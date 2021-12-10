Blind, Autistic America’s Got Talent Winner Wows a Big Crowd in a $2 Million Houston Night

Sunni Markowitz, Brian Becker, Aileen Weycer, Jamie Wolf, Gary Becker (Photo by Johnny Than)
America_s Got Talent Winner Kodi Lee (Photo by Johnny Than)
Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award Recipient Aileen Weycer, daughters Lindsay and Hayley Weycer and Husband Mark Weycer (Photo by Johnny Than)
Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award Recipient_Jamie Wolf_Bert_Wolf (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lindsy Steinberg, Rori Feldman, Lindsay Brochstein (Photo by Johnny Than)
Liz and Louis Weisberg, Arnie and Jan Miller (Photo by Johnny Than)
Carl Josehart, Lisa Helfman and Sandi Wolf (Photo by Johnny Than)
Debra Cohen, Courtney and Josh Garson, Hilary Cohen, Josh Barvin (Photo by Johnny Than)
Zach Perlman and Jackie Riff (Photo by Johnny Than)
Jewish Family Service of Houston CEO Linda Burger and her husband Andy (Photo by Johnny Than)
Joan Alexander Chesed Award Winner Sandi Wolf and Amy Bernstein (Photo by Johnny Than)
Carl Josehart, Phillip Tennenbaum, Bert Wolf and his Wife Jamie, Linda Burger, Sandi Wolf and her husband Steven, Aileen Weycer and her husband Mark, Marc Oster (Photo by Johnny Than)
01
12

Sunni Markowitz, Brian Becker, Aileen Weycer, Jamie Wolf, Gary Becker at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

02
12

'America Got Talent' winner Kodi Lee performs at the Jewish Family Service annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

03
12

Shirley & Allen Becker Leadership award recipient Aileen Weycer with daughters Lindsay and Hayley and husband Mark Weycer at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

04
12

Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award Recipient Jamie Wolf & Bert Wolf at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

05
12

Lindsy Steinberg, Rori Feldman, Lindsay Brochstein at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

06
12

Liz & Louis Weisberg, Arnie & Jan Miller at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

07
12

Carl Josehart, Lisa Helfman, Sandi Wolf at Jewish Family Service annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

08
12

Debra Cohen, Courtney & Josh Garson, Hilary Cohen, Josh Barvin at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

09
12

Zach Perlman & Jackie Riff at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
12

Jewish Family Service of Houston CEO Linda Burger & husband Andy Burger at the JFS annual celebration (Photo by Johnny Than)

11
12

Joan Alexander Chesed Award recipient Sandi Wolf, Amy Bernstein at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

12
12

Carl Josehart, Phillip Tennenbaum, Bert & Jamie Wolf, Linda Burger, Sandi & Steven Wolf, Aileen & Mark Weycer, Marc Oster at Jewish Family Service annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sunni Markowitz, Brian Becker, Aileen Weycer, Jamie Wolf, Gary Becker (Photo by Johnny Than)
America_s Got Talent Winner Kodi Lee (Photo by Johnny Than)
Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award Recipient Aileen Weycer, daughters Lindsay and Hayley Weycer and Husband Mark Weycer (Photo by Johnny Than)
Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award Recipient_Jamie Wolf_Bert_Wolf (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lindsy Steinberg, Rori Feldman, Lindsay Brochstein (Photo by Johnny Than)
Liz and Louis Weisberg, Arnie and Jan Miller (Photo by Johnny Than)
Carl Josehart, Lisa Helfman and Sandi Wolf (Photo by Johnny Than)
Debra Cohen, Courtney and Josh Garson, Hilary Cohen, Josh Barvin (Photo by Johnny Than)
Zach Perlman and Jackie Riff (Photo by Johnny Than)
Jewish Family Service of Houston CEO Linda Burger and her husband Andy (Photo by Johnny Than)
Joan Alexander Chesed Award Winner Sandi Wolf and Amy Bernstein (Photo by Johnny Than)
Carl Josehart, Phillip Tennenbaum, Bert Wolf and his Wife Jamie, Linda Burger, Sandi Wolf and her husband Steven, Aileen Weycer and her husband Mark, Marc Oster (Photo by Johnny Than)
Society / Featured Parties

Blind, Autistic America’s Got Talent Winner Wows a Big Crowd in a $2 Million Houston Night

Jewish Family Service of Houston Gets a Boost For Its Life Saving Programs

BY // 12.09.21
photography Johnny Than
Sunni Markowitz, Brian Becker, Aileen Weycer, Jamie Wolf, Gary Becker at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
'America Got Talent' winner Kodi Lee performs at the Jewish Family Service annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Shirley & Allen Becker Leadership award recipient Aileen Weycer with daughters Lindsay and Hayley and husband Mark Weycer at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award Recipient Jamie Wolf & Bert Wolf at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lindsy Steinberg, Rori Feldman, Lindsay Brochstein at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Liz & Louis Weisberg, Arnie & Jan Miller at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Carl Josehart, Lisa Helfman, Sandi Wolf at Jewish Family Service annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Debra Cohen, Courtney & Josh Garson, Hilary Cohen, Josh Barvin at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Zach Perlman & Jackie Riff at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Jewish Family Service of Houston CEO Linda Burger & husband Andy Burger at the JFS annual celebration (Photo by Johnny Than)
Joan Alexander Chesed Award recipient Sandi Wolf, Amy Bernstein at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Carl Josehart, Phillip Tennenbaum, Bert & Jamie Wolf, Linda Burger, Sandi & Steven Wolf, Aileen & Mark Weycer, Marc Oster at Jewish Family Service annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)
1
12

Sunni Markowitz, Brian Becker, Aileen Weycer, Jamie Wolf, Gary Becker at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

2
12

'America Got Talent' winner Kodi Lee performs at the Jewish Family Service annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

3
12

Shirley & Allen Becker Leadership award recipient Aileen Weycer with daughters Lindsay and Hayley and husband Mark Weycer at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

4
12

Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award Recipient Jamie Wolf & Bert Wolf at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

5
12

Lindsy Steinberg, Rori Feldman, Lindsay Brochstein at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

6
12

Liz & Louis Weisberg, Arnie & Jan Miller at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

7
12

Carl Josehart, Lisa Helfman, Sandi Wolf at Jewish Family Service annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

8
12

Debra Cohen, Courtney & Josh Garson, Hilary Cohen, Josh Barvin at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

9
12

Zach Perlman & Jackie Riff at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
12

Jewish Family Service of Houston CEO Linda Burger & husband Andy Burger at the JFS annual celebration (Photo by Johnny Than)

11
12

Joan Alexander Chesed Award recipient Sandi Wolf, Amy Bernstein at Jewish Family Service's annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

12
12

Carl Josehart, Phillip Tennenbaum, Bert & Jamie Wolf, Linda Burger, Sandi & Steven Wolf, Aileen & Mark Weycer, Marc Oster at Jewish Family Service annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

What: Jewish Family Service of Houston‘s JFS LIVE! annual celebration

Where: The Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Despite being blind and having autism, Kodi Lee — Season 14 winner of America’s Got Talent — delivered a show-stopping performance that left the throng of more than 900 in awe. Lee performed numbers from his show at the Luxor Las Vegas.

Equally moving on this evening were testimonials, introduced by JFS CEO Linda L. Burger, from JFS clients who shared their personal stories of how they had been aided by the nonprofit. Professional staff members shared their stories of assisting those in need be it people with disabilities seeking employment or aid provided by JFS Houston professionals to those in need in Surfside, Florida, following the tragic condo collapse.

America_s Got Talent Winner Kodi Lee (Photo by Johnny Than)
‘America Got Talent’ winner Kodi Lee performs at the Jewish Family Service annual celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The spectacular evening, this year themed “A Sparkling Stars Evening,” brought in more than $2 million for JFS Houston life-changing social programs. In a remarkable display of generosity nearly $500,000 of that was earned when fewer than 100 individuals raised their paddles in support during the appeal. Those monies will provide extra support for the Behavioral and Mental Health Services of JFS Houston which has seen a 340 percent increase in counseling requests since the beginning of the pandemic.

JFS programs and services touch the lives of more than 20,000 Houstonians each year, support provided by more than 70 professionals and a growing network of more than 300 volunteers.

Visit South Walton

Swipe
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas
  • Visit South Walton - Dallas

Longtime supporters and volunteers Sandi and Steve Wolf were honored with JFS’s prestigious Joan Alexander Chesed Award while both Aileen Weycer and Jamie Wolf were recognized with the Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award. H-E-B received the JFS Houston Community Investment Award.

PC seen: Honorary chairs Joan and Stanford Alexander and Elaine Helfman; auction chair Jan Zuber Miller; auctioneer Stephen Lewis; Mayor Sylvester Turner; State Senator John Whitmire; Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman; Cathy and Giorgio Borlenghi; Helene and Dror Zadok; Jan and Arnie Miller; Carl Josehart and Sam Jacobson; Norelle and Brian Becker; Amy and Gary Becker; and Sunni and Gary Markowitz.

Sunni Markowitz, Brian Becker, Aileen Weycer, Jamie Wolf, Gary Becker (Photo by Johnny Than)
America_s Got Talent Winner Kodi Lee (Photo by Johnny Than)
Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award Recipient Aileen Weycer, daughters Lindsay and Hayley Weycer and Husband Mark Weycer (Photo by Johnny Than)
Shirley and Allen Becker Leadership Award Recipient_Jamie Wolf_Bert_Wolf (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lindsy Steinberg, Rori Feldman, Lindsay Brochstein (Photo by Johnny Than)
Liz and Louis Weisberg, Arnie and Jan Miller (Photo by Johnny Than)
Carl Josehart, Lisa Helfman and Sandi Wolf (Photo by Johnny Than)
Debra Cohen, Courtney and Josh Garson, Hilary Cohen, Josh Barvin (Photo by Johnny Than)
Zach Perlman and Jackie Riff (Photo by Johnny Than)
Jewish Family Service of Houston CEO Linda Burger and her husband Andy (Photo by Johnny Than)
Joan Alexander Chesed Award Winner Sandi Wolf and Amy Bernstein (Photo by Johnny Than)
Carl Josehart, Phillip Tennenbaum, Bert Wolf and his Wife Jamie, Linda Burger, Sandi Wolf and her husband Steven, Aileen Weycer and her husband Mark, Marc Oster (Photo by Johnny Than)

Featured Properties

Swipe
1275 S Post Oak Lane #1402
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1275 S Post Oak Lane #1402
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
1275 S Post Oak Lane #1402
1305 Nantucket Drive #A
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1305 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$779,000 Learn More about this property
Vickie Driscoll
This property is listed by: Vickie Driscoll (713) 962-1442 Email Realtor
1305 Nantucket Drive #A
1337 W Bell Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1337 W Bell Street
Houston, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
1337 W Bell Street
5314 Doliver Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5314 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
5314 Doliver Drive
5561 Bordley Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5561 Bordley Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
5561 Bordley Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X