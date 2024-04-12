Kristin Diaz, Tiffany Liou. jpg
The 2024 Go Red for Women emcees Kristin Diaz and Tiffany Liou.

Kellie Rasberry interviewed NFL agent, author, and President of Klutch Sports Nicole Lynn

Kellie Rasberry, Nicole Lynn

Susan Wetzel, Barbara Bigham, Stacy Nahas

Sharell Weeams, CJ Caraway, Pulse Dance Troupe

The Go Red for Women 2024 campaign in Dallas raised $1.5 million for the American Heart Association.

The CPR Kiosk allowed Miss Denton (Zahmaria Choice) to practice the life-saving technique.

Guest stopped by the Go Red for Women photo wall.

Susan Wetzel, Stacy Nahas

The Go Red for Women campaign supports women’s cardiovascular initiatives health by donating to support research and education.

Texas Health helped guest check their cholesterol and blood sugar numbers.

Stacy Nahas, Nicole Lynn

Society / Featured Parties

Scenes from the 2024 Go Red for Women Luncheon in Dallas

A Rose-Hued Room Raised $1.5 Million for the American Heart Association

BY // 04.12.24
The Go Red for Women 2024 campaign in Dallas raised $1.5 million for the American Heart Association.
The CPR Kiosk allowed Miss Denton (Zahmaria Choice) to practice the life-saving technique.
Guest stopped by the Go Red for Women photo wall.
Susan Wetzel, Stacy Nahas
The Go Red for Women campaign supports women’s cardiovascular initiatives health by donating to support research and education.
Texas Health helped guest check their cholesterol and blood sugar numbers.
Stacy Nahas, Nicole Lynn
The 2024 Go Red for Women emcees Kristin Diaz and Tiffany Liou.

Kellie Rasberry interviewed NFL agent, author, and President of Klutch Sports Nicole Lynn

Kellie Rasberry, Nicole Lynn

Susan Wetzel, Barbara Bigham, Stacy Nahas

Sharell Weeams, CJ Caraway, Pulse Dance Troupe

The Go Red for Women 2024 campaign in Dallas raised $1.5 million for the American Heart Association.

The CPR Kiosk allowed Miss Denton (Zahmaria Choice) to practice the life-saving technique.

Guest stopped by the Go Red for Women photo wall.

Susan Wetzel, Stacy Nahas

The Go Red for Women campaign supports women’s cardiovascular initiatives health by donating to support research and education.

Texas Health helped guest check their cholesterol and blood sugar numbers.

Stacy Nahas, Nicole Lynn

More than 1,000 open-hearted supporters of the American Heart Association (AHA) descended upon the Omni Dallas Hotel on Friday, March 8, for the 2024 Go Red for Women luncheon. The expansive annual fundraiser spreads awareness about heart disease, which claims the lives of one in three women per year. Because heart disease remains the number one killer of women in America, the event fittingly took place on International Women’s Day. 

“This year we celebrate the American Heart Association’s centennial and the 20th anniversary of the Go Red for Women movement,” said Samantha Eppler, Vice President of Go Red for Women in Dallas. “There is so much to be proud of.”

The theme co-chairs Stacy Nahas and Susan Wetzel chose: “Her Future is Bright.” And it was. Each aspect of the thoughtfully curated event and the stories of survival woven throughout pointed towards the hope of a brighter tomorrow. Including funds secured during the inspiring paddle raise, the 20th Go Red for Women raised a laudable $1.5 million for AHA.

As always, supporters and survivors arrived wearing every shade of red. Similarly broad-ranging, the event offered a full spectrum of educational engagement opportunities for attendees. Activations prior to the luncheon included complimentary health screenings from Texas Health, a CPR training kiosk, a bubbly bar, speed portraits, and even a popular puppy-cuddling station. 

Inside the ballroom, guests enjoyed their lunch (a heart-healthy grilled chicken salad, natch) as Kristin Diaz and Tiffany Liou, from KRLD News Radio 1080 and WFAA respectively, enthusiastically emceed the chock-full programming. A moving performance from Pulse Dance Troupe, alongside a masterfully-produced digital companion piece that highlighted the organization’s 100-year history, tugged at the proverbial heartstrings. 

For her work as a community philanthropist and the first Dallas Go Red Chairperson, Barbara Bigham was selected as the Sandi Haddock Community Impact Honoree. 

“Get women rallied around a cause, and there’s nothing you can’t do!” Bingham reflected.

Beloved Dallas radio personality Kellie Rasberry from Kidd Kraddick in the Morning Show then took the stage to moderate a conversation with featured speaker Nicole Lynn, one of the NFL’s most in-demand agents. 

“Start the business. Take the risk. Chase the crazy idea. Start failing young,” encouraged Lynn. 

