Top Chefs to Help Create Houston’s Ultimate Drive-In Movie Event — Get Ready for Real Dinner and a Flick

Moonstruck Drive-In will host Urban Harvest's Sunday Supper on November 8, dinner and a movie like never before. (Photo courtesy of Midway)

Urban Harvest’s annual Sunday Supper is bowing to COVID-19 precautions and taking its chef-driven fundraiser to the movies — Moonstruck Drive-In in the city’s East End. In addition to savoring a multi-course dinner prepared by a handful of Houston’s top toques, participants will view The Biggest Little Farm, a film so engaging that even if you’ve already seen it, you’ll enjoy seeing it again.

It’s a novel idea that follows last year’s Sunday Supper, which was held in the dining hall at St. John’s School. This year on November 8, gates will open at the Moonstruck Drive-In at 5 pm allowing guests time to pick up their four-course suppers and find a parking spot before the screening begins at 6:30.

What’s for dinner? Chris Shepherd’s team at UB Hospitality will prepare taquitos with Tatemó’s handmade corn tortillas. Dumpling Haus will serve its popular dumplings that have made them a fixture at the weekly Urban Harvest Farmers Market. Austin Waiter of Tony’s will serve rice grits made from Harvest Grain Mills organic rice, grown in Winnie. The treats for the movie will be popcorn made by Little Kitchen HTX and the eatery’s Shenanigans, a spicy riff on Trail Mix.

“We are thrilled to host a safe and fun version of our Sunday Supper event,” Urban Harvest executive director Janna Roberson says in a statement. “We are lucky to be able to collaborate with some of Houston’s best chefs and local farms to offer movie goers a unique and enjoyable outdoor experience.”

Tickets for the dinner are $300 per car and include food for four, water and the movie. For high-rollers, there is the option of premier lounge seating for six ($1,500) and for eight ($3,000). Those packages include outdoor, socially distanced premier lounge style seating with exclusive snacks, fun swag bags and mocktails. By the start of November, the Houston weather should be perfect for dinner and a movie al fresco.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s community garden programming, farmers markets, gardening classes and youth education. Tickets are available here. Corporate sponsorships are available by contacting Libby Kennedy at libby@urbanharvest.org.