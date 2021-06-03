Texas’ 25 Best Donut Shops — No. 1 is a Small Surprise in the Big City Shadows

A selection of donuts from Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe in spring has been named by Yelp as the best place in Texas to get a donut.

Houston's Vegan Donut & Gelato receives the love from Yelp readers earning the number 15 ranking on the list of the 25 best places in Texas to get a donut.

Donut shops from tiny Alpine to Big D and points in between have earned the love from Yelp contributors. And that compendium of reader reviews is spotlighting Texas’ Best Donut Shops, a new rankings timed for National Donut Day (this Friday, June 4).

Yes, this is a Yelp list, which brings some baggage (the review giant’s had many controversies over the years). But in these new donut rankings, the contenders are mostly mom-and-pop shops. They were rated on several factors including the total number of reviews and the ratings of those reviews.

National chains were not included, bringing a sense of local cred to the rankings.

Applause, applause for Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe in Spring, 24 miles north of Houston, which earned the No. 1 spot in the Texas donut shop rankings. This isn’t the first time the tiny, strip center confectionary has garnered national attention.

In 2019, Travel & Leisure named it the best donut shop in Texas. That same year Robin’s was voted Sweetest Bakery in America in the Donut Shop – Texas category. Only last month, Yelp anointed the bastion of maple bacon delights as No. 6 overall on its list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the Lone Star State.

In the best donut rankings, Sunny Donuts in Plano came in at No. 2 while Forth Worth’s Best Donut and A&H Donuts, scored third and fourth place respectively.

The Houston area can boast a plethora of top-ranked donut shops with seven additional spots earning coveted attention: No. 7 Dawn Donuts, No. 8 Kolache Bar, No. 15 Vegan Donut & Gelato, No. 17 Glaze in Katy, No. 18 Donut licious in Spring, No. 19 GrindHouse, and No. 20 Koala Kolache in Cypress.

Dallas’ only contender, Peaberry Coffee, is 11th on the list. Austin’s humble S-H Donuts is ranked fifth while the state capital’s Donut 7 appears at No. 16 with Super Donuts coming in at No. 21. See the complete Texas donut Top 25 below:

