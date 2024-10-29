Houston’s Favorite Italian Power Couple Channels Italy In River Oaks — A Bella Roma Moment With Rudy & Debbie Festari

Saks Fifth Avenue models in Italian flag colors at the Italian Cultural & Community Center Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

What: Italian Cultural & Community Center (ICCC) Bella Roma luncheon.

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Beloved men’s retailer and luncheon honoree Rudy Festari, along with his wife Debbie Festari, was gifted with a standing ovation as he took bows at the podium in the country club ballroom. The native Italian moved to the United States at an early age, but never discarded love of his original homeland, though an Italian accent is absent.

In a nod to his heritage, Festari, best known for his Festari for Men boutique, spoke to the Houston gathering in Italian about his love of fashion, family and friends.

One of Rudy Festari’s closest friends, Baseball Hall of Famer and Astros legend Jeff Bagwell provided the official introduction, remarking on what a good friend Festari has been through the years.

Of course, one cannot overlook the vibrant Debbie Festari, who shared honors with her husband. Yet, when she took the podium, Debbie Festari spoke passionately that it was Rudy Festari who held the day. Joining the family table was their son Valentino Festari along with the Bagwells and other cherished friends.

Chairing the event that raised $212,000 for ICCC were Karen Remington and Saula Centa Valente. Contributing to the fundraising were a pull of Italian wines, an auction and raffle. Saks Fifth Avenue kept the focus on all things Italian with a show of high-style fashions from Italian designers, ending the show with three models — each wearing one of the colors from the Italian flag.

KPRC morning news anchor Owen Conflenti emceed the program that included remarks from ICCC executive director Erika Myers and featured singing of the iconic “Con te partirò” (“Time To Say Goodbye”) by emerging tenor Gabriel Chona Rueda and pianist Andreea Mut.

PC Seen: Brigitte Kalai, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Lesha Elsenbrook, Donna Lewis, Daniel Irion and Kirk Kveton, Melissa Juneau, Felicia Stone, Gina Gusemano Leck, Ally Shell, Michelle Reyna Wymes, Courtney Hopson, Melissa Mithoff, Mauney Mafrige, Dr. Roland Maldonado, Jessica Rossman, Kristen Cannon, Jessica Meyer, Jennifer Pinkerton, Kristy Phillips, Elia Gabbanelli, and Heidi Turney, Saks Houston vice president and general manager.