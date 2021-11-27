Top Elected Officials Frolic at Houston Billionaire Family’s Lavish River Oaks Estate — Keeping It True Blue

Michael Fertitta, Tilman Fertitta, Blake Fertitta at the Houston Police Department True Blue Gala held at the Fertitta Family Home in River Oaks (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design)

What: Houston Police Department “True Blue” Gala

Where: The Fertitta Family Home in River Oaks

PC Moment: The rambling grounds of the Fertitta River Oaks estate easily accommodated the 550 guests who contributed to the evening’s $770,000 success, those funds aimed at providing much-needed equipment and training for HPD. As is tradition with this popular event, hospitality magnate billionaire Tilman Fertitta welcomed guests and notables.

On this evening, the heavy-hitters turned out in force including Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, State Senator and mayoral candidate John Whitmire, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña, Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen and Constable Alan Rosen. Also among the notables were the night’s honorees: Houston Children’s Charity CEO Laura Ward and esteemed broadcast journalist Dave Ward, recognized for their years of support of the gala and the police department.

In keeping with the HPD focus, guests could participate in interactive training elements and high-risk drills such as taser weapon target demonstration and a shooting arcade with the SWAT team, as well as engage with officers with the DWI Task Force, the Animal Cruelty Unit, the Environmental Unit, and the Bomb Squad and Dive Team. There was even an Air Support flight simulator.

Known for its lavish food displays, thanks to Fertitta’s ownership of Landry’s Inc., the buffet included everything from duck gumbo and tiger prawn dumplings to truffled mac and cheese and beef tenderloin and much more with dishes from Brenner’s Steakhouse, Willie G’s, Vic & Anthony’s, The Palm and McCormick & Schmick.

Closing out the evening was a spectacular 15-minute fireworks display.

PC Seen: Laura and Don Sanders, Alice and Keith Mosing, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Anne and Dr. Jim Muntz, Kristina and Paul Somerville, La Mafia’s Armando Lichtenberger Jr. and Oscar De La Rosa, Maria and Neil Bush, Dr. Michael Kaplan, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Michael Fertitta, Blake Fertitta, Jennifer and Joe Van Matre, and Renee and Alan Helfman.