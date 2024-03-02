Where to Reserve a Table for Easter Brunch in Dallas

This Arlington sports resort is hosting an Easter brunch buffet on Sunday, March 31 from 11 am to 2 pm. Prepared by Cut and Bourbon chef Robert Carr, the enhanced a la carte menu will feature specials like duck confit hash, slow braised pork belly, and lamb loin roast. There will also be a Loaded Bloody Mary Bar and kids may decorate their dessert at the chef-led Easter egg sugar cookie station.

From 9 am to noon, there will also be an Easter egg hunt for kids — open to brunch guests.