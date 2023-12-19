Jumping for Fundraising Johnny Bravo_ArtsOfHealing2023_JPP
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Doctors Celebrate the Art of Healing In a Lively Kid-Boosting Night

Showing Off Their Creative Talents

BY // 12.19.23
Jumping Johnny Bravo leading the live auction at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
The Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner chairs Dr. Khaled & Amal Khalaf and Trish & Joshua Weisman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Beatte, Rachel Franklin, Valerie Ozbey and Natalee Sudol at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Terrance Wadley at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lori & Dr. Isaac Raijman at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mignon Gill, Faith Majors, Kristen Cannon, Maria Moncada-Alaloui at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah DeVon, Thea Pheasey, Andrea Blanton, Jacy & Grant Cooper at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sara Perry bids on artwork at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jordan Seff, Vanessa Ames at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Jose-Miguel Yamal, Dr. Mark Dannenbaum, Dr. Dean Moore and Tim Ruiz performing at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jen Torres, Cristen Collins, Elia Gabbanelli at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jennifer Wisler with The Sunhine Kids displaying their artworks at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dancing partners at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Emily Petersen, Lauren Haire, Jen Grigsby and Anita Kadala at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Elia Gabbanelli, Dr. Isaac & Lori Raijman at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Rubens Franz, Mirna Herr, Bernie Cantu at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Reza Rastegar, Etaf Qamhieh at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Henry & Paula Mentz, Nadia Hafeez, Jared Nash at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amy Tong, Elke Stevenson and Rachele Goetz at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristen Collins, Sarah Collins, Nicole Murphy at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Lauren Langford and The Sunshine Kids display their work at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Ethan Stoll, Dr. Rukmini Rednam at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brandon & Dr. Annamaria Davidson at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ashley Morgan, Alex Toutounchi, Nathalie Kosman, Jessica Hatch, Farbod Farrokhza, Dr. Khaled & Amal Khalaf_ at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amelia Wares, Stephanie Wilcox, Alexis Rosales, Nadia Hafeez, Nancy Delagaraza, Nancy Cruz at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)
What: The Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Just as Lori and Dr. Isaac Raijman intended when they founded the nonprofit focusing on the artistic talents of physicians, the evening was a celebration of art, philanthropy and community with some 500 guests helping raise $250,000. Those funds are destined to aid the foundation in its new initiative with the Sunshine Kids, Camp Heart of the Arts.

“Camp Heart of the Arts represents our commitment to inclusivity and the healing power of art,” Isaac Raijman told the gathering. “It’s more than a camp. It’s a nexus of creativity, resilience and joy.”

Elia Gabbanelli and Dr. Isaac and Lori Raijman_ArtsOfHealing2023_JPP
Elia Gabbanelli, Dr. Isaac & Lori Raijman at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)

Continuing that thought Lori Raijman notes, “This initiative is a testament to our belief that art has the potential to heal and empower. It embodies our mission of using creativity as a conduit for change and connection.”

In addition to the 17 physicians who displayed their artwork throughout the hotel ballroom foyer, children from the foundation’s summer art program, alongside their physician mentors, presented their artistic endeavors to the audience for auction. Popular auctioneer Johnny Bravo handled the fundraising with his typical enthusiasm.

In addition to the physician artists, Dr. Jose-Miguel Yamal, Dr. Mark Dannenbaum and Dr. Dean Moore displayed their musical talents performing in a jazz quartet for part of the evening.

Dr. Henry and Paula Mentz, Nadia Hafeez and Jared Nash_ArtsofHealingGala_DOrtizPhoto_110423-082
Dr. Henry & Paula Mentz, Nadia Hafeez, Jared Nash at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Following dinner and the auction, doctors and foundation friends hit the dance floor to the sounds of the Dry Water Band.

PC Seen: Dinner chairs Amal and Dr. Khaled Khalaf and Trish and Joshua Weisman, the Arts of Healing foundation executive director Kristen Collins, plus Dr. Terrence Wadley, Paula and Dr. Henry Mentz, Jacy and Grant Cooper, Rubens Franz, Mirna Herr, Bernie Cantu, Mignon Gill, Faith Majors, Elia Gabbanelli, Dr. Lauren Langford, Dr. Ethan Stoll, Dr. Rukmini Rednam, Dr. Annamaria and Brandon Davidson and Farbod Farrokhza.

