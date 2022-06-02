3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Chef Michelle Carpenter (who also owns nearby Zen Sushi) recently opened this contemporary Cajun restaurant in a craftsman house on Beckley Avenue. Named after her grandmother, Beatrice, the new spot is influenced by Carpenter’s Cajun family traditions. New Orleans-native Terance Jenkins — who has worked at the iconic Commander’s Place in New Orleans — is serving as the consulting Executive Chef to Carpenter’s brainchild. Soon, the restaurant will be launching seafood boils on its outdoor patio.

Best Sips: Beatrice offers a wine menu with pairing suggestions for different kinds of dishes, including reds for smoked meats and gumbo, and whites for seafood. As for cocktails, an edited menu features refreshing drinks like an Aperol Spritz, pineapple margarita, and Vieux Carré. You can also opt for the signature King Cake Milk Punch with rum cream, pineapple, and almond milk.

Best Bites: Start with the Louisiana Charcuterie. It’s a great sampling of house-made andouille, Boudin lollipops, tasso ham, pickles, mustard, biscuit crackers, and preserves. The seasonal Texas peach salad was also a tasty way to get some greens and fresh fruit in your meal. For mains, Mammaw’s Fried Chicken with pepper jelly and house pickles is a stunner.