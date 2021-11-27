Top Elected Officials Frolic at Houston Billionaire Family’s Lavish River Oaks Estate — Keeping It True Blue
Tycoon Tilman Fertitta Welcomes Police Stars and SupportersBY Shelby Hodge // 11.26.21
District Attorney Kim Ogg, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, host Tilman Fertitta, State Senator John Whitmire, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Honorees Laura & Dave Ward at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue Gala held at the Fertitta Family Home in River Oaks (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Keith & Alice Mosing at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue Gala held at the Fertitta Family Home in River Oaks (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
John Eddie & Sheridan Williams at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue Gala held at the Fertitta Family Home in River Oaks (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Kristina & Paul Somerville at the Houston Police Department True Blue Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Blake Fertitta, Dana Wempe at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Neil & Maria Bush at the Houston Police Department True Blue Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Don & Laura Sanders at the Houston Police Department True Blue Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Max Chanon, Caitlin Helfman at the Houston Police Department True Blue Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Janet Gurwitch & Ron Franklin, Julia Morales Clark & Matt Clark at the Houston Police Department True Blue Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Anne & Dr. Jim Muntz at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Armando Lichtenberger Jr., Tilman Fertitta, Oscar De La Rosa at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue Gala held at the Fertitta Family Home in River Oaks (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen, Liz Christensen, Carolina Peña, Chief Samuel Peña (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Laura Mudd, Karen Thompson, Deanna Barton, Maria Bush at the Houston Police Department True Blue Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Laura Ward, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Dave Ward at the Houston Police Foundation True Blue Gala (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
Michael Fertitta, Tilman Fertitta, Blake Fertitta at the Houston Police Department True Blue Gala held at the Fertitta Family Home in River Oaks (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)
What: Houston Police Department “True Blue” Gala
Where: The Fertitta Family Home in River Oaks
PC Moment: The rambling grounds of the Fertitta River Oaks estate easily accommodated the 550 guests who contributed to the evening’s $770,000 success, those funds aimed at providing much-needed equipment and training for HPD. As is tradition with this popular event, hospitality magnate billionaire Tilman Fertitta welcomed guests and notables.
On this evening, the heavy-hitters turned out in force including Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, State Senator and mayoral candidate John Whitmire, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña, Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen and Constable Alan Rosen. Also among the notables were the night’s honorees: Houston Children’s Charity CEO Laura Ward and esteemed broadcast journalist Dave Ward, recognized for their years of support of the gala and the police department.
In keeping with the HPD focus, guests could participate in interactive training elements and high-risk drills such as taser weapon target demonstration and a shooting arcade with the SWAT team, as well as engage with officers with the DWI Task Force, the Animal Cruelty Unit, the Environmental Unit, and the Bomb Squad and Dive Team. There was even an Air Support flight simulator.
Known for its lavish food displays, thanks to Fertitta’s ownership of Landry’s Inc., the buffet included everything from duck gumbo and tiger prawn dumplings to truffled mac and cheese and beef tenderloin and much more with dishes from Brenner’s Steakhouse, Willie G’s, Vic & Anthony’s, The Palm and McCormick & Schmick.
Closing out the evening was a spectacular 15-minute fireworks display.
PC Seen: Laura and Don Sanders, Alice and Keith Mosing, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Anne and Dr. Jim Muntz, Kristina and Paul Somerville, La Mafia’s Armando Lichtenberger Jr. and Oscar De La Rosa, Maria and Neil Bush, Dr. Michael Kaplan, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Michael Fertitta, Blake Fertitta, Jennifer and Joe Van Matre, and Renee and Alan Helfman.