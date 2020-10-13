Moonstruck Drive-In Houston
ChefAustinWaiterByToddParker.STPImages
Elaine Won will be cooking her famed fried dumplings for the Urban Harvest Fall Sunday Supper.
Chefs Jason & Becca Kerr of Little Kitchen HTX will deliver the movie-style treats for the Urban Harvest Sunday Supper fundraiser.
Chris Shepherd book signing Cook Like a Local at Georgia James (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
20Urban Harvest Sunday Supper – November-R2
01
06

Moonstruck Drive-In will host Urban Harvest's Sunday Supper on November 8, dinner and a movie like never before. (Photo courtesy of Midway)

02
06

Tony's Executive Chef Austin Waiter is cooking for the Urban Harvest fall Sunday Supper. (Photo by Todd Parker)

03
06

Dumpling Haus' Elaine Won will be cooking her famed fried dumplings for the Urban Harvest Fall Sunday Supper

04
06

Chefs Jason & Becca Kerr of Little Kitchen HTX will deliver the movie-style treats for the Urban Harvest Sunday Supper fundraiser.

05
06

Underbelly Hospitality culinary director Nick Fine joins Chris Shepherd in UB's contribution to Urban Harvest's Sunday Supper. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
06

Moonstruck Drive-In Houston
ChefAustinWaiterByToddParker.STPImages
Elaine Won will be cooking her famed fried dumplings for the Urban Harvest Fall Sunday Supper.
Chefs Jason & Becca Kerr of Little Kitchen HTX will deliver the movie-style treats for the Urban Harvest Sunday Supper fundraiser.
Chris Shepherd book signing Cook Like a Local at Georgia James (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
20Urban Harvest Sunday Supper – November-R2
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Top Chefs to Help Create Houston’s Ultimate Drive-In Movie Event — Get Ready for Real Dinner and a Flick

Urban Harvest's Sunday Supper Finds a Creative New Way

BY // 10.13.20
Moonstruck Drive-In will host Urban Harvest's Sunday Supper on November 8, dinner and a movie like never before. (Photo courtesy of Midway)
Tony's Executive Chef Austin Waiter is cooking for the Urban Harvest fall Sunday Supper. (Photo by Todd Parker)
Dumpling Haus' Elaine Won will be cooking her famed fried dumplings for the Urban Harvest Fall Sunday Supper
Chefs Jason & Becca Kerr of Little Kitchen HTX will deliver the movie-style treats for the Urban Harvest Sunday Supper fundraiser.
Underbelly Hospitality culinary director Nick Fine joins Chris Shepherd in UB's contribution to Urban Harvest's Sunday Supper. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
6

Moonstruck Drive-In will host Urban Harvest's Sunday Supper on November 8, dinner and a movie like never before. (Photo courtesy of Midway)

2
6

Tony's Executive Chef Austin Waiter is cooking for the Urban Harvest fall Sunday Supper. (Photo by Todd Parker)

3
6

Dumpling Haus' Elaine Won will be cooking her famed fried dumplings for the Urban Harvest Fall Sunday Supper

4
6

Chefs Jason & Becca Kerr of Little Kitchen HTX will deliver the movie-style treats for the Urban Harvest Sunday Supper fundraiser.

5
6

Underbelly Hospitality culinary director Nick Fine joins Chris Shepherd in UB's contribution to Urban Harvest's Sunday Supper. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
6

Urban Harvest’s annual Sunday Supper is bowing to COVID-19 precautions and taking its chef-driven fundraiser to the movies — Moonstruck Drive-In in the city’s East End. In addition to savoring a multi-course dinner prepared by a handful of Houston’s top toques, participants will view The Biggest Little Farm, a film so engaging that even if you’ve already seen it, you’ll enjoy seeing it again.

It’s a novel idea that follows last year’s Sunday Supper, which was held in the dining hall at St. John’s School. This year on November 8, gates will open at the Moonstruck Drive-In at 5 pm allowing guests time to pick up their four-course suppers and find a parking spot before the screening begins at 6:30.

What’s for dinner? Chris Shepherd’s team at UB Hospitality will prepare taquitos with Tatemó’s handmade corn tortillas. Dumpling Haus will serve its popular dumplings that have made them a fixture at the weekly Urban Harvest Farmers Market. Austin Waiter of Tony’s will serve rice grits made from Harvest Grain Mills organic rice, grown in Winnie. The treats for the movie will be popcorn made by Little Kitchen HTX and the eatery’s Shenanigans, a spicy riff on Trail Mix.

“We are thrilled to host a safe and fun version of our Sunday Supper event,”  Urban Harvest executive director Janna Roberson says in a statement. “We are lucky to be able to collaborate with some of Houston’s best chefs and local farms to offer movie goers a unique and enjoyable outdoor experience.”

Tickets for the dinner are $300 per car and include food for four, water and the movie. For high-rollers, there is the option of premier lounge seating for six ($1,500) and for eight ($3,000). Those packages include outdoor, socially distanced premier lounge style seating with exclusive snacks, fun swag bags and mocktails. By the start of November, the Houston weather should be perfect for dinner and a movie al fresco.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s community garden programming, farmers markets, gardening classes and youth education. Tickets are available here. Corporate sponsorships are available by contacting Libby Kennedy at libby@urbanharvest.org.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
3407 Banbury Place
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3407 Banbury Place
Houston, TX

$2,715,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3407 Banbury Place
1059 Kirby Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1059 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Dr
2158 Brentwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2158 Brentwood Dr
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clare C. Leppert
This property is listed by: Clare C. Leppert (832) 725-0056 Email Realtor
2158 Brentwood Dr
2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
The Huntingdon
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Dr, #27SW
7722 Woodway Dr
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7722 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX

$1,150,100 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
7722 Woodway Dr
614 E 8th St
Heights
FOR SALE

614 E 8th St
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
614 E 8th St
5110 West Oak Mews
West Oaks
FOR SALE

5110 West Oak Mews
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5110 West Oak Mews
11934 Queensbury Ln
Memorial
FOR SALE

11934 Queensbury Ln
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (832) 910-7707 Email Realtor
11934 Queensbury Ln
906 Woodland St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

906 Woodland St
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Sandy Steitz
This property is listed by: Sandy Steitz (713) 392-4133 Email Realtor
906 Woodland St
20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
Montgomery
FOR SALE

20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
Mongomery, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (281) 840-3588 Email Realtor
20040 Keenan Cut Off Rd
510 Euclid St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

510 Euclid St
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
510 Euclid St
4 Lana Ln
Highland Village
FOR SALE

4 Lana Ln
Houston, TX

$1,398,000 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
4 Lana Ln
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X