Next month, Brian Bolke’s The Conservatory on Two in Highland Park Village (above Chanel and below Park House) expands to twice its current size. “The new space is completely unexpected to find in Dallas,” Bolke says. “It is quite raw, but the openness and light are unparalleled.”

The boutique will carry a larger roster of coveted labels: womenswear exclusives Alaïa, Maison Margiela Icon, and Courrèges; menswear including Salle Privée, Maison Margiela, and Gabriela Hearst; homeware from Georg Jensen and Lalique; Begg x Co textiles; and jewelry exclusives Sidney Garber, Futura, and Eva Fehren. Happy news for all who still reminisce about Bolke’s beloved T Room at Forty Five Ten, which he founded: Teak Tearoom will anchor the new boutique, with 36 seats, offering views of the Dallas Country Club.

“It was conceived as a place for conversation and still is,” Bolke says. “There will be all the T Room favorites, slightly tweaked, and a few future favorites.” The smaller original Conservatory on the ground floor will remain and be reimagined as The Conservatory Bijoux, which will contain the Floral.Shop (opening October 1), and all manner of gifting, stationery by Bell’Invito, and apothecary stocking diptyque, Byredo, Lumira, Bastide, Lord Jones.

Up On Knox

The hot Knox Street neighborhood welcomes Vince, next to Lululemon. Vince is where we score all our denim and girl-on-the-go day looks (the Highland Park Village location will remain open through the end of 2021). — Billy Fong

A-OKAY

OKA co-founder Sue Jones has dreamed of this moment for 22 years, and Anglophiles are rejoicing at the news: The very British furniture and accessories brand’s second U.S. store opens this October on McKinney Avenue in the former RH temporary space. The emporium carries OKA’s full home-furnishings range, including the popular Stafford dining chair, designed by OKA co-founder Lady Annabel Astor. Also look for handcrafted rattan accessories, tableware by fashion designer Ada Lippe, and the blue-and-white Kraak china collection that’s a near-exact copy of Ming- and Qing-period pottery. — Rebecca Sherman