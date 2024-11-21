The Brits Are Partying — British American Foundation Embraces Houston With a Million Dollar Night Fit For a Royal

Liz Walsh bidding in the live auction at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Evelyn MacLean, Agata Bielicki dancing to Skyrocket at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Guests rocking to Skyrocket at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Guests reaction to Kevin Howard MBE's keynote speech at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: British American Foundation of Texas (BAFTX) Gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: In grand British fashion, those who went to the British American Foundation of Texas Gal in Houston were led from the reception area into the ballroom by the St. Thomas Episcopal School alumni pipe band in full regalia and fine form. That kicked off an exceptional evening that raised more than $1 million for educational assistance to help talented yet financially disadvantaged Texas students seeking a college education in the United States.

With Brits and Texans working hand in hand for a worthy cause.

Gala chairs Terri and Greg Ebel welcomed the 550 guests, including the new British Consul General Sujeevan Satheesan and his wife Krupa Kothari.

After-dinner speaker and British American Foundation of Texas Gala chair Kevin Howard brought the house down with a hilarious state of the union monologue, wisely taking a center-aisle approach to this country’s current political climate and recent presidential election.

In addition to the champagne pull featuring a six karat, white gold necklace from Tenenbaum Jewelers, the live auction had guests bidding wildly on two Cavapoo puppies which came with a lifetime of training.

Amazing international trips attracted high bidders — a week at a private residence in Dornoch, Scotland, with golf on the championship course at Royal Dornoch Golf Course (ranked the No. 2 golf course in the world by Golf Digest), a trip to Italy with shopping in Milan, Ferraris in Maranello and gondolas in Venice, and a stay in London with a private club wine dinner and private tour of the Tower of London.

“Students, families and entire communities are forever changed by the generosity of our benefactors and supporters,” BAFTX executive director Kay Thomson told the gathering.

“We are deeply grateful to event chairs Terri and Greg Ebel and to everyone who champions the cause of education, ensuring that the future is truly bright for thousands of deserving Texas students. They are the epitome of determination and resilience, and we could not be prouder to see them succeed.”

PC Seen: British American Foundation of Texas president James McLennan and wife Jennifer, Ann Hughes, Canadians Sloan Pipella-Clark and Alec Clark, New Yorkers Kristina Kazarian and Daniel Dunay, Linda and Willie Chang, Gail and Greg Garland, Brenda and Ray Golden, Molly and Greg Bobrow, Rob Pierce, Julie and Ron Finck, Evelyn MacLean and Steve Quick.