Scenes from Blu Dot’s Dallas Launch Party in Knox-Henderson

Guests mixed, mingled, and took in the new space at Blu Dot. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Is it even a Dallas soirée if you don't toast with Ranch Water? (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The ever-trendy Knox-Henderson neighborhood is known for being a designer’s mecca, with both large and small concepts on every corner. Now, decorators are rejoicing with the addition and opening of Blu Dot.

Housed in the old Knox Street Pub space (a storied stomping ground for generations of Dallasites), the new modern furniture store is everything North Texans need for their spaces and more.

Blu Dot’s Dallas showroom is the brand’s official arrival in the Lone Star State, which also happens to be where the company’s co-founder, Maurice Blanks, was born and bred. With 9,600-square-feet of space across two floors, two outdoor patios and one eye-catching, custom-built white oak structure, the showroom is designed to carve out cozy spaces to catch your breath, rest your legs and admire its modern designs.

Guests did exactly that — admire and “ooh” and “ahh” over Blu Dot’s bespoke pieces — during the brand’s grand opening launch party. Over true Texan fare of tamales and Ranch Waters, while enjoying live traditional tunes, guests got a sneak peek at everything Blu Dot promises. Let’s just say no one left disappointed or hungry.

Designers, trade professionals, home owners and interior gurus mixed, mingled, and networked during the celebratory evening, showing the company a healthy dose of Southern hospitality during its welcome reception to the state.

Not only is Blu Dot home to some of the most gorgeous pieces on the design market, but the concept is already integrating itself into the local community, hosting a variety of store events including an upcoming, complimentary Open Studio Workshop: Interior Design for kids ages 9 to 13. During the workshop, kids will take a look at different rooms, dig into how they’re designed, who they’re designed for, and how a space can make us feel. They’ll even get the chance to create their own room mood board.

SHOP FOR MOM Swipe















Next

Blu Dot is located at 4447 McKinney Avenue in the heart of Knox-Henderson and is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Monday through Saturday, as well as from 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday.