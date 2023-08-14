Angie Kadesky on Her Vision and Leadership at the Helm of The Crystal Charity Ball’s Philanthropic Endeavors

In its sixth year, NorthPark Center’s Ambassador program boldly merges all things fashion, art and philanthropy. The assembly of Ambassadors ― an idea generated in tandem by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman ― shines a spotlight on Dallas’ top influencers and the causes most significant and important to them.

Chosen specifically for their philanthropic endeavors, each year-long ambassadorship offers the opportunity to partner with NorthPark Center and its retailers for a variety of events and initiatives to benefit their respective charitable organizations. From a not-to-miss fashion show to a magical holiday season, NorthPark provides a platform to get the mission of these organizations out there and ignite significant impact all year long.

Angie Kadesky is a longtime Dallas volunteer, often lending her time and her voice to charitable causes in the city. This year, she is the chair of The Crystal Charity Ball and utilizes her NorthPark Ambassadorship to shine a spotlight on its mission. Since 1952, the sole purpose of The Crystal Charity Ball has been to aid, support and make contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County. As a nonprofit organization, independent of any national affiliation, members of The Crystal Charity Ball Committee have distributed more than $165 million to 152 worthy beneficiaries over the past 70 years.

“I chose Crystal Charity Ball because they raise significant funds to benefit the children of Dallas, and have for over 70 years,” Angie Kadesky says. “As a mom of six children with various medical, educational and mental health needs, I am moved to do what I can to help children and families overcome obstacles that they face in living their best lives.”

NorthPark Center supports The Crystal Charity Ball by hosting two check-in events at its retailers each year. NorthPark also sponsors a new photo experience for the ball, taking place on December 9, 2023.

We caught up with Angie Kadesky to learn more about how she’s partnering with NorthPark Center and amplifying the mission of The Crystal Charity Ball.

Tell us about a specific memory from time spent working with or for the non-profit of your choice.

Among many special memories over the years, I recall a beautiful violin performance by a young teenage girl who had been born without an arm below the elbow. She was able, with the use of a prosthetic attachment specially made for her, to pursue her dream of playing the violin. She was awe-inspiring. After her performance, The Crystal Charity Ball selected Texas Scottish Rite Hospital’s prosthetic device program as one of our beneficiaries that year.

What was it for you that first instilled the value of giving back to your community?

As a high school student at Ursuline Academy of Dallas, we lived by the motto “Serviam” (Latin for I will serve) and for my senior community service project I tutored third graders at a local DISD school every Tuesday morning that year.

Who have been your strongest role models?

My mother who was a working mom and who got her PhD at night school, and my maternal grandmother who raised ten children.

NorthPark Center is at the center of combining art and fashion. Can you describe your own personal art and fashion interests?

I love all sorts of art, from ancient times to the Renaissance to the present day, from marble statuary to frescos to religious icons to 3D printed fabric, and of course, paintings. My fashion interests are anything colorful, comfortable, and classic.

What do you do to unwind?

I love to read and I love to cook.

Fondest memory spent at NorthPark Center?

I remember going to the opening of NorthPark Center when I was a little girl. My brother got lost in the crowd and a very nice security guard helped us find him. That was a relief!! I also remember being enchanted by the Santa and reindeer display every year when they got hung up. I loved imagining what it would be like to eat all that candy.

Upcoming nonprofit work you’re looking forward to?

I am looking forward to selecting the 2023 Crystal Charity Ball beneficiaries and raising significant funds to help them.

Words of advice you would give to your younger self?

Slow down and savor the little moments of life because you and your children are only young for such a short time.