Astros Mania Competes With Houston’s Social Season, and Often Wins — How Charity Fundraisers Are Making Sure Their Backers Can Watch the Playoffs

Chef chairman Mark Cox with dinner chair Franelle Rogers and wine host chair Robert Sakowitz at the T.J. Martell Foundation's Best Cellars Dinner at the Hotel ZaZa. (Dave Rossman photo)

Fair warning for upcoming Houston charity fundraisers. Multiple large screen TVs are a must if you want your audience to remain in the house. Forget paying attention to the program as long as the Houston Astros are battling in the World Series. Just ask Chef Mayank Istwal, who was one of four mighty chefs contributing to the Best Cellars Dinner on a recent Astros’ playoff game night.

In the middle of Istwal’s explanation of his dish, Alex Bregman hit a much-needed home run and the crowd went wild, both in Minute Maid Park and in the ballroom of Hotel ZaZa. Musaafer‘s corporate executive chef took it in stride and waited until the Astros fans settled down to continue his explanation.

Joining Istwal in creating the gourmet dinner for the T.J. Martel Foundation were chefs Luis Roger of BCN Taste and Tradition; Alain Verzeroli, culinary director for Le Jardinier, SHUN and L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon brands; and chef Felipe Botero from Le Jardinier. That’s the French restaurant tucked into the Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. It was an impressive chef assembly coordinated by chef chairman Mark Cox.

The 11th annual T.J. Martell Foundation Houston’s “Best Cellars Dinner” raised funds for the foundation’s more than 45 years of advancing leading-edge cancer research, including supporting its Physician-Scientist Program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Franelle Rogers reprised her role as chairman of the gourmet-centric evening in combination with Robert Sakowitz reprising his role as wine chair. It was his task to assemble a group of wine hosts with unparalleled cellars to provide world class wines paired with each course. Joining them in their leadership were honorary chairs Carolyn Faulk, Cathy and David Herr, Jeanie and Jim Janke, and Dean Putterman.

As is tradition, a country Western star entertained and on this night it was Austin native George Birge.

Gifts For Her Swipe





















Next

PC Seen: Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Caroline and Gary Kenney, Cathy and David Herr, Kimberly and Guy Stout, Stephanie and David Baird, Chantell Preston, Dean Putterman and Ed Finger, Jennifer and Scott Allison, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Margaret and TJ Farnsworth, Jennifer and Nick Altman, and Julie and Stephen Chen.