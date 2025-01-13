fbpx
SER Steak + Spirits is offering a special three-course prix fixe menu this Valentine's Day. (Courtesy)

The Saint boasts a dark and moody "saints and sinners" theme in East Dallas. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

In Bishop Arts, Restaurant Beatrice is hosting a special V-Day dinner. (Courtesy)

Sushi Bar will offer a specialty Valentine's Day omakase experience. (Courtesy)

Coupes will host a special menu for Valentine's and Galentine's Day this February. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Lists

The Best Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Valentine’s Day — Special Prix Fixe Menus, Omakase, and Complimentary Champagne

10 Local Spots to Dine On This Day of Love

BY // 01.13.25
SER Steak + Spirits is offering a special three-course prix fixe menu this Valentine's Day. (Courtesy)

The Saint boasts a dark and moody "saints and sinners" theme in East Dallas. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

In Bishop Arts, Restaurant Beatrice is hosting a special V-Day dinner. (Courtesy)

Sushi Bar will offer a specialty Valentine's Day omakase experience. (Courtesy)

Coupes will host a special menu for Valentine's and Galentine's Day this February. (Courtesy)

Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show your love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.

This V-Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot to celebrate this day of love.

The Saint

Deep Ellum

2633 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The Saint interior (2)

The Saint boasts a dark and moody "saints and sinners" theme in East Dallas. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

On Valentine’s Day, this East Dallas Italian steakhouse is crafting a special prix fixe menu featuring Texas wagyu, caviar, and lobster starting at $125 per person.

Restaurant Beatrice

Oak Cliff

1111 N. Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203  |  Map

 

469-962-2173

Website

Restaurant Beatrice Dallas

For Valentine's Day, Restaurant Beatrice is offering a special prix-fixe menu. (Courtesy)

For $295 per couple, this upscale Cajun spot in Bishop Arts is featuring a prix fixe dinner on Valentine’s Day. The first-course choice is between lobster bisque or tomato soup; each couple will choose between oysters or shrimp cocktail for a cold appetizer and between boudin boulettes and crawfish beignet for a hot app. Entree options include pecan-crusted gulf snapper, Louisiana lump crab & crawfish Creole, Cajun surf & turf, or lobster claw & PEI Mussels Fra Diavolo (one per person). For dessert, there will be Princess cake and coffee service.

Goldie’s

Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 305
Dallas, TX 75238  |  Map

 

Website

Goldie’s Dallas

Goldie's is This and That Hospitality's latest dining concept. (Photo by Joon Koo)

Almost a year after its opening, this Lake Highlands neighborhood spot is hosting its first Valentine’s Day dinner on February 14. The restaurant will offer an exclusive prix fixe menu just for the holiday.

Sushi Bar

Downtown

2111 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Sushi Bar Dallas

Sushi Bar will offer a specialty Valentine's Day omakase experience. (Courtesy)

This 17-course omakase experience in Dallas’ East Quarter will feature a specialty Valentine’s Day menu from February 13 through 15 for $225 per person — with a champagne toast upon arrival.

SER Steak + Spirits

Design District

2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

SER Steak + Spirits

SER Steak + Spirits offers a special three-course Valentine's Day dinner this year. (Courtesy)

For $130 per person, this sky-high steakhouse at Hilton Anatole is offering a three-course prix fixe menu (featuring Oysters & Pearls with osetra caviar, Olive-Fed Wagyu Tenderloin with black truffle sauce, and Rosé & Berry Verrine) on Valentine’s Day.

Coupes

Park Cities

4234 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Coupes Dallas

Coupes will host a special menu for Valentine's and Galentine's Day this February. (Courtesy)

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, this champagne bar at The Shops of Highland Park is a fun spot to have a toast and indulge in bites. From February 13 through 14, guests can reserve a table on Tock for a $25 deposit. The special menu features Angels in Flight — a flight of three elevated rosé champagnes —along with the featured by-the-glass selection, Champagne Didier-Ducos, and La Rosée. There will also be a caviar tartlet, a selection of entrees, and a special cocktail.

Tei-An

Downtown

1722 Routh Street, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Tei An Edomae

Tei-An is known for its edomae sushi. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

For $175 per person, this favorite Dallas Arts District sushi spot is offering a Valentine’s Day Omakase on February 14. Guests will be offered a complimentary glass of either champagne or Japanese whisky upon arrival along with more surprises along the way.

Stillwell’s

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Stillwell’s Dallas Christmas

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Stillwell's — Hotel Swexan's signature steakhouse. (Courtesy)

On Valentine’s Day, head to this Hotel Swexan steakhouse for a special prix fixe menu for $125 per person.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille — Park District

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Park District patio after sunset.

Perry's Park District patio after sunset is stunning.

For $185 per couple, Perry’s is hosting a candlelight dinner for two on Valentine’s Day. This includes two individual salads, a 12-ounce filet mignon roast (prepared medium) for two with bearnaise, truffle merlot, and roasted peppercorn sauces, two steamed four-ounce lobster tails, two sides to share, and a half-dozen chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses.

Commons Club

Design District

Ground Floor at Virgin Hotels Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

469-436-7150

Website

Commons Club is the hotel’s flagship restaurant, bar, and lounge that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so the room had to look bright and cheerful during the day, then convert to dark and sexy at night. Mozersky worked with Porter Teleo on a custom version of their wallcovering Kintsugi, to give the room an interesting art and architectural element. The rice-paper lighting is by Spanish Designer Jaime Hayon, used en masse to create an artistic installation. Classic Cab chairs by Mario Bellini in custom green leather serve as restaurant seating.

Commons Club is the Virgin Hotels Dallas' flagship restaurant, bar, and lounge.

Head to Virgin Hotels Dallas for a special V-Day dinner for $90 per person. A three-course dinner will feature exclusive off-menu dishes curated by Executive Chef Andy Papson and a glass of G.H. Mumm Champagne.

