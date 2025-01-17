The Best of Dallas’ Fall Social Season — From Inspiring Celebrity Speakers to Unique Twists on Tradition, These Parties Stood Out

Our favorite theme of the fall? Crystal Charity Ball's "New York Holiday," which transformed the Hilton Anatole into Manhattan in the winter. (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

When January arrives, it’s time to do two important things: hibernate and reflect. Cozied up at home, I’ve enjoyed reminiscing on the whirlwind that was the fall social season in Dallas. For every valet line I waited in or for every grilled chicken breast I consumed, I think about the millions of dollars raised that will make a direct impact in our community because of the many (many!) worthy organizations that serve our city. Dallasites love a party, and fall kept the social circuit busier than ever. Below are a few highlights from a record-breaking fall.

Best Vibes

Unsurprisingly, Dallas Contemporary‘s gala attracts the coolest crowd. (It’s a contemporary art gala, after all.) It’s the kind of event where the best-dressed man might pair his velvet tuxedo jacket with, say, Adidas track pants. Guests individualized their interpretations of black tie against the backdrop of the gala space and the vibrations of a DJ spinning music too cool for me to recognize. Moody uplighting transformed the room, providing guests, seated at long banquet tables and discussing their favorite artists, a warm glow.

Best Party

A ball with a jeans-and-boots dress code that men happily attend, Cattle Baron’s Ball remains, year after year, the most fun party in town. The size and scope of Cattle Baron’s Ball is hard to explain (it’s more comparable to a music festival), and there will always be things you don’t have time to see, do, or eat. There was ‘something in the water’ for the 51st ball (which included everything from beer burros and a Ferris wheel to a private concert by Carrie Underwood). It netted more than $7.1 million for American Cancer Society, making it the largest single-night fundraiser for ACS in the world.

Best Fashion

The Ladies Who Lunch positively DINED at Crystal Charity Ball’s 50th annual Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show. With perennial favorite Oscar de la Renta as this year’s featured designer, women dressed to the nines in their favorite ODLR cocktail dresses for the late-morning affair at — where else? — the Downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus. The women named this year’s 10 Best Dressed looked flawless, of course, but the real people watching took place amongst the runway’s rafters. The buzz has already begun… who will be the featured designer for 2025?

Best Speakers

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey slayed the house down boots when they served as the keynote speakers at the 2024 New Friends New Life (NFNL) “Stand For Her” Luncheon. From the moment the McConaugheys took the stage, they captivated the crowd, surprising everyone at the end of the luncheon when they said they’d donate $100,000 to NFNL if guests would match them. Jumping to his feet, Matthew seamlessly assumed the role of auctioneer, ensuring the organization met its $1 million goal. The McConaugheys? They were more than “alright.”

Best Twist on Tradition

A fashion show and luncheon, Texas Ballet Theater’s Tutu Chic is always en pointe. (I’m sorry, I had to) and stood out as the best twist on tradition in Dallas’ fall social season. Neiman Marcus curates the fashion show, and the dancers (on break from “The Nutcracker”) model the looks. Dancing up the runway to an unexpected mix of bops (this year’s playlist even included Usher’s “Yeah!”), the ballet dancers bring a jolt of electricity to the fundraising format.

Best Theme

Considered Dallas’ “Grand Dame of the Dallas Social Season,” Crystal Charity Ball positively dazzled guests with their “New York Holiday” theme. Held on the first Saturday of December, the ball transported guests to Manhattan at Christmastime. Vignettes included a mini Café Carlyle, as well as scenes of a snowy walk through Central Park. Skaters took a turn on the miniature ice rink that was installed, delighting guests upon arrival. Commencing dinner in the most spectacular fashion, the Kilgore Rangerettes donned sparkly silver costumes and performed an enchanting Rockettes’-inspired routine. The entire evening felt glamorous.

Spring, we’re looking at you, kid!