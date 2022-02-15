Healing Grieving Hearts — Bo’s Place Shares Its Vital Houston Mission in $450,000 Lunch

What: Bo’s Place “Hearts of Hope” luncheon

Where: The Westin Galleria Hotel

PC Moment: Professor and chair of the English Department at the University of Houston and talented writer Ann Christensen shared dispatches from her memoir in progress that explores widowed motherhood, aging and gratitude, not with solemn observation but rather with an irreverent wit that captivated the gathering of more than 450. It was an appropriate subject and appropriate presentation for the nonprofit that provides support and community to those who have suffered the loss of a loved one. Christensen is a former Bo’s Place support group participant, who shared her experience after the death of her husband.

Daisy and John White and their daughters and sons-in-law — Dr. Niccole White Greeley and Dr. Christopher Greeley and Jacqueline White Arribas and dentist Alfredo Arribas — joined forces in chairing the luncheon that raised more than $425,000.

Rebecca and Christyn Taylor received the Robin Bush Award for their work at improving the lives of children. The annual award is given in memory of Robin Bush, daughter of President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, who died of leukemia at age 3. The Bushes were early supporters of Bo’s Place.

“Bo’s Place programs mean so much to families who have experienced the death of a family member,” Bo’s Place executive director Mary Beth Staine told the gathering. “We are grateful for all of the support we received today to enable us to continue our mission.”

PC Seen: Bo’s Place board president Laura Laux, Lindy and Larry Neuhaus, Flo McGee, Wade Upton, Roxann Neumann, Megan Hotze, Sushma and Dr. Haresh Yalamanchili, Susan and Charlie Neuhaus, Meredith and Patrick Chastang, Tina and Dan Silvestri, Sue Smith and Craig Brown, Elizabeth Younger Purpich and Phil Purpich, Debbie Gregg, Claudine and David Hartland, Jenny Abbott, Jill and Dr. Brett Giroir, Dr. Catherine Gordon, and Kaitlyn and Michael Scheurich.