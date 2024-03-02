Restaurants / Lists

Where to Reserve a Table for Easter Brunch in Dallas

Special Menus and Fancy Hotel Brunch Buffets for The Holiday

BY // 03.01.24
The Ritz Carlton Dallas Las Colinas Easter

The newly revamped RItz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is hosting a brunch buffet this Easter Sunday.

Easter is super early this year — on Sunday, March 31 to be exact. We’ve got you covered with our guide to the best restaurants to celebrate Easter (with special menus or fancy brunch buffets) in Dallas.

 

Hotel Swexan

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Hotel Swexan, designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Hotel Swexan, designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

On March 31, this new Harwood District hotel is hosting an opulent Easter Sunday brunch buffet from 10 am to 4 pm in its Grand Ballroom. For $125 per person and $50 for kids 12 and under (as well as an extra $25 for an unlimited mimosa pairing), the buffet will feature made-to-order omelets, salads, seafood, a carving station with prime rib, short rib, and grilled leg of lamb, and desserts. There will also be live jazz and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie Dallas

Georgie Dallas (Photo by Nicole Frazen)

For $100 per adult, chef RJ Yoakum is cooking up a special Easter menu from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm on March 31.

JOA

Koreatown

2254 Royal Lane
Dallas, TX 75229  |  Map

 

Website

JOA Dallas

Celebrate with something different this Easter Sunday. (Courtesy)

Mix things up this Easter Sunday and celebrate with a dinner at this Korean barbecue spot in Dallas’ Koreatown. JOA is offering a special prix-fixe dinner menu for two ($99 total) with Deviled eggs, Caesar or kimchi salad, beef doenjang soup, NY strip and lobster for the entree, and cheesecake for dessert. This will be available from March 29 through 31.

Live! by Loews

Arlington

1600 E. Randol Mill Road
Arlington, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Cut and Bourbon Easter

Indulge in a build-your-own Loaded Bloody Mary Bar at Live! by Loews this Easter. (Courtesy)

This Arlington sports resort is hosting an Easter brunch buffet on Sunday, March 31 from 11 am to 2 pm. Prepared by Cut and Bourbon chef Robert Carr, the enhanced a la carte menu will feature specials like duck confit hash, slow braised pork belly, and lamb loin roast. There will also be a Loaded Bloody Mary Bar and kids may decorate their dessert at the chef-led Easter egg sugar cookie station.

From 9 am to noon, there will also be an Easter egg hunt for kids — open to brunch guests.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown

600 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Dakota’s Easter Dallas

Celebrate Easter at Dakota's Steakhouse with a special three-course pre-fixe menu. (Courtesy)

For $58 per adult (and $29 for kids), this favorite Dallas steakhouse is offering a special three-course pre-fixe menu for Easter brunch. The meal starts with various starters for the table: breakfast pastries, smoked salmon tarts, Deviled eggs, and truffle tarts. For the entree, guests have their choice of lobster chopped salad, crab Florentine Benedict, steak and eggs, strawberry stuffed French toast, grilled Atlantic salmon, and more traditional breakfast dishes. Each table with end their meal with mini dessert bites and chocolate truffles.

Eataly

Park Cities

8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 2172
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

eataly dallas EATALY_TERRA_PATIO (Photo by Allison David)

A view from the patio at Terra. (Photo by Allison David)

At Eataly Dallas’ Terra, there will be a special Easter brunch on March 31. For $75 per person, the experience includes a buffet with pastries, Italian cheeses and salumi, breads, yogurt and granola, wood-fired prime rib, eggs a la carte, a raw bar, and so much more. Drip coffee, tea, and juices are included, but cocktails and specialty coffee drinks will be an add on expense.

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Las Colinas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The Ritz Carlton Dallas Las Colinas Easter

Book a ticket for the ultimate Easter brunch buffet at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas.

Recently revamped as The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, this Irving hotel is hosting a Easter brunch on March 31 from 10:30 am to 1 pm. For $150 per adult ($50 for kids), the brunch will feature a carving station, pancake and waffle station, raw seafood bar, and a decadent grand dessert hall featuring spring-inspired confections. Kids will also get to meet the Easter Bunny and have their faces painted, while the adults can enjoy live music and the mimosa or Bloody Mary bar — available to add on.

Knox Bistro

Knox-Henderson

3230 Knox Street, Suite 140
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Knox Bistro Dallas

Enjoy a two-course Easter brunch at this favorite Knox Street spot.

Enjoy a two-course Easter brunch at this favorite Knox Street spot for $85 per adult (and $40 for kids). The menu is currently being finalized.

Sloane’s Corner

Downtown

2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-484-1395

Website

Sloanes Easter Burger

Opt for the special prime beef burger this Easter at Sloane's Corner. (Courtesy)

For $36 per adult (and $18 for kids), this downtown bistro is hosting an Easter brunch. The meal includes starters for the table including breakfast pastries, mini yogurt parfaits, pimento cheese Deviled eggs, and cherry tomato bruschetta. Guests can choose one of seven entrees like lobster and avocado salad, a breakfast sammy, steak and eggs, classic Easter Benedict, lemon ricotta pancake, Sloane’s Breakfast, and a prime beef burger. For dessert, the table is offered an array of housemade mochi donuts with dips and sprinkles.

Herd & Hearth

Frisco

1549 Legacy Drive
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

Westin Stonebriar

Head to the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa this Easter for a grand brunch and egg hunt.

Head to the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa this Easter for a grand brunch and egg hunt from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. For $80++ per adult (and $32++ for kids), the menu includes salads, fruit, a breakfast bar with made-to-order eggs, seafood, a carving station, and desserts. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance, along with a balloon artist, and two egg hunts (at noon and 1 pm).

Le Bilboquet

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-730-2937

Website

Le Bilboquet gives you a taste of Europe in Dallas.

This favorite French bistro on Knox Street is hosting an Easter brunch starting at 9:30 am on March 31. A two-course menu will be available for $95 per adult (and $50 for kids) and includes a choice of appetizer, as well as a main dish like eggs Benedict, rack of lamb, Cajun chicken, and more.

