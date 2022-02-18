Houston Billionaire Lands Maroon 5 For His Epic Mardi Gras Salute in Galveston — Tilman Fertitta Has Adam Levine All In

Tilman Ferittta announces that Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will be the headliners at the 25th annual San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston.

Knights of Momus duchesses and queen Blayne Fertitta flank host Tilman Fertitta at The San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston. (Gary Fountain photo)

Tilman Ferittta landed Adam Levine and Maroon 5 as headliners for the 25th annual San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston.

Even before the enthusiastic revelers knew that pop rock stars Adam Levine and Maroon 5 would headline the San Luis Salute Mardi Gras bash, the regulars had booked every table and every seat for the night in the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis.

After all, with 25 years of rocking parties to go off of, which early-on earned host Tilman Fertitta the title King of Galveston Mardi Gras, insiders were quick to make this year’s event a sellout. This happened well before the chimes rang in for 2022.

“This year’s interest in the gala has surpassed all others with tables sold out before the Christmas holidays,” Fertitta tells PaperCity. “Our family is committed to this wonderful Mardi Gras tradition which we began in 1997 and we love the energy, glamour and excitement it brings to the island’s Mardi Gras celebration.”

Energy, yes. Glamour, yes. Fabulous decor, yes. And for 2022, you can add one of the top five performing bands in the world.

Maroon 5 follows previous major headliners, including Pitbull (a killer party), Sister Sledge (so fab that there wasn’t an inch of free space on the dance floor) and The Chainsmokers (blew the roof off of the convention center).

In addition to Maroon 5, popular party band The Big Beyond will get the evening rolling along with other nonstop Vegas style entertainment.

This 25th anniversary of the Fertitta family’s Mardi Gras gala was a quick sellout in part because of the 2021 San Luis Salute’s cancellation due to the pandemic. Apparently, party fever has been pent up long enough.

The gala will honor Dr. Barbara Thompson, professor in the department of family medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The traditional pomp and circumstance includes presentation of not only the honoree but also the Knights of Momus court, dignitaries and distinguished guests.

Stay tuned for PaperCity’s coverage of the February 25th San Luis Salute.