Society / Featured Parties

Inside Houston’s Forest of Lighted Christmas Trees — This Theatre Turns Its Lobby Into a Holiday Wonderland

The Alley Brings the Magic

BY // 12.06.21
photography Priscilla Dickson
What: The Alley Theatre “Deck the Trees” official tree lighting ceremony

Where: The Alley Theatre

PC Moment: Highlight of the whimsical evening was flipping the giant switch to light all the trees at one magical moment. Youngsters May Luu and August Martinez — with an assist from Alley artistic director Rob Melrose — did the honors. Oohhs, aahhs and applause followed as the 600 guests embraced the holiday spirit.

Eloise Brice and Rose Hochner Nelson chaired the merry night that raised more than $175,000 for the theater’s artistic, educational and community engagement initiatives.

More than 34 dreamy trees graced the various levels of the Alley lobby including the 20-foot Macy’s “Believe” tree and a whimsical Candy Land Tree decorated by Sherry Boudreaux of Simply Sherry. Thanking the full contingent of designers and guests was Alley board president Ken Kades.

The Four Seasons Hotel provided treats for the throng including short rib ramen, Swedish meatballs, California sushi rolls and a hot chocolate bar with Christmas cookies.

Elizabeth Anthony

Among those contributing two trees to the display were Alway in Season, The Events Company, the American Society of Interior Designers, Fronnie Flowers, Holli Day Décors, Amano and Macy’s.

PC Seen:  Mady Kades, Walter Boudreaux, Stephen Brice, Angela and Craig Jarchow, Charlene Brandau, Lynda Broussard, George and Sandy Shipley, Anne Mundy, Fronnie and Ricardo Valencia, Ivette and Michael Mayo, Dea Chincuanco, and Jessica and Maurice Brown.

