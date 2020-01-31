50 Cent and Houston Symphony Come Together for a Special Fancy Night

Steve & Mary Lynn Marks at the Houston Symphony Vintage Virtuoso at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Symphony executive director John Mangum, Jim Shaffer, Jesse Tutor at the Houston Symphony Vintage Virtuoso at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Houston Symphony musicians perform at the Houston Symphony Vintage Virtuoso at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Helen & Jim Shaffer at the Houston Symphony Vintage Virtuoso at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by Wilson Parish)

John Rydman, 50 Cent at the Houston Symphony Vintage Virtuoso at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Spec’s Charitable Foundation Vintage Virtuoso gala

Where: Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: Special guests hip hop artist and business mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and actor and entrepreneur George Maloof Jr., added a spirited note to the festivities that were hosted and chaired by Spec’s owners Lindy and John Rydman and daughter Lisa Rydman.

Featured performances included a jazz trio from the Royal Dukes Band jazz and a horn quintet from the Houston Symphony.

The event included a tasting of wines, beer, champagne and other spirits supplemented by a menu that included cobia fish filets with crawfish risotto, Beef Wellington and apple galette for dessert.

The event grossed more than $450,000 with proceeds directed to the Houston Symphony‘s education programs.

PC Seen: Betty and Jesse Tutor, Joan and Bob Duff, Mary Lynn and Stephen Marks, Eric Lindsey, Daphne and Stephen J. Savva, Anna Dean, Danielle Ellis, Matt Metz, Brent Lewis, Elizabeth Horan King, Chris Wade; Ben Rowell, Jamey Bellan, and Regina and John Mangum.