Sparkling Wines That Make Any Summer Moment Memorable — How to End the Season With a Bubbly Splash

After a sweltering, drought-inducing summer, Texans are ready for fall. Really ready. Hang in there folks, Labor Day is on the horizon. That long-awaited heralder of at least slightly cooler fall forecasts and the old school banning of white pants, shoes and handbags is fast approaching.

With summer speeding towards an end, it’s time to get in some backyard grilling, poolside (beachside, bayside, lakeside. . . whatever) entertaining and outdoor lounging. Which makes it the perfect time to pull out a chilled bottle of bubbly. From California wines to real-deal French champagnes and Spanish cava, these are the Sparkling Wines That Make Any Summer Moment Memorable.

Pop a cork why don’t you?

Chandon By The Bay

With a name that pays tribute to the San Francisco Bay Area, Chandon By The Bay Reserve Blanc de Blancs celebrates one of Napa’s most renowned wine-growing regions. That’s Carneros Valley, where cool bay breezes sweep in.

This zesty bubbly with the freshness of lemon, grapefruits and a touch of vanilla can be enjoyed by whatever bay you choose. Whether it’s the coast of Massachusetts or Texas’ own Port Aransas, paired with your favorite fruits de mer.

Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvee

A lot of care goes into every bottle of Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvee, from vineyard to bottling. In 1911, Georges Bollinger’s British agent gave him the idea for the name Special Cuvee, with “special” written the English way without an accent. More subtle ― like the sparkling wine itself, which is 60 percent pinot noir, 25 percent chardonnay and 15 percent meunier grape.

It has a golden color with very fine bubbles and tasting notes that include pear and fresh walnut with spicy aromas, plus hints of roasted apple and peaches. This could be an ideal wine to pair with a Labor Day feast of fish (especially sushi and sashimi) shellfish and grilled chicken. It even stands up to a cheese tray filled with salty parmesan and prosciutto.

Dom Ruinart 2010

When it’s time for a little splurge. Ruinart is the oldest established Champagne house that exclusively has been producing champagne since 1729. And its 2010 Blanc de Blancs is a quintessential blanc de blanc. This new prestigious cuvée has a story of heritage. In many ways, it’s a testament to the fact that patience is a virtue with great rewards.

Since the release of the first Dom Ruinart cuvée in 1966, only 27 vintages of Dom Ruinart have been released to the public. After a long maturation of 11 years in Ruinart’s legendary chalk cellars, the ultimate Blanc de Blancs recently made its debut. It was worth the wait.

It is aged along with its cork, bringing a woody side to this vintage. You can smell the aromas of grilled almonds and coffee.

Vilarnau Rose Brut Reserva

Vilarnau Rose Brut Reserva is an affordable Spanish cava with a vivacious side. It’s 100 percent organic and made in the traditional méthode champenoise manner from certified organic vineyards. There is even a limited edition bottle which is wrapped in honor of Spanish architect Gaudí.

The grenache and pinot noir grapes used to make this cava are grown in Vilarnau’s own vineyards near its Vilarnau d’Espiells winery. Vilarnau Rosé Brut Reserva is a pale pink cava, and one sexy splash of Barcelona. The taste of violets and roses combines with ripe red berries like strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

It’s time to drink to those last few weeks of summer.