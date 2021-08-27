Astros Stars and Their Wives Turn Out in Force to Support Ex-Teammate Joe Smith and Allie LaForce’s Foundation
This Team Shows Plenty of Heart When It Comes to HelpingBY Shelby Hodge // 08.27.21
Allie LaForce & Joe Smith, Lesa & Wade LaForce at the HelpCureHD fundraiser at Union Station at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Astros Jim Crane supports HelpCureHD during the appeal at Union Station at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Jose Altuve, Kyle McLaughlin, Miranda Korniloff at Union Station at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Reagan & Alex Bregman at the HelpCureHD benefit at Union Station at Minute Maid Park (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Ryan & Cat Pressly at the HelpCureHD fundraiser (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Astros manager Dusty Baker, Joe Smith at the HelpCureHD event at Union Station at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by RaeTay Photography)
Zack & Emily Greinke at the HelpCureHD fundraiser. (Photo by Rae Tay Photography)
Gilad & Lisa Zadok at the HelpCureHD event at Union Station at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Jared Crane, Shelley Tarkington, Phil Jones at the HelpCureHD event at Union Station at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Mari & Bryan Glass at the HelpCureHD fundraiser (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Mark Streifel, Shelle Honeycutt at the HelpCureHD fundraiser (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Marla Hurley in the spirit of giving at the HelpCureHD fundraiser (Photo by RaeTay Photography)
Pooja Goel, Ronak Patel at the HelpCureHD benefit (Photo by RaeTay Photography)
Union Station at Minute Maid Park fills with 200 supporters Joe Smith's HelpCureHD foundation. (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Wade LaForce, Debbie & Rudy Festari at the HelpCureHD fundraiser. (Photo by Rae Tay Photography)
Jo & Jim Furr at the HelpCureHD fundraiser (Photo by RaeTay Photography)
Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming & Chris Stimming at the HelpCureHD fundraiser. (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Stephen & McKenzie Sullivan at the HelpCureHD fundraiser (Photo by Kenny Richmond)
Former Houston Astros relief pitcher Joe Smith may have been traded to the Seattle Mariners in late July, but his ex-teammates turned out in force this week to support Smith and his wife, Allie LaForce of TNT Sports, in their fundraising effort to find a cure for Huntington’s disease. Even team owner Jim Crane joined the dinner throng at Union Station at Minute Maid Park.
Not only did the Astros and their wives attend the event but several offered their services as live auction items. What fun for the high bidder who won the batting lesson with Michael Brantley, currently the American League batting leader. Alex Bregman spontaneously and unexpectedly volunteered a session on the field as part of the live auction while Crane offered the high bidder the opportunity to suit up with the Astros at Spring Training. Auctioneer Johnny Bravo had bids flying and paddles up during the appeal.
When all was counted, the evening had raised close to $500,00 for the Smiths’ foundation HelpCureHD. Smith’s mother, who was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease in 2012, passed away from the debilitating disease last August.
Huntington’s disease is a hereditary disease with a 50 percent chance of it being passed from generation to generation. The goal of HelpCureHD is to aid those suffering with the disease and help families with the gene avoid passing it on to their children via pre-implantation genetic diagnoses and in-vitro fertilization (PGD-IVF) in which specialists can screen embryos for the disease before being implanted.
“This is a path to eradicating the disease,” Smith says. In its first grant cycle, HelpCureHD has awarded 24 grants to couples hoping to have healthy babies.
PC Seen: Kat and Ryan Pressly, Daniella Rodriguez and Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Emily and Zack Grenke, Reagan and Alex Bregman, Adrienne and Jared Crane, Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming and Chris Stimming, Marla and Matt Hurley, Jen and David Grisby, Tara and Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Jo and Jim Furr, and April and Shelly Tarkington.