The Best Markets and Delis To Grab Last-Minute Passover Meals in Dallas

Get Your Matzo Ball Soup, Brisket, and Flourless Chocolate Cake To-Go

BY // 04.13.22
Eatzi’s Passover Dallas

Eatzi's offers a Passover takeout menu. (Courtesy)

This year, Passover takes place from Friday, April 15 to Saturday, April 23. This weekend, to celebrate Seder, several Dallas restaurants and delis will be offering Passover dishes and bites to go. Below are a few of our favorite local options when ordering takeout for your celebration.

Deli News

17062 Preston Road

This New York-style deli is currently taking orders for Passover, including traditional dishes like matzo ball soup, brisket with brown gravy, chopped liver, horoses, and more. You’ll also find brisket, turkey, and roasted chicken, as well as desserts such as almond horns and 7-layer cake. Orders must be placed by calling at least 48 hours before pick up.

 

Passover Dallas TJ's
TJ’s Seafood offers special Passover dishes to-go. (Courtesy)

TJ’s Seafood

6025 Royal Lane, Suite 110

One of our favorite Dallas seafood restaurants is offering Passover meals to-go. You can pick up everything from seafood platters to beef tenderloin. There are also sides including mashed potatoes, green beans, and salad. Order online here.

The Market Local Comfort Cafe

13534 Preston Road

This American restaurant is taking to-go dinner orders this Passover with a pre-order deadline of 12:30 pm each day through April 15. The $100 meals are designed to feed four to six people and include dishes like soups, baked pesto salmon, and veggies.

 

Eatzi's Passover Dallas
Eatzi’s celebrates Passover with takeout menu items. (Courtesy)

Eatzi’s

Several locations

Available between April 14 and 23, Eatzi’s is offering takeout Passover meal options. Order sweet and sour braised brisket, lavender glazed salmon, or grilled lamb. Pair with sides including rainbow carrots and potato kugel. There’s also a traditional matzo ball soup and flourless chocolate cake.

 

Cindi’s NY Deli and Restaurant

306 S. Houston Street, 11111 N. Central Expressway, and more

Now taking orders for Passover, this New York-style deli (which also happens to have the best whitefish salad in Dallas) is serving hand-sliced lox, matzo balls, macaron cookies, and more for the holiday. Place your order online or by calling your closest location.

