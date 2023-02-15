Houston’s Most Fashionable Women Turn a Stunningly Lush River Oaks Home Into the Perfect Another Great Night Showcase

The elegant dinner tables were laid out with a Palm Springs theme at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

The elegantly lit backyard was the perfect backdrop for CAMH's Another Great Night. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Tootsie's provided luxury handbags for the raffle at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Tootsies fashion on the catwalk at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Houston’s most fashion-forward women of the moment gathered for Contemporary Arts Museum Houston’s signature ladies-only party dubbed Another Great Night, sponsored by luxury retailer Tootsies. Contemporary art collector Poppi Massey was hostess of the mostest this evening, opening her stunning, art-filled new River Oaks home to more than 140 fabulous femmes.

The party kicked off with a scavenger hunt directing attendees to discover notable artworks in Massey’s collection, from such notable names as Kehinde Wiley and Trenton Doyle Hancock. Guests enjoyed sipping on specialty cocktails — an aperol spritz and fleur de lis — while checking out the displayed artwork around Massey’s home and learning about the narratives of each artist. The information gleaned from the art hunt came in handy for completing a trivia quiz, which entered participants into a Tootsies’ luxury raffle.

CAMH executive director Hesse McGraw made a brief cameo at this ladies-only event, stopping by at the start of the evening to thank the hostess, co-chairs Danielle Burns Wilson and Loraine Christ Speier, and the glamorous attendees.

Following cocktails, CAMH supporters made their way towards the elegantly appointed dinner tables. Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnson was responsible for the cool, contemporary decor with a Palm Springs theme. Which many attendees adopted as inspiration for the colorful ensembles they wore to the party itself.

CAMH deputy director Seba Raquel Suber delivered remarks, thanking the sponsors and Tootsies for making the evening possible. Dinner then began, catered by Monarch Hospitality, which served an epicurean three-course seated feast of pinzimonio salad, truffle ravioli aux champignon and pistachio sponge cake.

In between courses, CAMH director of development Sarah Atwood announced raffle prize winners. Tootsies provided designer jewelry, accessories and handbags to swoon over for the raffle. A Mark Cross Madeline Lady micro bag went to one lucky lady, and an Oscar de la Renta Minibow crystal necklace and chandelier earrings to another. An exclusive opportunity for private shopping for 10 friends and brunch with Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious was also raffled off to major interest.

Massey’s lush backyard, illuminated with pink lights and adorned with floral centerpieces on each table, provided the perfect backdrop for this palmy evening.

Tootsies models twirled around the tables, showing off the latest styles. At the night’s end, goody bags were bestowed, each bearing a mirror compact provided by underwriter Katherine Warren of Martha Turner Sotheby’s and a copy of Stan VanDerBeek: The Culture Intercom.

This elevated evening was surely Another Great Night indeed.

PC Seen: Tootsies owner Donna Lewis, with colleagues director Kari Dagley, experience director Shelley Ludwick, senior buyer Penne Weidig, and guests Olivia Farrell, Cecily Horton, Leslie Hull, Sima Ladjevardian and Jane Waggoner; CAMH senior curator Rebecca Matalon; CAMH board president Ruth Dreessen and vice presidents Cabrina Owsley and Elisa Stude Pye; museum board members Mary Barone, Mara Calderon, Catherine Masterson, and Jessica Phifer; mega collectors Sissy Kempner, Mary Arocha, Beverly Robinson, Penelope Marks, Jereann Chaney and Marita Fairbanks; and art supporters including Ruthie Miller, Paula Daly, Sarah Balinskas, Sara Dodd, Isabel Lummis, Jennifer Laporte, Susie Criner, Elizabeth Leykum, Kelly Silvers, Adrianna Spivey, Sarah Montgomery and Kaitlyn Scheurich.

Other leading ladies included the hostess’ daughters Annabel Massey Florescu and Phoebe Massey Cholnoky; gallerists Kerry Inman, Bryn Larsen, Barbara Davis, Laura Rathe and Heidi Vaughan; artists Libbie Masterson, Thedra Cullar-Ledford and Page Kempner; Tatiana Massey with daughter Daria; lighting underwriter Carmen Knapp; Weingarten Art Group’s Lea Weingarten; Debbie Farre, in from the Hamptons; Lisa Dodd; Cece Fowler; Yini Collette; Zion Escobar; photography collector Johanne Gatto; art consultant Sandra Schwartzmann; Mary Kempner; Frances Lummis; Louisa Lummis; Laura Van Syoc; Analie Durham; and Jen Fink.