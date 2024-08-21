James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Culinary Series Debuts in Houston This Fall
Guests will indulge in more than 15 food and beverage stations at Houston's Taste America.
Over the course of the series, Taste America will highlight over 100 leading chefs and offer participants a window into the tastes and traditions shaping American food today.
There's something for everyone of every taste at this year's Taste America in Houston.
The walk-around tasting will take place on September 12 at 7 pm. at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston.
Chef Jason Ryczek of Little's Oyster Bar.
Chef Dawn Burrell is one of the event participating chefs at Taste America Houston. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
Chef Sherman Yeung of Money Cat will be at Taste America in Houston this fall. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Chef Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co. (Photo by Cassandra Flores)
Chef Ope Amosu of ChopnBlok will also be at Taste America Houston. (Photo by Clay Williams)
Calling all foodies! We have one event for your fall calendar that you’re not going to want to miss. Thanks to the James Beard Foundation® and Houston First, autumn in Houston just got a bit more delectable. Presented by Capital One, the Taste American Culinary Series will take place on Thursday, September 12 at 7 pm at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston.
Taste America celebrates culinary excellence and the local independent restaurants at the heart of communities, bringing together chefs and food lovers for unique dining experiences across 20 cities.
With more than 15 food and beverage stations, the Houston event will feature outstanding food and drink from TasteTwenty Host Chef (and James Beard Award Nominee) Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó, known for his transformative use of maize — as well as renowned local guest chefs that cultivate the city’s thriving culinary culture and independent restaurant industry.
Participating Chefs at Taste America Houston
Chef Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co.
Chef Ope Amosu of ChòpnBlọk
Chef Jason Ryczek of Little’s Oyster Bar
Chef Erin Smith of Feges BBQ
Chef Dawn Burrell
Chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen
Chef Sherman Yeung of Money Cat
Chefs Chris Williams and Khang Hoang of Late August
Chef Jonathan Esparza of Toro Toro
Chavez is recognized as one of the industry’s finest culinary talents and changemakers as part of the James Beard Foundation’s annual class of TasteTwenty chefs — an annual selection of the foundation’s “ones to watch” who are recognized for exceptional culinary talent and leadership in the industry. These chefs will champion the James Beard Foundation’s mission of Good Food for Good® at this special event, in collaboration with local guest chefs. So, guests are sure to leave with full and satisfied stomachs.
Taste America events highlight the richness and diversity of America’s local food culture while spotlighting chefs who are uniquely leading the industry forward. Menus at all events promise a delectable evening benefiting the foundation’s industry-focused mission and programs. Throughout the series, Taste America will highlight over 100 leading chefs and offer participants a window into the tastes and traditions shaping American food today.
As the official bank and credit card partner of the James Beard Foundation, eligible Capital One rewards cardholders will have access to tickets set aside just for them on Capital One Entertainment, which include special onsite perks, while supplies last.
Proceeds from Taste America events benefit the James Beard Foundation’s national impact programming in support of equity, sustainability, women’s leadership, and a future where all can thrive in the culinary industry and beyond.
Tickets for the Taste America Houston tasting are on sale now at jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica.