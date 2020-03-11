What is Fort Worth’s Best Restaurant? Vote Now to Decide No. 1

What better to order at Saint-Emilion than the national sandwich of France, the Croque Monsieur?

Taste Community stacks up to the rest, especially considering their dedication to serving the Fort Worth community.

Marcus Paslay cooks up only the best at his restaurant, Clay Pigeon.

Fort Worth’s restaurant scene does not need to play second fiddle to Dallas. No, Cowtown doesn’t need fawning accolades to prove good food lives here (though national recognition is no stranger to the Fort Worth foodie scene). Its restaurants are proven.

No matter what you’re craving, be it hometown barbecue, fine European cuisine, classic American fare, or American with a twist, Fort Worth probably has it.

But what’s the Best Restaurant in Fort Worth?

You get to decide by voting for your rightful champ in PaperCity‘s Best Fort Worth Restaurant Challenge. The winning restaurant takes home serious bragging rights, but you get a chance to win big too.

One voter will be randomly selected to win a $250 gift card from whichever restaurant emerges as the city champion. That’s a nice night out — even at Fort Worth’s top restaurants. You can vote once per day — and the more times you vote, the more chances you have to win.

Here are the 10 finalists. Vote wisely…

Ellerbe Fine Foods

This beautiful restaurant on Magnolia puts out some of the freshest and finest cuisine, priding itself on seasonality, innovation and farm-to-table plates. Not only does Ellerbe’s current menu boast rich dishes like Grilled Bacon Wrapped Rainbow Trout, Pekin Duck Confit and a Louisiana Shrimp Etouffée Hand Pie, but its chef Molly McCook was just named a Best Chef in Texas semifinalist by the James Beard Foundation.

Clay Pigeon

Again focusing on fresh and local ingredients, Clay Pigeon is a labor of love for accomplished executive chef and owner Marcus Paslay. This Arlington-native took a grand tour of America as a young aspiring chef, graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2006 and cooking at top restaurants across the country, before eventually setting down in Fort Worth to open his highly acclaimed restaurant.

Taste Community Restaurant

Taste Community Restaurant is all about serving quality meals to Fort Worth foodies, regardless of any financial constraints. As a part of the nonprofit Taste Project, Taste Community offers incredible seasonal dishes to those looking for a satisfying bite, only asking that diners pay either what they can, what they think they should pay, or more than they would normally pay.

Saint-Emilion Restaurant

Don’t let Fort Worth’s all-things-meat stereotype fool you into thinking it’s beef or bust. Saint-Emilion is proof of that. The luxurious restaurant brings fine French dining to the city. It all happens within the confines of a quaint stone cottage with a warm and intimate interior.

One can play it on the safe side with any one of the savory steaks, or jump right in and take a virtual direct flight to France with Saint-Emilion’s escargot.

Saint-Emilion is located in a cozy cottage on W. 7th.

Lili’s Bistro

Liil’s Bistro is a humble yet mighty Fort Worth treasure. The popular restaurant sees a constant flow of diners throughout the day, most notably during lunch. Step inside if you dare during their peak hours to enjoy a lineup of midday plates or opt to visit in the evening, when heavier dinner dishes take center stage.

Rodeo Goat

Rodeo Goat is the king of mile-high burgers, sinful sides and creative culinary combos that take the classic burger up notches. While everything at Rodeo Goat is worth sampling, the restaurant’s “Battle of the Burgers” is a fun way to order a crazy good burger and participate in the competition of all competitions..

GRACE

GRACE offers a Modern American menu, elevating simple classics to new heights. The sophisticated space and generous food options offer one of Fort Worth’s best fine dining experience. Plus, GRACE’s specially crafted wine list can perfectly complement any meal.

GRACE’s modern American plates aren’t just beautiful.

Reata Restaurant

While it may have started in Alpine, Reata’s opening in Fort Worth was a welcome treat. This Sundance Square spot presents everything you love about the Lone Star State: big Texas flavors, decadent desserts and Mexican influences that keep things fresh and exciting. And let’s not forget about the famed cocktails.

Lonesome Dove Bistro

When you dine at Lonesome Dove, you’re almost traveling into Texas’ great Western past. This award-winning Fort Worth restaurant from prolific celebrity chef Tim Love pulls out all the stops with its adventurous main courses. Elk, rabbit and kangaroo all make appearances on the unapologetically bold menu.

Waters Restaurant

Jon Bonnell and Anthony Felli’s Waters restaurant breaths a fresh Southwestern breath on otherwise typical American dishes. The restaurant’s featured ingredients are fresh enough to stand on their own, but it is the Louisianan and Tex-Mex touches that take the otherwise ordinary to another level.

Which is your pick for Fort Worth’s best restaurant? Vote now.