The Brits Are Partying — British American Foundation Embraces Houston With a Million Dollar Night Fit For a Royal

fbpx
Chris Gerry and Emily Capps BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Terri and Greg Ebel BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kevin Howard MBE BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Alec Clark and Sloan Pipella-Clark BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Andy and Louise Bird BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Satheesan Sujeevan and Krupa Kothari BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brenda and Ray Golden BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bryan and TJ Cepak BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Evelyn MacLean and Steve Quick BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chris and Fiona Chandler BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Crowd reacting to Kevin Howard MBE Speech BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gill Mallon and Laura Mallon BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dance Floor BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Evelyn MacLean, Agata Bielicki BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Daniel Dunay, Kristina Kazarian BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tim and Nadine Balombin BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ann Hughes and Kevin Howard MBE BAFTX Gala (photo by Wilson Parish)
Greg and Gail Garland BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
James and Jennifer McLennan BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Julie Dill and Christian Voelcker BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Liz Walsh BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Molly Bobrow, Terri Ebel, Brenda Pattillo BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Phil and Sara Gresh credit Wilson Parish
Phil and Sara Gresh, Gail and Greg Garland, Julie and Ron Finck BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Willie and Linda Chiang BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Pipers BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gwaldys and Philippe Levy BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nicole Lombardo, Agata Bielicki BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kay Thomson with BAFTX Scholars BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
01
30

Chris Gerry, Emily Capps at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
30

Chairs Terri & Greg Ebel at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
30

Hilarious keynote speaker Kevin Howard MBE at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
30

Alec Clark & Sloan Pipella-Clark at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
30

Andy & Louise Bird at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
30

British Consul General Satheesan Sujeevan & Krupy Kothari at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

07
30

A jolly good time at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
30

Brenda & Ray Golden at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

09
30

Bryan & TJ Cepak at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
30

Evelyn MacLean & Steve Quick at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
30

Chris & Fiona Chandler at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
30

Guests reaction to Kevin Howard MBE's keynote speech at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
30

Gill Mallon, Laura Mallon at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
30

Guests rocking to Skyrocket at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
30

Evelyn MacLean, Agata Bielicki dancing to Skyrocket at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
30

Daniel Dunay & Kristina Kazarian at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

17
30

Tim & Nadine Balombin at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
30

Ann Hughes, Kevin Howard MBE at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
30

Greg & Gail Garland at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
30

James & Jennifer McLennan at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
30

Julie Dill & Christian Voelcker at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
30

Liz Walsh bidding in the live auction at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

23
30

Molly Bobrow, Terri Ebel, Brenda Pattillo at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

24
30

Phil & Sara Gresh at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
30

Phil & Sara Gresh, Gail & Greg Garland, Julie & Ron Finck at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

26
30

Willie & Linda Chiang at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

27
30

St. Thomas Episcopal School alumni pipers at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

28
30

Gwaldys & Philippe Levy at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

29
30

Nicole Lombardo, Agata Bielicki at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

30
30

BAFTX executive director Kay Thomson at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Chris Gerry and Emily Capps BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Terri and Greg Ebel BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kevin Howard MBE BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Alec Clark and Sloan Pipella-Clark BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Andy and Louise Bird BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Satheesan Sujeevan and Krupa Kothari BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brenda and Ray Golden BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bryan and TJ Cepak BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Evelyn MacLean and Steve Quick BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chris and Fiona Chandler BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Crowd reacting to Kevin Howard MBE Speech BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gill Mallon and Laura Mallon BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dance Floor BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Evelyn MacLean, Agata Bielicki BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Daniel Dunay, Kristina Kazarian BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tim and Nadine Balombin BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ann Hughes and Kevin Howard MBE BAFTX Gala (photo by Wilson Parish)
Greg and Gail Garland BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
James and Jennifer McLennan BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Julie Dill and Christian Voelcker BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Liz Walsh BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Molly Bobrow, Terri Ebel, Brenda Pattillo BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Phil and Sara Gresh credit Wilson Parish
Phil and Sara Gresh, Gail and Greg Garland, Julie and Ron Finck BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Willie and Linda Chiang BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Pipers BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gwaldys and Philippe Levy BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nicole Lombardo, Agata Bielicki BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kay Thomson with BAFTX Scholars BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Society / Featured Parties

The Brits Are Partying — British American Foundation Embraces Houston With a Million Dollar Night Fit For a Royal

Putting Aside Any World Politics to Help Local Kids

BY // 11.20.24
Chris Gerry, Emily Capps at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chairs Terri & Greg Ebel at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Hilarious keynote speaker Kevin Howard MBE at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Alec Clark & Sloan Pipella-Clark at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Andy & Louise Bird at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
British Consul General Satheesan Sujeevan & Krupy Kothari at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
A jolly good time at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brenda & Ray Golden at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bryan & TJ Cepak at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Evelyn MacLean & Steve Quick at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chris & Fiona Chandler at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Guests reaction to Kevin Howard MBE's keynote speech at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gill Mallon, Laura Mallon at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Guests rocking to Skyrocket at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Evelyn MacLean, Agata Bielicki dancing to Skyrocket at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Daniel Dunay & Kristina Kazarian at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tim & Nadine Balombin at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ann Hughes, Kevin Howard MBE at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Greg & Gail Garland at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
James & Jennifer McLennan at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Julie Dill & Christian Voelcker at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Liz Walsh bidding in the live auction at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Molly Bobrow, Terri Ebel, Brenda Pattillo at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Phil & Sara Gresh at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Phil & Sara Gresh, Gail & Greg Garland, Julie & Ron Finck at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Willie & Linda Chiang at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
St. Thomas Episcopal School alumni pipers at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gwaldys & Philippe Levy at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Nicole Lombardo, Agata Bielicki at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
BAFTX executive director Kay Thomson at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
30

Chris Gerry, Emily Capps at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
30

Chairs Terri & Greg Ebel at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

3
30

Hilarious keynote speaker Kevin Howard MBE at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
30

Alec Clark & Sloan Pipella-Clark at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
30

Andy & Louise Bird at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

6
30

British Consul General Satheesan Sujeevan & Krupy Kothari at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

7
30

A jolly good time at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

8
30

Brenda & Ray Golden at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

9
30

Bryan & TJ Cepak at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
30

Evelyn MacLean & Steve Quick at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
30

Chris & Fiona Chandler at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
30

Guests reaction to Kevin Howard MBE's keynote speech at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
30

Gill Mallon, Laura Mallon at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
30

Guests rocking to Skyrocket at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

15
30

Evelyn MacLean, Agata Bielicki dancing to Skyrocket at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
30

Daniel Dunay & Kristina Kazarian at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

17
30

Tim & Nadine Balombin at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
30

Ann Hughes, Kevin Howard MBE at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
30

Greg & Gail Garland at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

20
30

James & Jennifer McLennan at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
30

Julie Dill & Christian Voelcker at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
30

Liz Walsh bidding in the live auction at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

23
30

Molly Bobrow, Terri Ebel, Brenda Pattillo at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

24
30

Phil & Sara Gresh at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
30

Phil & Sara Gresh, Gail & Greg Garland, Julie & Ron Finck at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

26
30

Willie & Linda Chiang at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

27
30

St. Thomas Episcopal School alumni pipers at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

28
30

Gwaldys & Philippe Levy at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

29
30

Nicole Lombardo, Agata Bielicki at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

30
30

BAFTX executive director Kay Thomson at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: British American Foundation of Texas (BAFTX) Gala

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: In grand British fashion, those who went to the British American Foundation of Texas Gal in Houston were led from the reception area into the ballroom by the St. Thomas Episcopal School alumni pipe band in full regalia and fine form. That kicked off an exceptional evening that raised more than $1 million for educational assistance to help talented yet financially disadvantaged Texas students seeking a college education in the United States.

With Brits and Texans working hand in hand for a worthy cause.

Terri and Greg Ebel BAFTX Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chairs Terri & Greg Ebel at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Gala chairs Terri and Greg Ebel welcomed the 550 guests, including the new British Consul General Sujeevan Satheesan and his wife Krupa Kothari.

After-dinner speaker and British American Foundation of Texas Gala chair Kevin Howard brought the house down with a hilarious state of the union monologue, wisely taking a center-aisle approach to this country’s current political climate and recent presidential election.

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2

In addition to the champagne pull featuring a six karat, white gold necklace from Tenenbaum Jewelers, the live auction had guests bidding wildly on two Cavapoo puppies which came with a lifetime of training.

Amazing international trips attracted high bidders —  a week at a private residence in Dornoch, Scotland, with golf on the championship course at Royal Dornoch Golf Course (ranked the No. 2 golf course in the world by Golf Digest), a trip to Italy with shopping in Milan, Ferraris in Maranello and gondolas in Venice, and a stay in London with a private club wine dinner and private tour of the Tower of London.

“Students, families and entire communities are forever changed by the generosity of our benefactors and supporters,” BAFTX executive director Kay Thomson told the gathering.

Kevin Howard MBE BAFTX Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Hilarious keynote speaker Kevin Howard MBE at the British American Foundation of Texas gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

“We are deeply grateful to event chairs Terri and Greg Ebel and to everyone who champions the cause of education, ensuring that the future is truly bright for thousands of deserving Texas students. They are the epitome of determination and resilience, and we could not be prouder to see them succeed.”

PC Seen: British American Foundation of Texas president James McLennan and wife Jennifer, Ann Hughes, Canadians Sloan Pipella-Clark and Alec Clark, New Yorkers Kristina Kazarian and Daniel Dunay, Linda and Willie Chang, Gail and Greg Garland, Brenda and Ray Golden, Molly and Greg Bobrow, Rob Pierce, Julie and Ron Finck, Evelyn MacLean and Steve Quick.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
The Etiquette of Fashion: Mastering the Unspoken Communication of Clothing
The Etiquette of Fashion
Decoding the High-End Invitation — Our Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down Everything from Weddings to Society Parties
Decoding the High-End Invitation — Our Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down Everything from Weddings to Society Parties
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
read full series
Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
2712 MARIA ANNA
Tarrytown
FOR SALE

2712 MARIA ANNA
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
2712 MARIA ANNA
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Austin, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
NORTH CENTRAL
FOR SALE

1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Kathleen Magat (650) 291-7516 Email Realtor
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
900 S 1ST ST # 414
Downtown
FOR SALE

900 S 1ST ST # 414
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Christine White (512) 784-6684 Email Realtor
900 S 1ST ST # 414
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
Barton Hills
FOR SALE

2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
Balcones
FOR SALE

4203 BALCONES DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
ROUND TOP
FOR SALE

1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
AUSTIN, TX

$5,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Shannon Ayres (415) 819-8529 Email Realtor
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
Presented by The Agency Austin
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X