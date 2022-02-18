Tilman Ferittta landed Adam Levine and Maroon 5 as headliners for the 25th annual San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston.
San Luis Salute
IMG_3795
01
03

Tilman Ferittta landed Adam Levine and Maroon 5 as headliners for the 25th annual San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston.

02
03

Knights of Momus duchesses and queen Blayne Fertitta flank host Tilman Fertitta at The San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston. (Gary Fountain photo)

03
03

Tilman Ferittta announces that Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will be the headliners at the 25th annual San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston.

Tilman Ferittta landed Adam Levine and Maroon 5 as headliners for the 25th annual San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston.
San Luis Salute
IMG_3795
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Billionaire Lands Maroon 5 For His Epic Mardi Gras Salute in Galveston — Tilman Fertitta Has Adam Levine All In

The Fertitta Family's San Luis Salute Already Sold Out Even Before Major Headliner Revealed

BY // 02.17.22
Tilman Ferittta landed Adam Levine and Maroon 5 as headliners for the 25th annual San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston.
Knights of Momus duchesses and queen Blayne Fertitta flank host Tilman Fertitta at The San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston. (Gary Fountain photo)
Tilman Ferittta announces that Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will be the headliners at the 25th annual San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston.
1
3

Tilman Ferittta landed Adam Levine and Maroon 5 as headliners for the 25th annual San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston.

2
3

Knights of Momus duchesses and queen Blayne Fertitta flank host Tilman Fertitta at The San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston. (Gary Fountain photo)

3
3

Tilman Ferittta announces that Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will be the headliners at the 25th annual San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston.

Even before the enthusiastic revelers knew that pop rock stars Adam Levine and Maroon 5 would headline the San Luis Salute Mardi Gras bash, the regulars had booked every table and every seat for the night in the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis.

After all, with 25 years of rocking parties to go off of, which early-on earned host Tilman Fertitta the title King of Galveston Mardi Gras, insiders were quick to make this year’s event a sellout. This happened well before the chimes rang in for 2022.

“This year’s interest in the gala has surpassed all others with tables sold out before the Christmas holidays,” Fertitta tells PaperCity. “Our family is committed to this wonderful Mardi Gras tradition which we began in 1997 and we love the energy, glamour and excitement it brings to the island’s Mardi Gras celebration.”

Energy, yes. Glamour, yes. Fabulous decor, yes. And for 2022, you can add one of the top five performing bands in the world.

Maroon 5  follows previous major headliners, including Pitbull (a killer party), Sister Sledge (so fab that there wasn’t an  inch of free space on the dance floor) and The Chainsmokers (blew the roof off of the convention center).

In addition to Maroon 5, popular party band The Big Beyond will get the evening rolling along with other nonstop Vegas style entertainment.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
San Luis Salute
Knights of Momus duchesses and queen Blayne Fertitta flank host Tilman Fertitta at The San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras in Galveston. (Gary Fountain photo)

This 25th anniversary of the Fertitta family’s Mardi Gras gala was a quick sellout in part because of the 2021 San Luis Salute’s cancellation due to the pandemic. Apparently, party fever has been pent up long enough.

The gala will honor Dr. Barbara Thompson, professor in the department of family medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The traditional pomp and circumstance includes presentation of not only the honoree but also the Knights of Momus court, dignitaries and distinguished guests.

Stay tuned for PaperCity’s coverage of the February 25th San Luis Salute.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
101 Westcott Street #1102
Open House
Memorial Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/14 - 2/20 Open 7 Days A Week | 10:30 AM - 6:30 PM

101 Westcott Street #1102
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Betty Shindler
This property is listed by: Betty Shindler (713) 392-8422 Email Realtor
101 Westcott Street #1102
703 Bayridge Road
Open House
Morgan's Point
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/20 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point, TX

$2,700,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Savage
This property is listed by: Patricia Savage (713) 503-4222 Email Realtor
703 Bayridge Road
607 E 23rd Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

607 E 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Freddie Minahan
This property is listed by: Freddie Minahan (832) 588-5991 Email Realtor
607 E 23rd Street
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood / Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
4244 Pelican Lane
Open House
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/19 - 2/20 12:00pm to 3:00pm

4244 Pelican Lane
Galveston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
4244 Pelican Lane
3769 Bellaire Boulevard
West University / Southside
FOR SALE

3769 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX

$950,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Johnson
This property is listed by: Amy Johnson (713) 624-7054 Email Realtor
3769 Bellaire Boulevard
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X