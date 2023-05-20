Music Star Tells the Story Of Her Own Open Heart Surgery in Houston’s Record $1.65 Million Go Red Day

Amy Grant, American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
Malisha Patel, Erin Asprec and Kate Willis
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon, Amy Grant
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Kimberly Phipps-Nichol
Jasmine Gallo, Alexis Rosales and Stephanie Wilcox
Lynn Forte, Kim Koehn and Cathleen Fishel
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
01
11

Emcee Sarah Pepper interviews Amy Grant at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon

02
11

Elizabeth Stein, Hallie Vanderhider, Cissy Abel at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

03
11

Malisha Patel, Erin Asprec, Kate Willis at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

04
11

Angelica Ximenes, Cortney Cole Hall, Emily Mace at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

05
11

Jody Merritt, Monitrice Malone, Edna Meyer-Nelson at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

06
11

Amy Grant performs at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon

07
11

The Fields Companies presents its check to the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

08
11

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Kimberly Phipps Nichol at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

09
11

Jasmine Gallo, Alexis Rosales, Stephanie Wilcox at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

10
11

Lynn Forte, Kim Koehn, Cathleen Fishel at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

11
11

Roz Pactor, Joan Pillow,Lu Caltagirone at the American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

Amy Grant, American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
Malisha Patel, Erin Asprec and Kate Willis
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon, Amy Grant
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Kimberly Phipps-Nichol
Jasmine Gallo, Alexis Rosales and Stephanie Wilcox
Lynn Forte, Kim Koehn and Cathleen Fishel
American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
Society / Featured Parties

Music Star Tells the Story Of Her Own Open Heart Surgery in Houston’s Record $1.65 Million Go Red Day

Amy Grant Takes On Women's Heart Disease and a Local Radio Personality Steps Up to Help

BY // 05.20.23
Emcee Sarah Pepper interviews Amy Grant at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon
Elizabeth Stein, Hallie Vanderhider, Cissy Abel at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant
Malisha Patel, Erin Asprec, Kate Willis at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant
Angelica Ximenes, Cortney Cole Hall, Emily Mace at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant
Jody Merritt, Monitrice Malone, Edna Meyer-Nelson at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant
Amy Grant performs at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon
The Fields Companies presents its check to the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Kimberly Phipps Nichol at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant
Jasmine Gallo, Alexis Rosales, Stephanie Wilcox at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant
Lynn Forte, Kim Koehn, Cathleen Fishel at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant
Roz Pactor, Joan Pillow,Lu Caltagirone at the American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant
1
11

Emcee Sarah Pepper interviews Amy Grant at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon

2
11

Elizabeth Stein, Hallie Vanderhider, Cissy Abel at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

3
11

Malisha Patel, Erin Asprec, Kate Willis at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

4
11

Angelica Ximenes, Cortney Cole Hall, Emily Mace at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

5
11

Jody Merritt, Monitrice Malone, Edna Meyer-Nelson at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

6
11

Amy Grant performs at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon

7
11

The Fields Companies presents its check to the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

8
11

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Kimberly Phipps Nichol at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

9
11

Jasmine Gallo, Alexis Rosales, Stephanie Wilcox at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

10
11

Lynn Forte, Kim Koehn, Cathleen Fishel at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

11
11

Roz Pactor, Joan Pillow,Lu Caltagirone at the American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

What: The American Heart Association “Go Red for Women” luncheon

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Surely, the most compelling moments took place when Grammy Award winner Amy Grant discussed her open heart surgery in 2020 following diagnosis of having partial anomalous pulmonary venous return and the challenges she faced touring while suffering from heart disease. She also focused on the importance of women looking after their own health.

After her interview, Grant entertained guests with a medley of her award-wining songs.

During the reception, the Post Oak Hotel ballroom foyer featured a Mission Expo, which included CPR training from local Houston firefighters, blood pressure checks and other mission-based experiences aimed at educating guests.

American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
The Fields Companies presents its check to the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

Women’s heart disease is what this event is all about and in honor of the mission almost all of the women attending, 500 guests in total, wore red. That created a sea of pulsating color in the ballroom that was already decorated in red for the event.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers May 2023 HOUSTON

Further bringing home the message of the need for increasing attention on women’s heart health, emcee and radio personality Sarah Pepper shared her story that as a single mom, she had her own heart issues as a direct result from stress and lack of sleep.

The event was wildly successful surpassing what most luncheons ever achieve, posting record proceeds of $1.65 million.

American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon
Jody Merritt, Monitrice Malone, Edna Meyer-Nelson at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

Applause, applause for “Go Red for Women” luncheon chair Erin Asprec, who spoke to the gathering on the importance of the American Heart Association’s work and global impact.

PC Seen: Hallie Vanderhider, Beth Wolff, Elizabeth Stein, Cissy Abel, Jody Merritt, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Jenna Beth Bayer, Patty Johnson, Leila Gilbert, Roz Pactor, Katherine Whaley, Brad Marks, Kim Warnica, Bobby Dees, Kelly Lubanko, Rachel Clingman, Laura Stein, Brigitte Kalai, Jennifer Allison, Farida Abjani, Jerre Williams, and Lesha Elsenbrook.

Parallax_1720x1140_Banner2_Icon
BSW Heart and Vascular Hospital Dallas
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
42 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

42 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
42 Sugarberry Circle
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
League City
FOR SALE

6520 Canyon Mist Lane
Dickinson, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
2205 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2205 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$947,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2205 Arlington Street
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$899,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
9530 Meadowglen Lane
Briarmeadow/Tanglewilde
FOR SALE

9530 Meadowglen Lane
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Suzie Davis
This property is listed by: Suzie Davis (832) 671-3953 Email Realtor
9530 Meadowglen Lane
2604 Bevis Street A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2604 Bevis Street A
Houston, TX

$494,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2604 Bevis Street A
7 Gessner Road
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
Clear Lake City
FOR SALE

13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
314 W 6th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

314 W 6th Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
314 W 6th Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
411 Roy Street
Rice Military | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

411 Roy Street
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
411 Roy Street
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Katy, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X