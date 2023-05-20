Music Star Tells the Story Of Her Own Open Heart Surgery in Houston’s Record $1.65 Million Go Red Day

Lynn Forte, Kim Koehn, Cathleen Fishel at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon featuring gospel-pop singer Amy Grant

What: The American Heart Association “Go Red for Women” luncheon

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Surely, the most compelling moments took place when Grammy Award winner Amy Grant discussed her open heart surgery in 2020 following diagnosis of having partial anomalous pulmonary venous return and the challenges she faced touring while suffering from heart disease. She also focused on the importance of women looking after their own health.

After her interview, Grant entertained guests with a medley of her award-wining songs.

During the reception, the Post Oak Hotel ballroom foyer featured a Mission Expo, which included CPR training from local Houston firefighters, blood pressure checks and other mission-based experiences aimed at educating guests.

Women’s heart disease is what this event is all about and in honor of the mission almost all of the women attending, 500 guests in total, wore red. That created a sea of pulsating color in the ballroom that was already decorated in red for the event.

Further bringing home the message of the need for increasing attention on women’s heart health, emcee and radio personality Sarah Pepper shared her story that as a single mom, she had her own heart issues as a direct result from stress and lack of sleep.

The event was wildly successful surpassing what most luncheons ever achieve, posting record proceeds of $1.65 million.

Applause, applause for “Go Red for Women” luncheon chair Erin Asprec, who spoke to the gathering on the importance of the American Heart Association’s work and global impact.

PC Seen: Hallie Vanderhider, Beth Wolff, Elizabeth Stein, Cissy Abel, Jody Merritt, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Jenna Beth Bayer, Patty Johnson, Leila Gilbert, Roz Pactor, Katherine Whaley, Brad Marks, Kim Warnica, Bobby Dees, Kelly Lubanko, Rachel Clingman, Laura Stein, Brigitte Kalai, Jennifer Allison, Farida Abjani, Jerre Williams, and Lesha Elsenbrook.