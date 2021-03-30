Wolfgang Puck Makes a Big Fort Worth Move, Shaking Up Museum Dining

Wolfgang Puck Catering takes over food and beverage at The Modern Art Museum this spring.

Wolfgang Puck is one of the most preeminent celebrity chefs in America. The Austrian-born globetrotter has a trove of branded restaurants to his credit ― most notably his Spago and CUT franchises, along with many self-styled eateries such as Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grills, and Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bars in hotspots around the world.

Now, Puck is making his first foray into Fort Worth, taking over the restaurant and catering operations at Cafe Modern, located inside The Modern Art Museum. Wolfgang Puck Catering will take the lead on all food and beverage operations at Cafe Modern beginning this spring.

Wolfgang’s last Dallas restaurant, Five Sixty By Wolfgang Puck, which took over Reunion Tower’s prime sky-high perch in 2009, closed its doors in March of 2020 during the heights of the COVID-19 shutdowns. But Puck’s catering has continued at a number of notable Dallas venues, including the AT&T Performing Arts Center and The Nasher Sculpture Center.

“We have been fortunate to be a part of the Texas culinary landscape for the past 13 years, and we are excited to expand our footprint in the state with our new partnership with the Modern,” Drew Swanson, Texas regional executive chef at Wolfgang Puck Catering, says in a statement.

Café Modern surrounded by its reflecting pool.

Denise Shavandy, the longtime chef at Cafe Modern, recently revealed that she had parted ways with the stylish dining venue. California-based hospitality management company Bon Appetit had run operations since the Tadao Ando designed museum and its in-house restaurant, overlooking the magnificent reflecting pool, originally debuted back in 2002.

For Shavandy, her next step includes launching a new culinary enterprise dubbed Spork & Spice. The well-traveled chef is known for her multi-cultural cuisine and intriguing menu pairings that touch on everything from Mexico City to Middle Eastern and Asian food. Spork & Spice will hold pop-up dinners and cooking classes, and put food programming on YouTube.

Wolfgang’s New World

Meanwhile, one of North Texas’ most vital museums is heading into a new food future.

“Wolfgang Puck Catering brings an international reputation for excellence to Cafe Modern, and we look forward to working with their team,” says Marla Price, the director of the Modern Art Museum.

Café Modern’s new Chef Jett Mora.

Puck’s new culinary team at Cafe Modern will be led by Chef Jett Mora, a veteran of the celebrity chef’s empire.

Mora spent years working alongside Wolfgang and his team of chefs to create menus for weddings, special events and corporate galas. These include some premier events such as the Oscars famous Governors Ball.

The Los Angeles-born and bred Mora relocated to Fort Worth earlier this year, and has already been busy immersing himself in the local food scene. Having already forged relationships with local farmers and purveyors, Mora will create seasonal menus centered around Texas ingredients.

At Cafe Modern, Mora will be teaming up with restaurant general manager Roxanne Mclarry, who has been with the museum for the past 17 years.

Photo from Puck’s CUT at 45 Park Lane in London.

Cafe Modern, which has been closed since last year’s COVID shutdowns, is slated to reopen later this spring.

In its return, the restaurant will offer weekday lunch, a Friday happy hour, Friday dinner and weekend brunch with seating available both indoors and on the outdoor patio. Mora’s menus will feature comfort food with global influences with a beverage program showcasing local spirits.

A renewed focus for the Wolfgang Puck team will be bringing its expertise to catered events at The Modern Art Museum.

This is a bold move for The Modern Art Museum, upping its catering and events power along with a fresh, new restaurant.