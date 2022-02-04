Fort Worth’s Best Restaurants For Valentine’s Day — From Fine Dining Specials to Takeout Dreams

Dine in or take home from B&B Butchers to cook with your honey. Photo by Jenn Duncan.

The wintery mix in North Texas is giving everyone a healthy dose of stay at-home time and family togetherness for a few days. After all, nobody in our warm weather climate is any good at driving on ice — or treating the roads for it. It’s time to snuggle up, make a pot of chili and. . . plan for Valentine’s Day?

Yes, after this brief forced winter weather cocooning, Valentine’s Day will be coming on a tragically unromantic Monday. But it’s a Monday where the temperatures should be back to a more normal Texas level. The Fort Worth forecast for next weekend calls for highs in the low 60s. And by Monday, February 14, you may be ready to get out of the house for a true blowout meal. But Valentine’s Day restaurant reservations — or at least having solid plans for what you’re going to eat at home — are more important than ever because of the weird Monday date.

But you still can be a romantic hero ― even on a Monday night. Here are Fort Worth’s Best Restaurants for Valentine’s Day:

B & B Butchers

Dining in or taking out is in a play at B&B Butchers. If you eat at B&B Butchers on Monday, February 14th, you’ll get a romantic evening complete with dinner specials and a complimentary small box of chocolates for everyone. Or order a Valentine’s meal that is ready to cook and reheat at home (instructions included) for $195 plus tax.

You can even save a step by pre-ordering flowers from Cityview Florist in Fort Worth (at least 48-hours in advance) through B&B Butchers. It’s $80 for a small and $180 for a medium sized arrangement.

Dine in or take home from B&B Butchers to cook with your honey. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Central Market

Why not pick up a chef prepared meal to bring home and dine by candlelight? This year the choices from Central Market include a beef tenderloin with red wine sauce, grilled pears with arugula, burrata and balsamic dressing — and sides — for $169.99. Lobster tails with lemon caper beurre blanc, truffled mashed potatoes and sauteed broccolini costs $179.99. Surf and turf with both tenderloin and lobster are $199.99. Or go with a vegetarian lasagna with a Mediterranean mezze platter and parsnip whipped potatoes for $49.99.

Orders may be placed online or by calling the store.

Riscky’s Steakhouse

Riscky’s Steakhouse is one of the oldest restaurants in Fort Worth (founded in 1920) and it is offering a Texas Twosome Valentine’s Special for only $89.99. You get Riscky’s famous calf-fries appetizer served with homemade gravy, one six ounce filet and one 18 ounce bone-in ribeye, salads, sides and a glass of house wine.

The meal is available for both dine-in and to-go pickup orders (no wine is included in the takeout option), and it’s available Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, so you can celebrate your way on your day this year.

Riscky’s Steakhouse Valentine’s Day special. Photo courtesy of Riscky’s.

Truluck’s

This year the special Valentine’s menu at this Fort Worth seafood haven will include Maine lobster ravioli made with a butter poached tail, handmade lobster ravioli filled with artichokes, mushrooms and spinach with smoked pecorino cream and tomato confit for $89. For the sweetest ending, you can get a slice of strawberry chocolate cake ― a fudgy chocolate cake with strawberry cream cheese icing, topped with a chocolate covered strawberry — for $14.

Like many local restaurants, trying to work around Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday, this special will be offered at Truluck’s from Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14.

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine

Avoid the crowds and pick up a fully cooked, cold-packed dinner for two, complete with simple heating instructions at this Fort Worth restaurant institution. At Bonnell’s, you get lobster tail with lemon and dill infused drawn butter, grilled tenderloin with red wine demi-glace and ganache tart with MELT cherries jubilee ice cream. You can add an order of crab cakes and a bottle of bubbly to make it a Fort Worth Valentine’s to remember.

Order before next Tuesday, February 8 to pick up on Valentine’s Day from 11 am to 6pm. The meal’s $150.

Bonnell’s offering a take-home reheat feast for two.

Wicked Butcher

Chefs Richard Triptow and Austin Carlson have an extravagant celebration planned for Valentine’s Day at Wicked Butcher. Along with the rest of the menu, there will be a special three-course a prix fixe feast for $85 per person with an optional $75 wine pairing.

The choices are yours, but some of the highlights include tuna carpaccio and foie gras with Ligurian olive oil, chives and Maldon sea salt to start; ginger miso Chilean sea bass served with basmati rice, miso soy glaze and green apple curry nage; and black cherry cheesecake ― a New York style cheesecake with Amarena cherries and a cornflake crumble.

Wicked Butcher’s tuna carpaccio and foie gras appetizer.

Wishbone & Flynt

This Fort Worth restaurant is offering a three-course dinner special that’s available throughout the weekend of Valentine’s Day. Wishbone & Flynt is rolling out a citrus and fennel salad with chilled chile poached shrimp and mustard vinaigrette to start. For the main course, you can indulge in a tender duck breast a l’orange paired with braised endive and a champagne glaze. Dessert brings a molten chocolate cake with berry coulis and whipped mascarpone. All for $60 per person.

Hang in there, Fort Worth. Valentine’s Day is coming. Even if it’s on a Monday.