The Bay goes great with, no surprise, bay oysters.
Bollinger Special Cuvee goes great with croquet or cornhole.
Dom Ruinart 2010 was recently awakened from its 11 year slumber.
1
4

Vilarnau Cava Rose Brut is a sexy splash of Barcelona.

2
4

Chandon By The Bay goes great with, no surprise, bay oysters.

3
4

Bollinger Special Cuvee goes great with croquet or cornhole.

4
4

Dom Ruinart 2010 was recently awakened from its 11 year slumber.

After a sweltering, drought-inducing summer, Texans are ready for fall. Really ready. Hang in there folks, Labor Day is on the horizon. That long-awaited heralder of at least slightly cooler fall forecasts and the old school banning of white pants, shoes and handbags is fast approaching.

With summer speeding towards an end, it’s time to get in some backyard grilling, poolside (beachside, bayside, lakeside. . . whatever) entertaining and outdoor lounging. Which makes it the perfect time to pull out a chilled bottle of bubbly. From California wines to real-deal French champagnes and Spanish cava, these are the Sparkling Wines That Make Any Summer Moment Memorable.

Pop a cork why don’t you?

Chandon By The Bay

With a name that pays tribute to the San Francisco Bay Area, Chandon By The Bay Reserve Blanc de Blancs celebrates one of Napa’s most renowned wine-growing regions. That’s Carneros Valley, where cool bay breezes sweep in.

This zesty bubbly with the freshness of lemon, grapefruits and a touch of vanilla can be enjoyed by whatever bay you choose. Whether it’s the coast of Massachusetts or Texas’ own Port Aransas, paired with your favorite fruits de mer.

Chandon By The Bay would go great with,, no surprise, bay oysters.
Chandon By The Bay would go great with,, no surprise, bay oysters.

Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvee

A lot of care goes into every bottle of Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvee, from vineyard to bottling. In 1911, Georges Bollinger’s British agent gave him the idea for the name Special Cuvee, with “special” written the English way without an accent. More subtle ― like the sparkling wine itself, which is 60 percent pinot noir, 25 percent chardonnay and 15 percent meunier grape.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products

It has a golden color with very fine bubbles and tasting notes that include pear and fresh walnut with spicy aromas, plus hints of roasted apple and peaches. This could be an ideal wine to pair with a Labor Day feast of fish (especially sushi and sashimi) shellfish and grilled chicken. It even stands up to a cheese tray filled with salty parmesan and prosciutto.

Bollinger Special Cuvee goes great with croquet or cornhole
Bollinger Special Cuvee goes great with croquet or cornhole.

Dom Ruinart 2010

When it’s time for a little splurge. Ruinart is the oldest established Champagne house that exclusively has been producing champagne since 1729. And its 2010 Blanc de Blancs is a quintessential blanc de blanc. This new prestigious cuvée has a story of heritage. In many ways, it’s a testament to the fact that patience is a virtue with great rewards.

Since the release of the first Dom Ruinart cuvée in 1966, only 27 vintages of Dom Ruinart have been released to the public. After a long maturation of 11 years in Ruinart’s legendary chalk cellars, the ultimate Blanc de Blancs recently made its debut. It was worth the wait.

It is aged along with its cork, bringing a woody side to this vintage. You can smell the aromas of grilled almonds and coffee.

Dom Ruinart 2010 was recently awakened from an 11 year slumber.
Dom Ruinart 2010 was recently awakened from an 11 year slumber.

Vilarnau Rose Brut Reserva

Vilarnau Rose Brut Reserva is an affordable Spanish cava with a vivacious side. It’s 100 percent organic and made in the traditional méthode champenoise manner from certified organic vineyards. There is even a limited edition bottle which is wrapped in honor of Spanish architect Gaudí.

The grenache and pinot noir grapes used to make this cava are grown in Vilarnau’s own vineyards near its Vilarnau d’Espiells winery. Vilarnau Rosé Brut Reserva is a pale pink cava, and one sexy splash of Barcelona. The taste of violets and roses combines with ripe red berries like strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

It’s time to drink to those last few weeks of summer.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Pour

Showcase of Homes

Swipe
727 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

727 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
727 Merrill Street
1626 Cortlandt St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1626 Cortlandt St
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Mullins
This property is listed by: Cynthia Mullins (713) 829-3052 Email Realtor
1626 Cortlandt St
1006 Herkimer Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1006 Herkimer Street
Houston, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
David Diamond
This property is listed by: David Diamond (281) 772-6793 Email Realtor
1006 Herkimer Street
705 E 17th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

705 E 17th Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
705 E 17th Street
2163 University Blvd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2163 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
2163 University Blvd
629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
629 E 10th 1/2 St
1111 Studewood St 508
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1111 Studewood St 508
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1111 Studewood St 508
5104 Caroline St 502
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5104 Caroline St 502
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
5104 Caroline St 502
1530 Hawthorne Street
Montrose / Mandell Place
FOR SALE

1530 Hawthorne Street
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1530 Hawthorne Street
943 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

943 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
943 Merrill Street
1211 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1211 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Rose Scharning
This property is listed by: Rose Scharning (281) 787-2735 Email Realtor
1211 Nicholson Street
Presented by Boulevard Realty
View Our Open Houses See Our Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X