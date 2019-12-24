Co-chairs Yvonne Cormier and Mary D’Andrea, host Erika Toussaint (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Women Power This Great Night for a Houston Museum, Making it One of the Year's Best Parties

When Art Dominates the Menu

BY // 12.24.19
photography Daniel Ortiz
Co-chairs Yvonne Cormier and Mary D’Andrea, host Erika Toussaint (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Lee Phillips, Ashley Holden, Jennifer Wizel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rebecca Matalon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elisa Stude Pye, Nancy Kate Prescott, Liz Anders, Meredith Chastang, Katie Wynn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carolyn Tanner, Lindley Arnoldy, Valerie Dieterich, Stephanie Cockrell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Wong, Lilia Wong (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amara Hang, Yamakie Dharrampaul (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Host Erika Toussaint (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Co-chairs Yvonne Cormier and Mary D’Andrea (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jessica Phifer, Heidi Gerger, Sylvie Wozasek (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leigh Smith, Tracy Eklund, Judy Nyquist (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kayla Tolunay, Shala Walker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelly Silvers, Bryn Larsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lea Weingarten (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Coveted raffle goodies from presenting underwriter The Galleria's luxury retailers The Webster, Max Mara, Saint Laurent, De Beers, and Ferragamo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leigh Smith, Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
De Beer Jewellers' rose-gold lotus pendant was among the luxe prizes offered in the newly imagined Another Great Night raffle. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lucinda Loya, Fay Zakhem (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mackenzie Hill, Hanh Langlinais, Alicia Trinkle (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Kepke Grobmyer, Elisabeth McCabe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
In the living room, looks by Salvatore Ferragamo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fashion from The Webster (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marita Fairbanks, Lea Weingarten, Blakely Griggs (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Décor and tented aerie by Bergner & Johnson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Mithoff, Claire Cormier Thielke, Isabel David (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, co-chair Yvonne Cormier, Eileen Lawal (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Galleria's Lisa Bendfeldt reveals the raffle winners. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melissa Mithoff, Estela Cockrell, Tiffany Wong, Laura Robertson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Table décor and florals by Bergner & Johnson, Another Great Night's go-to designer. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hanh Langlinais with her raffle prize, a De Beers lotus pendant in rose gold. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Angela Lee with her prize, a private shopping spree for two at Ferragamo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristina Somerville sports her raffle loot, a Céline handbag from The Webster. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Salvatore Ferragamo table favors: each guest left with distinctive stationery. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ileana Couret-Endom's raffle ticket led to a new Saint Laurent handbag. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Rathe, Kari Gonzales (Photo by CDA)
Renée Lewis Cary displays her raffle bounty: a Max Mara handbag. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Philamena Baird (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ladies Night: Katherine Phelps, Courtney Hopson, Melissa Mithoff, Sarah Snyder, Estela Cockrell, Laura Robertson, Tiffany Wong, Leslie Ballard Hull, Sophie Girard. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Count this as one of the highlights of Houston’s 2019 Social Calendar.

The always elegant and buzzy Another Great Night in November is a staple for every It-girl, merging old guard and new, soigné swans and grandes dames, savvy collectors and the power social set.

At the annual Contemporary Arts Museum Houston fundraiser, dressing up is de rigueur, as is knowledge of the contemporary art world: If you can drop names of gallerist pals, artists you’re tracking, or your Art Basel itinerary, even better.

Finally, there’s the delicious opportunity to tour, then dine in a private home — always one with a tony art collection.

This year, 220 women generated $227,000 for the CAMH’s coffers, thanks to pairing accomplished co-chairs Yvonne Cormier and Mary D’Andrea with a new entrée on the social scene, Erika Toussaint. The Toussaints’ old-world home, designed by Curtis & Windham with interiors by Ann Wolf and art advisement by Lea Weingarten, drew ahhhs and a traffic jam at the entry’s show-stopping mirrored wall sculpture by Teresita Fernández.

Also on the art menu — an emphasis on female creators. Decked-out guests engaged in self-guided tours of a collection that stood out for its embrace of talents such as Ninth Street painters Helen Frankenthaler and Elaine de Kooning, as well as textile great Sheila Hicks, Hedda Sterne, Latin American minimalist sculptor Gego, Texas modernist Toni LaSelle, and contemporary artists  Melanie Smith, Mimi Lauter and Erin O’Keefe.

Rebekah Johnson devised a dramatic tent-scape punctuated by a dichroic-glass chandelier (with decor underwritten by Karen Pulaski and Tribute Goods), while City Kitchen’s Latin-infused menu, beginning with cocktail-hour mojitos, nodded to the host’s Cuban ancestry (think sea bass a la Viszcaina with Spanish olives, pan de queso, and as sweet finale — crème caramel with candied orange and rum caramel sauce).

A luxury raffle took the place of the traditional treasure hunt, underwritten by The Galleria. Coveted loot from the shopping Mecca’s retailers De Beers Jewellers, Max Mara, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo and The Webster went to five lucky winners: Hanh Langlinais (scoring the De Beers rose-gold pendant), Angela Lee (who will indulge in a Ferragamo shopping experience), Renée Lewis Cary (acquiring a Max Mara handbag), Ileana Couret-Endom (recipient of the Saint Laurent handbag), and Kristina Somerville (taking home the Chloé handbag from The Webster).

All the Art Names

CAMH interim director Christina Brungardt and curators Rebecca Matalon and Patricia Restrepo; museum trustee and gallerist Bryn Larsen delivering dinner remarks about the museum’s 70-plus-year history; a fleet of gallerists including Nancy Littlejohn, Kerry Inman, Allison Ayers, Laura Rathe, and Sarah Foltz; and collector types Marita Fairbanks, Heidi Gerger with sister Syvlie Wozasek in from Vienna, Sissy Kempner, Leigh Smith, Jereann Chaney, and Judy Nyquist.

Also on the scene: Jessica Phifer with Christie’s; The Galleria’s manager of luxury retailers, Lisa Bendfeldt; Kari Gonzales of Cartier; Fendi’s Yamaki Dharrampaul and Amara Hang; PaperCity‘s Monica Bickers, Meredith Chastang, and Anne Lee Phillips; and Kelly Silvers, art advisers Melissa Kepke GrobmyerLiz Anders, and Elise Arnoult Miller, Eileen Lawal, Roslyn Bazzelle MitchellCourtney Hopson, Isabel David, Philamena Baird, artist Page Kempner, the co-chair’s daughter Claire Cormier Thielke in from Hong Kong, Melissa Mithoff, and Found’s Ruth Davis.

And save the date: Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Gala will be Friday, April 3, at the CAMH; Margaret Vaughan Cox and Jonathan Cox, and Cabrina and Steven Owsley co-chair; info Beth Peré, gala@camh.org.

Read more about the museum’s avant-garde new director here.

Watch curator Rebecca Matalon’s conversation with the museum’s now-on-view exhibition artist, a current Rome Prize Fellow, here.

