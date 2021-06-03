Vegan Donut & Gelato
182277508_1159702691119754_417975357373484603_n
01
02

Houston's Vegan Donut & Gelato receives the love from Yelp readers earning the number 15 ranking on the list of the 25 best places in Texas to get a donut.

02
02

A selection of donuts from Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe in spring has been named by Yelp as the best place in Texas to get a donut.

Vegan Donut & Gelato
182277508_1159702691119754_417975357373484603_n
Restaurants / Lists

Texas’ 25 Best Donut Shops — No. 1 is a Small Surprise in the Big City Shadows

Sweet Rankings for National Donut Day — Or Any Sugary Fun Time

BY // 06.03.21
Houston's Vegan Donut & Gelato receives the love from Yelp readers earning the number 15 ranking on the list of the 25 best places in Texas to get a donut.
A selection of donuts from Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe in spring has been named by Yelp as the best place in Texas to get a donut.
1
2

Houston's Vegan Donut & Gelato receives the love from Yelp readers earning the number 15 ranking on the list of the 25 best places in Texas to get a donut.

2
2

A selection of donuts from Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe in spring has been named by Yelp as the best place in Texas to get a donut.

Donut shops from tiny Alpine to Big D and points in between have earned the love from Yelp contributors. And that compendium of reader reviews is spotlighting Texas’ Best Donut Shops, a new rankings timed for National Donut Day (this Friday, June 4).

Yes, this is a Yelp list, which brings some baggage (the review giant’s had many controversies over the years).  But in these new donut rankings, the contenders are mostly mom-and-pop shops. They were rated on several factors including the total number of reviews and the ratings of those reviews.

National chains were not included, bringing a sense of local cred to the rankings.

Applause, applause for Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe in Spring, 24 miles north of Houston, which earned the No. 1 spot in the Texas donut shop rankings. This isn’t the first time the tiny, strip center confectionary has garnered national attention.

In 2019, Travel & Leisure named it the best donut shop in Texas. That same year Robin’s was voted Sweetest Bakery in America in the Donut Shop – Texas category. Only last month, Yelp anointed the bastion of maple bacon delights as No. 6 overall on its list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the Lone Star State.

In the best donut rankings, Sunny Donuts in Plano came in at No. 2 while Forth Worth’s Best Donut and A&H Donuts, scored third and fourth place respectively.

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS

The Houston area can boast a plethora of top-ranked donut shops with seven additional spots earning coveted attention: No. 7 Dawn Donuts, No. 8 Kolache Bar, No. 15 Vegan Donut & Gelato, No. 17 Glaze in Katy, No. 18 Donut licious in Spring, No. 19 GrindHouse, and No. 20 Koala Kolache in Cypress.

Dallas’ only contender, Peaberry Coffee, is 11th on the list. Austin’s humble S-H Donuts is ranked fifth while the state capital’s Donut 7 appears at No. 16 with Super Donuts coming in at No. 21. See the complete Texas donut Top 25 below:

182277508_1159702691119754_417975357373484603_n
A selection of donuts from Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe in spring has been named by Yelp as the best place in Texas to get a donut.
  1. Robins Snowflake Donuts & Cafe — Spring
  2. Sunny Donuts — Plano
  3. Best Donut — Fort Worth
  4. A&H Donuts — Fort Worth
  5. S-H — Austin
  6. Detour Doughnuts and Coffee — Frisco
  7. Dawn Donuts — Houston
  8. Kolache Bar — Houston
  9. Twinkle Donuts — The Colony
  10. Sara’s Donut Story — Flower Mound
  11. Peaberry Coffee — Dallas
  12. Monster Donuts — Leander
  13. Bakers Dozen Donuts  — Alpine
  14. Round Rock Donuts — Round Rock
  15. Vegan Donut & Gelato — Houston
  16. Donut 7 — Austin
  17. Glaze — Katy
  18. Donut licious — Spring
  19. GrindHouse — Houston
  20. Koala Kolache — Cypress
  21. Super Donuts — Austin
  22. Smiling Donuts — Pflugerville
  23. Delightful Donut — San Antonio
  24. Duck Donuts — San Antonio
  25. Miss Chickpea’s Bakeshop — San Antonio

Featured Properties

Swipe
5401 Fairdale
Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5401 Fairdale
Houston, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5401 Fairdale
3930 W Main
Highland Village Area
FOR SALE

3930 W Main
Houston, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3930 W Main
1617 Woodhead
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

1617 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Doke
This property is listed by: Kate Doke (713) 205-7246 Email Realtor
1617 Woodhead
3444 Piping Rock
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock
Houston, TX

$4,899,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock
135 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

135 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Jennifer Porchey
This property is listed by: Jennifer Porchey (281) 785-1078 Email Realtor
135 Hickory Ridge
2207 Dryden
Southgate
FOR SALE

2207 Dryden
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 858-7170 Email Realtor
2207 Dryden
3755 Darcus
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3755 Darcus
Southside Place, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3755 Darcus
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
2525 Eastside
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2525 Eastside
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2525 Eastside
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X