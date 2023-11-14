Stunning Downtown Views and Underground Houston Tours Make This Buffalo Bayou Partnership Evening Magical

Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala 'Branching Out Along Buffalo Bayou' chairs Gaynell Floyd Drexler and Leigh Smith flank Buffalo Bayou Partnership president Anne Olson. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Chris Gummer, Alisha Gummer, Cameron Gummer, Jay Gummer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Sean Greene, Executive Vice President of Park Operations and Chief Operating Officer; Harrison Edell, Executive Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation and Chief Mission Officer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala 'Branching Out Along Buffalo Bayou' chairs Gaynell Floyd Drexler and Leigh Smith flank Buffalo Bayou Partnership president Anne Olson. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Anne Olson, Ed Allday, Francey Pengra at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Andrew Ziccardi, Michele Marvin, David Heaney at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Coert & Molly Voorhees, Bas & Courtney Solleveld at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Bill Brown, Stacy Sam at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Veronica & John Avila at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Ileana Trevino, Leigh Smith, Kristy Bradshaw at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Nancy & Rich Kinder at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Richard Dawson, Suzanne Richards at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Heather Hinzie, Anne Whitlock, Gloria Zenteno, Diana Gross at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Charlie & Karen Penland, Guy Hagstette at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Ryan Makhani, Farah Lalani at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Adrian & Erin Patterson at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Leigh Smith, Betty Moody, Julie Peak at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Karen Farber, Lee Haverman & Lisa Helfman at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Gaynell Floyd Drexler, Shawn Cloonan and Wendy Montoya-Cloonan at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Roberto Contreras IV, Jerry Davis, Acho Azuike at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Lisa Young, Matt Assiff, Olivia Djibo at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Chris Gummer, Alisha Gummer, Cameron Gummer, Jay Gummer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Sean Greene, Executive Vice President of Park Operations and Chief Operating Officer; Harrison Edell, Executive Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation and Chief Mission Officer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala 'Branching Out Along Buffalo Bayou' chairs Gaynell Floyd Drexler and Leigh Smith flank Buffalo Bayou Partnership president Anne Olson. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Chris Gummer, Alisha Gummer, Cameron Gummer, Jay Gummer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Sean Greene, Executive Vice President of Park Operations and Chief Operating Officer; Harrison Edell, Executive Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation and Chief Mission Officer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Society / Featured Parties

Stunning Downtown Views and Underground Houston Tours Make This Buffalo Bayou Partnership Evening Magical

A Grand Tent With Trees and Many More Surprises Delight Along the City's Historic Waterway

BY // 11.14.23
photography Lawrence Elizabeth Knox
Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala 'Branching Out Along Buffalo Bayou' chairs Gaynell Floyd Drexler and Leigh Smith flank Buffalo Bayou Partnership president Anne Olson. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Anne Olson, Ed Allday, Francey Pengra at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Andrew Ziccardi, Michele Marvin, David Heaney at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Coert & Molly Voorhees, Bas & Courtney Solleveld at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Bill Brown, Stacy Sam at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Veronica & John Avila at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Ileana Trevino, Leigh Smith, Kristy Bradshaw at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Nancy & Rich Kinder at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Richard Dawson, Suzanne Richards at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Heather Hinzie, Anne Whitlock, Gloria Zenteno, Diana Gross at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Charlie & Karen Penland, Guy Hagstette at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Ryan Makhani, Farah Lalani at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Adrian & Erin Patterson at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Leigh Smith, Betty Moody, Julie Peak at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Karen Farber, Lee Haverman & Lisa Helfman at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Gaynell Floyd Drexler, Shawn Cloonan and Wendy Montoya-Cloonan at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Roberto Contreras IV, Jerry Davis, Acho Azuike at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Lisa Young, Matt Assiff, Olivia Djibo at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Chris Gummer, Alisha Gummer, Cameron Gummer, Jay Gummer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Sean Greene, Buffalo Bayou Park COO and executive vice president of park operations, Harrison Edell, executive vice president of Animal Care and Conservation and chief mission officer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala 'Branching Out Along Buffalo Bayou' chairs Gaynell Floyd Drexler and Leigh Smith flank Buffalo Bayou Partnership president Anne Olson. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Anne Olson, Ed Allday, Francey Pengra at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Andrew Ziccardi, Michele Marvin, David Heaney at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Coert & Molly Voorhees, Bas & Courtney Solleveld at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Bill Brown, Stacy Sam at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Veronica & John Avila at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Ileana Trevino, Leigh Smith, Kristy Bradshaw at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Nancy & Rich Kinder at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Richard Dawson, Suzanne Richards at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Heather Hinzie, Anne Whitlock, Gloria Zenteno, Diana Gross at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Charlie & Karen Penland, Guy Hagstette at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Ryan Makhani, Farah Lalani at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Adrian & Erin Patterson at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Leigh Smith, Betty Moody, Julie Peak at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Karen Farber, Lee Haverman & Lisa Helfman at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Gaynell Floyd Drexler, Shawn Cloonan and Wendy Montoya-Cloonan at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Roberto Contreras IV, Jerry Davis, Acho Azuike at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Lisa Young, Matt Assiff, Olivia Djibo at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Chris Gummer, Alisha Gummer, Cameron Gummer, Jay Gummer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Sean Greene, Executive Vice President of Park Operations and Chief Operating Officer; Harrison Edell, Executive Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation and Chief Mission Officer (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

What: Buffalo Bayou Partnership “Branching Out Along Buffalo Bayou” gala

Where: The Brown Foundation Lawn in Buffalo Bayou Park

PC moment: More than 400 guests began the Buffalo Bayou Partnership dinner evening with cocktails at the Water Works where they could enjoy the impressive views of the downtown skyline and slip underground for tours of the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. The Mariachi Amor a Mexico provided background music as attendees sipped signature cocktails such as blackberry, bramble, offerings from a hot toddy station and Giant Texas Distillers‘ old fashioneds.

Following dinner chimes, the throng, ladies in flat shoes of course, moved along to the Brown Foundation Lawn where a grand tent served as the ultimate party space. Bergner & Johnson dressed the tent in magnolia trees, fluffy pink muhly grass and fresh goldenrod while utilizing autumn floral arrangements as centerpieces.

In a magical touch, rose-hued lighting created the image of branches on the tent ceiling. The popular City Kitchen provided the three course dinner.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership 2023 Gala – Branching Out Along Buffalo Bayou (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)
Anne Olson, Ed Allday, Francey Pengra at the Buffalo Bayou Partnership gala. (Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox)

Channel 13 KTRK news anchor Melanie Lawson helmed the podium where she introduced gala chairs Gaynell Floyd Drexler and Leigh Smith along with the numerous city and county officials in attendance.

