Val – Trulucks strawberry chocolate cake
Val – take home menu to cook with your honey. Photo by Jenn Duncan.
Val – Riscky’s Steakhouse – VDay special. Photo courtesy of Riscky’s.
Wicked Butcher
Val – Bonnell
Val – Central Market – Valentine Vegetarian meal
01
06

Truluck's scrumptious strawberry chocolate cake.

02
06

Dine in or take home from B&B Butchers to cook with your honey. Photo by Jenn Duncan.

03
06

Riscky's Steakhouse Valentine's Day special. Photo courtesy of Riscky's.

04
06

Wicked Butcher's tuna carpaccio and foie gras appetizer.

05
06

Bonnell's offering a take-home reheat feast for two.

06
06

Central Market's Valentines Vegetarian meal.

Val – Trulucks strawberry chocolate cake
Val – take home menu to cook with your honey. Photo by Jenn Duncan.
Val – Riscky’s Steakhouse – VDay special. Photo courtesy of Riscky’s.
Wicked Butcher
Val – Bonnell
Val – Central Market – Valentine Vegetarian meal
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Fort Worth’s Best Restaurants For Valentine’s Day — From Fine Dining Specials to Takeout Dreams

Yes, You Can Still be a Romantic Hero on a Monday

BY // 02.03.22
Truluck's scrumptious strawberry chocolate cake.
Dine in or take home from B&B Butchers to cook with your honey. Photo by Jenn Duncan.
Riscky's Steakhouse Valentine's Day special. Photo courtesy of Riscky's.
Wicked Butcher's tuna carpaccio and foie gras appetizer.
Bonnell's offering a take-home reheat feast for two.
Central Market's Valentines Vegetarian meal.
1
6

Truluck's scrumptious strawberry chocolate cake.

2
6

Dine in or take home from B&B Butchers to cook with your honey. Photo by Jenn Duncan.

3
6

Riscky's Steakhouse Valentine's Day special. Photo courtesy of Riscky's.

4
6

Wicked Butcher's tuna carpaccio and foie gras appetizer.

5
6

Bonnell's offering a take-home reheat feast for two.

6
6

Central Market's Valentines Vegetarian meal.

The wintery mix in North Texas is giving everyone a healthy dose of stay at-home time and family togetherness for a few days. After all, nobody in our warm weather climate is any good at driving on ice — or treating the roads for it. It’s time to snuggle up, make a pot of chili and. . . plan for Valentine’s Day?

Yes, after this brief forced winter weather cocooning, Valentine’s Day will be coming on a tragically unromantic Monday. But it’s a Monday where the temperatures should be back to a more normal Texas level. The Fort Worth forecast for next weekend calls for highs in the low 60s. And by Monday, February 14, you may be ready to get out of the house for a true blowout meal. But Valentine’s Day restaurant reservations — or at least having solid plans for what you’re going to eat at home — are more important than ever because of the weird Monday date.

But you still can be a romantic hero ― even on a Monday night. Here are Fort Worth’s Best Restaurants for Valentine’s Day:

B & B Butchers

Dining in or taking out is in a play at B&B Butchers. If you eat at B&B Butchers on Monday, February 14th, you’ll get a romantic evening complete with dinner specials and a complimentary small box of chocolates for everyone. Or order a Valentine’s meal that is ready to cook and reheat at home (instructions included) for $195 plus tax.

You can even save a step by pre-ordering flowers from Cityview Florist in Fort Worth (at least 48-hours in advance) through B&B Butchers. It’s $80 for a small and $180 for a medium sized arrangement.

Dine in or take home from B&B Butchers to cook with your honey. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Central Market

Why not pick up a chef prepared meal to bring home and dine by candlelight? This year the choices from Central Market include a beef tenderloin with red wine sauce, grilled pears with arugula, burrata and balsamic dressing — and sides — for $169.99. Lobster tails with lemon caper beurre blanc, truffled mashed potatoes and sauteed broccolini costs $179.99. Surf and turf with both tenderloin and lobster are $199.99. Or go with a vegetarian lasagna with a Mediterranean mezze platter and parsnip whipped potatoes for $49.99.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

Orders may be placed online or by calling the store.

Riscky’s Steakhouse

Riscky’s Steakhouse is one of the oldest restaurants in Fort Worth (founded in 1920) and it is offering a Texas Twosome Valentine’s Special for only $89.99. You get Riscky’s famous calf-fries appetizer served with homemade gravy, one six ounce filet and one 18 ounce bone-in ribeye, salads, sides and a glass of house wine.

The meal is available for both dine-in and to-go pickup orders (no wine is included in the takeout option), and it’s available Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, so you can celebrate your way on your day this year.

Riscky’s Steakhouse Valentine’s Day special. Photo courtesy of Riscky’s.

Truluck’s

This year the special Valentine’s menu at this Fort Worth seafood haven will include Maine lobster ravioli made with a butter poached tail, handmade lobster ravioli filled with artichokes, mushrooms and spinach with smoked pecorino cream and tomato confit for $89. For the sweetest ending, you can get a slice of strawberry chocolate cake ― a fudgy chocolate cake with strawberry cream cheese icing, topped with a chocolate covered strawberry — for $14.

Like many local restaurants, trying to work around Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday, this special will be offered at Truluck’s from Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14.

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine

Avoid the crowds and pick up a fully cooked, cold-packed dinner for two, complete with simple heating instructions at this Fort Worth restaurant institution. At Bonnell’s, you get lobster tail with lemon and dill infused drawn butter, grilled tenderloin with red wine demi-glace and ganache tart with MELT cherries jubilee ice cream. You can add an order of crab cakes and a bottle of bubbly to make it a Fort Worth Valentine’s to remember.

Order before next Tuesday, February 8 to pick up on Valentine’s Day from 11 am to 6pm. The meal’s $150.

Bonnell’s offering a take-home reheat feast for two.

Wicked Butcher

Chefs Richard Triptow and Austin Carlson have an extravagant celebration planned for Valentine’s Day at Wicked Butcher. Along with the rest of the menu, there will be a special three-course a prix fixe feast for $85 per person with an optional $75 wine pairing.

The choices are yours, but some of the highlights include tuna carpaccio and foie gras with Ligurian olive oil, chives and Maldon sea salt to start; ginger miso Chilean sea bass served with basmati rice, miso soy glaze and green apple curry nage; and black cherry cheesecake ― a New York style cheesecake with Amarena cherries and a cornflake crumble.

Wicked Butcher’s tuna carpaccio and foie gras appetizer.

Wishbone & Flynt

This Fort Worth restaurant is offering a three-course dinner special that’s available throughout the weekend of Valentine’s Day. Wishbone & Flynt is rolling out a citrus and fennel salad with chilled chile poached shrimp and mustard vinaigrette to start. For the main course, you can indulge in a tender duck breast a l’orange paired with braised endive and a champagne glaze. Dessert brings a molten chocolate cake with berry coulis and whipped mascarpone. All for $60 per person.

Hang in there, Fort Worth. Valentine’s Day is coming. Even if it’s on a Monday.

The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Jet Set Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to One More Summer Getaway
Jet Set Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to One More Summer Getaway
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
10638 County Road 1016
Hg Catlett
FOR SALE

10638 County Road 1016
Burleson, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
10638 County Road 1016
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
14148 Cross Oaks Place
Walsh
FOR SALE

14148 Cross Oaks Place
Aledo, TX

$794,500 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
14148 Cross Oaks Place
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X