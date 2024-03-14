Former Stanford Dean Turned Best-Selling Author Captivates a River Oaks Crowd — Judy Lythcott-Haims Keeps It Real On Kids
Letting Your Children Forge Their Own PathsBY Shelby Hodge // 03.13.24
Luncheon chairs Nina Rand, Maya Pomroy, Meghan Wichuk at the Children's Museum Luncheon chairs Nina Rand, Maya Pomroy, Meghan Wichuk at the Children's Museum Houston Friends & Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Children's Museum Houston board president Jason Endecott, museum CEO Rayanne Darensbourg at the museum's Friends & Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Keynote speaker Julie Lythcott-Haims at the Children's Museum Houston Friends & Families Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The 2025 Children's Museum Houston Friends and Families Luncheon chairs Ashley Sloan, Devorah Krieger (Photo by Wilson Parish)
What: Children’s Museum Houston 31st annual Friends and Family Luncheon
Where: River Oaks Country Club
PC Moment: Keynote speaker Julie Lythcott-Haims, a New York Times best-selling author and former Stanford University Dean of Freshmen captivated the audience with her insightful message, urging parents and caregivers to allow children to forge their own paths and to embrace their individuality, empowering them to navigate life’s challenges with confidence and resilience.
“Do not prepare the road for the child,” Lythcott-Haims advised. “Prepare the child for the road.”
Coincidentally, the 400 guests presented an impromptu fashion presentation with the ladies in a wide assortment of floral frocks, lots of Zimmerman, Love Shack Fancy, Alice + Olivia and more youthful labels. It could have been Easter Sunday such were the fresh and frilly fashions.
Leading the throng of up and coming community leaders were luncheon chairs Maya Pomroy, Nina Rand and Mehgan Wichuk who shepherded the fundraiser to proceeds of more than $200,000. The monies will be used for Children’s Museum Houston’s outreach initiatives ensuring that all kids, despite any economic constraints, have access to the museum’s enriching educational experiences.
It is all about the museum’s mission of “transforming communities through innovative child-centered learning that improves the trajectories of all children. ”
KHOU Channel 11 meteorologist Chita Craft added her signature charm to the upbeat event.
Contributing to the bottom line was a raffle that included such must-have items as a stunning diamond bar necklace from Reiner Fine Jewelry, a chance to skip the valet line, and a luxurious basket of skin products and services from Metropolitan Dermatology Institute.
PC Seen: Lindley Arnoldy, Katie Arnoldy, Kristy Bradshaw, Bethany Buchanan, Allison Chavez, Isabel David, Lacey Goossen, Megan Hotze, Melissa Juneau, Nicole Katz, Rishma Mohamed, Katie Morgan, Beth Zdeblick, Alison Powell, Caroline Bean, Natalie Mohtashami, Coble Jorgensen and Holly Radom.