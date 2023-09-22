Restaurants

How to Get a Taste of the 2023 State Fair in Dallas — Without the Crowds

Fried Favorites and Over-The-Top Confections at Local Spots

BY // 09.22.23
state fair-inspired foods around dallas

One of the must-try desserts at Crown Block is the Creme Brûlée Donut Holes. (Photo by Bill Milne)

The 2023 State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, September 29. If you’re looking to avoid long lines at the fairgrounds this year but still get a taste of the festivities, these Dallas spots are deep frying and brewing their own over-the-top confections.

From the Original Corny Dog to cotton candy cocktails, these local spots are offering State Fair-inspired food and drinks without the crowds.

Fletcher’s State Fair
Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs has a food truck at Klyde Warren Park.

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

Skip the lines and get your favorite State Fair corn dog at Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs food truck at Klyde Warren Park. The mobile outpost offers The Original, Jalapeño and Cheese, the turkey Bird Dog, veggie, and more. You can also add a side of curly fries or lemonade.

State Fair Fix at Another Round

660 Fort Worth Avenue, Suite 100

Get in a game of mini golf and enjoy State Fair-inspired specials at this West Dallas course and bar. Cotton Candy Shots ($12) are made with actual cotton candy, whipped cream Smirnoff, and citrus agave. For $8, you can indulge in Funnel Cake Ale or a Giant Pickle for just $2.

Community Beer Co. State Fair
Community Beer Co. offers its Funnel Cake Ale every State Fair season.

Funnel Cake Ale from Community Beer Co.

3110 Commonwealth Drive

You can’t miss out on Community Beer Co.’s famous Funnel Cake Ale. The specialty vanilla-infused bready Golden ale is brewed each year to celebrate the State Fair. The brewery will be hosting a release party at their Fair Day on Saturday, September 23.

The Classics at Rodeo Bar

1321 Commerce Street

Head to The Adolphus hotel’s Texas-themed bar from September 29 through October 22 for a taste of the classics like corn dogs, fried dill pickles, and fried Oreos.

Special State Fair Menu at Scout

1914 Commerce Street

Through October 22, The Statler Hotel restaurant Scout is offering a special menu featuring State Fair favorites like Cornflake Battered Sausage on a Stick, Brisket Sliders, Texas Twinkies, Funnel Cake Fries, and Deep Fried Oreos.

Crown Block (Photo by Bill Milne)
One of the must-try desserts at Crown Block is the Creme Brûlée Donut Holes. (Photo by Bill Milne)

Cotton Candy-topped Crème Brûlée Donut Holes at Crown Block

300 Reunion Boulevard E

If you’re headed to the top of Reunion Tower for a meal at the new sky-high restaurant this fall, make sure to try the Crème Brûlée Donut Holes. They are vanilla cream-filled and adorned with a heaping serving of cotton candy with edible gold.

Cotton Candy Cosmopolitan at Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

621 Houston Street, Fort Worth and 6765 Winning Drive, Suite 810, Frisco

Head to either location of this Texas-favorite piano bar for a specialty cocktail just in time for the State Fair. The Cotton Candy Cosmopolitan features lemon-flavored vodka, lemon juice, soda, and cotton candy-infused simple syrup.

State Fair Yappy Hour at Ferris Wheelers

1950 Market Center Boulevard

Head to this Design District outdoor barbecue spot on Saturday, October 14 for a dog-friendly State Fair event featuring corn dogs, funnel cakes, drink specials, and pup photo opps with Big Tex.

The Porch Dallas
Through the rest of the month, The Porch is offering funnel cakes in honor of the State Fair of Texas. (Courtesy of The Porch via Instagram)

Funnel Cakes at The Porch

2912 N. Henderson Avenue

Through the end of the month, Henderson Avenue staple The Porch is cooking up sugar-dusted funnel cakes with sweet toppings.

