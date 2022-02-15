Bo’s Place Jacqui White Arribas, Anne Christensen, Daisy White, Nicci White Greeley, MD, Laura Laux photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Healing Grieving Hearts — Bo’s Place Shares Its Vital Houston Mission in $450,000 Lunch

UH English Chair and Talented Writer's Wit Captivates the Crowd

BY // 02.14.22
Jacqui White Arribas, Anne Christensen, Daisy White, Dr. Nicci White Greeley, Laura Laux at the Bo's Place luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bo's Place luncheon honorees Rebecca Taylor and Christyn Taylor, Heart of Gold presenting sponsor Sue Smith (Photo by Jacob Power)
Charlie & Susan Neuhaus at the Bo's Place luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lindy Neuhaus, Cheryl Culifer at the Bo's Place luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sushma & Dr. Haresh Yalamanchili at the Bo's Place luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roz Hill, Roxann Neumann, Kara Neumann, Hutton Higgins at the Bo's Place luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lauren Gray, Robert & Ellen Vestewig at the Bo's Place luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mark & Debbie Gregg at the Bo's Place luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lisa Helfman, Vicki Luna at the Bo's Place luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Libby Cagle Taft, Lara Childress, Amy Repp at the Bo's Place luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michael & Kaitlyn Scheurich at the Bo's Place luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lisa Malosky, Mary Beth Staine at the Bo's Place luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Allen & Sherrie Gibson at the Bo's Place luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mary Dawson, Heather Safi at the Bo's Place luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David Peck, Michelle Phillips at the Bo's Place luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power)
What: Bo’s Place “Hearts of Hope” luncheon

Where: The Westin Galleria Hotel

PC Moment: Professor and chair of the English Department at the University of Houston and talented writer Ann Christensen shared dispatches from her memoir in progress that explores widowed motherhood, aging and gratitude, not with solemn observation but rather with an irreverent wit that captivated the gathering of more than 450. It was an appropriate subject and appropriate presentation for the nonprofit that provides support and community to those who have suffered the loss of a loved one. Christensen is a former Bo’s Place support group participant, who shared her experience after the death of her husband.

Daisy and John White and their daughters and sons-in-law — Dr. Niccole White Greeley and Dr. Christopher Greeley and Jacqueline White Arribas and dentist Alfredo Arribas — joined forces in chairing the luncheon that raised more than $425,000.

Rebecca and Christyn Taylor received the Robin Bush Award for their work at improving the lives of children. The annual award is given in memory of Robin Bush, daughter of President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, who died of leukemia at age 3. The Bushes were early supporters of Bo’s Place.

“Bo’s Place programs mean so much to families who have experienced the death of a family member,” Bo’s Place executive director Mary Beth Staine told the gathering. “We are grateful for all of the support we received today to enable us to continue our mission.”

PC Seen:  Bo’s Place board president Laura Laux, Lindy and Larry Neuhaus, Flo McGee, Wade Upton, Roxann Neumann, Megan Hotze, Sushma and Dr. Haresh Yalamanchili, Susan and Charlie Neuhaus, Meredith and Patrick Chastang, Tina and Dan Silvestri, Sue Smith and Craig Brown, Elizabeth Younger Purpich and Phil Purpich, Debbie Gregg, Claudine and David Hartland, Jenny Abbott, Jill and Dr. Brett Giroir, Dr. Catherine Gordon, and Kaitlyn and Michael Scheurich.

