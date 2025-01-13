The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Valentine’s Day — Special Prix Fixe Menus, Omakase, and Complimentary Champagne
10 Local Spots to Dine On This Day of LoveBY Megan Ziots // 01.13.25
SER Steak + Spirits is offering a special three-course prix fixe menu this Valentine's Day. (Courtesy)
The Saint boasts a dark and moody "saints and sinners" theme in East Dallas. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
In Bishop Arts, Restaurant Beatrice is hosting a special V-Day dinner. (Courtesy)
Sushi Bar will offer a specialty Valentine's Day omakase experience. (Courtesy)
Coupes will host a special menu for Valentine's and Galentine's Day this February. (Courtesy)
Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show your love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.
This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot to celebrate this day of love.
On Valentine’s Day, this East Dallas Italian steakhouse is crafting a special prix fixe menu featuring Texas wagyu, caviar, and lobster starting at $125 per person.
Restaurant Beatrice
Oak Cliff
1111 N. Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203 | Map
For $295 per couple, this upscale Cajun spot in Bishop Arts is featuring a prix fixe dinner on Valentine’s Day. The first-course choice is between lobster bisque or tomato soup; each couple will choose between oysters or shrimp cocktail for a cold appetizer and between boudin boulettes and crawfish beignet for a hot app. Entree options include pecan-crusted gulf snapper, Louisiana lump crab & crawfish Creole, Cajun surf & turf, or lobster claw & PEI Mussels Fra Diavolo (one per person). For dessert, there will be Princess cake and coffee service.
Almost a year after its opening, this Lake Highlands neighborhood spot is hosting its first Valentine’s Day dinner on February 14. The restaurant will offer an exclusive prix fixe menu just for the holiday.
This 17-course omakase experience in Dallas’ East Quarter will feature a specialty Valentine’s Day menu from February 13 through 15 for $225 per person — with a champagne toast upon arrival.
For $130 per person, this sky-high steakhouse at Hilton Anatole is offering a three-course prix fixe menu (featuring Oysters & Pearls with osetra caviar, Olive-Fed Wagyu Tenderloin with black truffle sauce, and Rosé & Berry Verrine) on Valentine’s Day.
Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, this champagne bar at The Shops of Highland Park is a fun spot to have a toast and indulge in bites. From February 13 through 14, guests can reserve a table on Tock for a $25 deposit. The special menu features Angels in Flight — a flight of three elevated rosé champagnes —along with the featured by-the-glass selection, Champagne Didier-Ducos, and La Rosée. There will also be a caviar tartlet, a selection of entrees, and a special cocktail.
For $175 per person, this favorite Dallas Arts District sushi spot is offering a Valentine’s Day Omakase on February 14. Guests will be offered a complimentary glass of either champagne or Japanese whisky upon arrival along with more surprises along the way.
On Valentine’s Day, head to this Hotel Swexan steakhouse for a special prix fixe menu for $125 per person.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille — Park District
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For $185 per couple, Perry’s is hosting a candlelight dinner for two on Valentine’s Day. This includes two individual salads, a 12-ounce filet mignon roast (prepared medium) for two with bearnaise, truffle merlot, and roasted peppercorn sauces, two steamed four-ounce lobster tails, two sides to share, and a half-dozen chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses.
Commons Club
Design District
Ground Floor at Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
Head to Virgin Hotels Dallas for a special V-Day dinner for $90 per person. A three-course dinner will feature exclusive off-menu dishes curated by Executive Chef Andy Papson and a glass of G.H. Mumm Champagne.