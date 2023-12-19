Houston Doctors Celebrate the Art of Healing In a Lively Kid-Boosting Night

Amelia Wares, Stephanie Wilcox, Alexis Rosales, Nadia Hafeez, Nancy Delagaraza, Nancy Cruz at the Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner at the Post Oak Hotel (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: The Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: Just as Lori and Dr. Isaac Raijman intended when they founded the nonprofit focusing on the artistic talents of physicians, the evening was a celebration of art, philanthropy and community with some 500 guests helping raise $250,000. Those funds are destined to aid the foundation in its new initiative with the Sunshine Kids, Camp Heart of the Arts.

“Camp Heart of the Arts represents our commitment to inclusivity and the healing power of art,” Isaac Raijman told the gathering. “It’s more than a camp. It’s a nexus of creativity, resilience and joy.”

Continuing that thought Lori Raijman notes, “This initiative is a testament to our belief that art has the potential to heal and empower. It embodies our mission of using creativity as a conduit for change and connection.”

In addition to the 17 physicians who displayed their artwork throughout the hotel ballroom foyer, children from the foundation’s summer art program, alongside their physician mentors, presented their artistic endeavors to the audience for auction. Popular auctioneer Johnny Bravo handled the fundraising with his typical enthusiasm.

In addition to the physician artists, Dr. Jose-Miguel Yamal, Dr. Mark Dannenbaum and Dr. Dean Moore displayed their musical talents performing in a jazz quartet for part of the evening.

Following dinner and the auction, doctors and foundation friends hit the dance floor to the sounds of the Dry Water Band.

PC Seen: Dinner chairs Amal and Dr. Khaled Khalaf and Trish and Joshua Weisman, the Arts of Healing foundation executive director Kristen Collins, plus Dr. Terrence Wadley, Paula and Dr. Henry Mentz, Jacy and Grant Cooper, Rubens Franz, Mirna Herr, Bernie Cantu, Mignon Gill, Faith Majors, Elia Gabbanelli, Dr. Lauren Langford, Dr. Ethan Stoll, Dr. Rukmini Rednam, Dr. Annamaria and Brandon Davidson and Farbod Farrokhza.