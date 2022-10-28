Carolyn Mohsenzadeh and Gina Saour on stage; Photo by Jacob Power
Carolyn Mohsenzadeh and Gina Saour on stage at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jeannie Gaffigan, Neil Bush, Lisa Hernandez at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Julie Baker Finck)

Hilary Purcell, Cathy Cleary, Caroline Dace at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Trish Morille, Dominique Sachse at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cathy Trask, Amber Alonso at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Julie Baker Finck, Stephanie Tsuru at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Katie Scallan, Ginny Endecott, Amy McCully, Christie Brown at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kime Smith, Lynn Forte at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Maria Pappas, Francesca Saour at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Maxey, Mary Nurre at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Rory Bellow, Lyndsey Ward at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Betty Hrncir, Donatella Benckenstein at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston TV News Star and Actress Author Keep It Humorous and Heartfelt for The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

Ladies For Literacy Help Raise More Than $575,000

BY // 10.28.22
Carolyn Mohsenzadeh and Gina Saour on stage at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jeannie Gaffigan, Neil Bush, Lisa Hernandez at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Julie Baker Finck)

Hilary Purcell, Cathy Cleary, Caroline Dace at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Trish Morille, Dominique Sachse at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cathy Trask, Amber Alonso at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Julie Baker Finck, Stephanie Tsuru at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Katie Scallan, Ginny Endecott, Amy McCully, Christie Brown at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kime Smith, Lynn Forte at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Maria Pappas, Francesca Saour at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Maxey, Mary Nurre at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Rory Bellow, Lyndsey Ward at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Betty Hrncir, Donatella Benckenstein at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Ladies for Literacy Guild “Power of Literacy Luncheon.”

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC moment: Highlight of the luncheon was the humorous as well as heartfelt discussion between KPRC news anchor Lisa Hernandez and Jeannie Gaffigan, actress, producer, writer, philanthropist, mother of five and New York Times best-selling author. Their conversation focused on her book When Life Gives You Pears — a memoir chronicling her diagnosis, surgery and recovery from a pear-sized benign brain tumor — and life with her husband standup comedian Jim Gaffigan.

Mother-daughter duo Gina Saour and Carolyn Mohsenzadeh chaired the luncheon that raised more than $575,000 thanks to the support of the 600 guests that filled the ballroom.

“As a mother to a daughter with dyslexia, I’ve witnessed firsthand the importance of having access to high-quality educational resources and services,” Mohsenzadeh says. “The proceeds raised today will get us one step closer to closing the opportunity gap for our youngest and most vulnerable children, regardless of their zip code and family status.”

Jeannie Gaffigan, Neil Bush, Lisa Hernandez at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Julie Baker Finck)

Ladies for Literacy Guild president Ginger Blanton shared with the gathering the accomplishments of the guild during the last year allowing that proceeds from the 2021 luncheon made possible libraries for more than 3,000 underserved HISD students. This came through the foundation’s signature My Home Library program and is supported the foundation’s Camp Adventure summer learning program and funded the creation of the George and Barbara Bush Family Place at the Central Library in downtown Houston. In addition, the guild was able to provide a fourth Curiosity Cruiser mobile library.

PC Seen: Julie Baker Finck, Lisa Jakel, Betty Hrncir, Deborah Duncan, Tricia Georgiou, Donatella Benckenstein, Trish Morille, Dominique Sachse, Stephanie Tsuru, Alice Mosing, Lilly Andress, Cathy Cleary, Ann Bookout, Sidney Faust, Kathy Goossen, Lisa and Keith Garvin, Deborah Stavis, Amy Chronus, Maureen Higdon, and Vicki West.

