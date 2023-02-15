Houston’s Most Fashionable Women Turn a Stunningly Lush River Oaks Home Into the Perfect Another Great Night Showcase

Phaedra , Danielle Burns Wilson, Seba Suber  (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Poppi Massey, Danielle Burns Wilson, Loraine Christ Speier (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Adrianna Spivey, Laura Van Syoc (Photo by Jacob Powers)
AGN Attendees with Loraine Christ Speier (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Alice Randall, Katherine Warren  (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Poppi Massey, Hesse McGraw (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Aurelia Largo, Adrianna Spivey  (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Frances Lummis, Louisa Lummis (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kaitlin Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Marita Fairbanks, Jereann Chaney, Kelly Silvers (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Mary Arocha, Beverly Robinson, Katherine Robinson (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Phoebe Cholnoky, Annabel Florescu (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Paper City Attendees (Photo by Jacob Powers)
187_AnotherGreatNight_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Rebecca Matalon, Allison Weaver, Lea Weingarten (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Tootsies Models  (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Laura Van Syoc (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Elizabeth Donnelly, Donna Lewis, Shelley Taylor Ludwick (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Allison Weaver, Marita Fairbanks, Evelyn Nolen (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Analie Durham, Alex Gottschalk (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Guest, Paula Daly, Kristen Perrin (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Rebekah Johnson, Katherine Warren (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Ruthie Miller, Jennifer Laporte (Photo by Jacob Powers)
80_AnotherGreatNight_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
104_AnotherGreatNight_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
23_AnotherGreatNight_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Exterior View of AGN Dinner in Poppi Massey Backyard (Photo by Jacob Powers)
67_AnotherGreatNight_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Inside View of AGN Table (Photo by Jacob Powers)
01
29

Thedra Cullar-Ledford, co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, CAMH deputy director Seba Raquel Suber at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

02
29

Hostess Poppi Massey, co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

03
29

Adrianna Spivey, Laura Van Syoc at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

04
29

Kate Stukenberg, Meg Lonergan, Amanda Hughes Pickering, Julie Bergeron, Kaitlyn Scheurich, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

05
29

Alice Randall, Katherine Warren at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

06
29

Hostess Poppi Massey, Hesse McGraw at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

07
29

Aurelia Largo, Adrianna Spivey at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

08
29

Frances Lummis, Louisa Lummis at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

09
29

Kaitlin Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

10
29

Marita Fairbanks, Jereann Chaney, Kelly Silvers at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

11
29

Mary Arocha, Beverly Robinson, Katherine Robinson at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

12
29

Phoebe Massey Cholnoky, Annabel Massey Florescu at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

13
29

Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Catherine D. Anspon, Angie Ximenes Chapman, Rene Chapman-Wood, Laura Rathe, Debbie Farre, Caitlin Hsu, Madi Hurley, Sandra Schwartzmann (Photo by Jacob Powers)

14
29

PaperCity's Madi Hurley and Caitlin Hsu (Photo by Jacob Powers)

15
29

Rebecca Matalon, Alison Weaver, Lea Weingarten at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

16
29

Tootsies fashion on the catwalk at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

17
29

Laura Van Syoc at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

18
29

Elizabeth Donnelly, Tootsies owner Donna Lewis, Tootsies experience director Shelley Ludwick at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

19
29

Allison Weaver, Marita Fairbanks, Evelyn Nolen at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

20
29

Analie Durham, Alex Gottschalk at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

21
29

Marianna Brewster, Paula Daly, Kristen Perrin at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

22
29

Rebekah Johnson, Katherine Warren at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

23
29

Ruthie Miller, Jennifer Laporte at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

24
29

Fabulous women ran the raffle at CAMH Another Great Night. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

25
29

Another Great Night is CAMH's exclusive ladies-only party. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

26
29

Tootsie's provided luxury handbags for the raffle at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

27
29

The elegantly lit backyard was the perfect backdrop for CAMH's Another Great Night. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

28
29

Speciality cocktails at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

29
29

The elegant dinner tables were laid out with a Palm Springs theme at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Phaedra , Danielle Burns Wilson, Seba Suber  (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Poppi Massey, Danielle Burns Wilson, Loraine Christ Speier (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Adrianna Spivey, Laura Van Syoc (Photo by Jacob Powers)
AGN Attendees with Loraine Christ Speier (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Alice Randall, Katherine Warren  (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Poppi Massey, Hesse McGraw (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Aurelia Largo, Adrianna Spivey  (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Frances Lummis, Louisa Lummis (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kaitlin Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Marita Fairbanks, Jereann Chaney, Kelly Silvers (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Mary Arocha, Beverly Robinson, Katherine Robinson (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Phoebe Cholnoky, Annabel Florescu (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Paper City Attendees (Photo by Jacob Powers)
187_AnotherGreatNight_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Rebecca Matalon, Allison Weaver, Lea Weingarten (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Tootsies Models  (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Laura Van Syoc (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Elizabeth Donnelly, Donna Lewis, Shelley Taylor Ludwick (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Allison Weaver, Marita Fairbanks, Evelyn Nolen (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Analie Durham, Alex Gottschalk (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Guest, Paula Daly, Kristen Perrin (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Rebekah Johnson, Katherine Warren (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Ruthie Miller, Jennifer Laporte (Photo by Jacob Powers)
80_AnotherGreatNight_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
104_AnotherGreatNight_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
23_AnotherGreatNight_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Exterior View of AGN Dinner in Poppi Massey Backyard (Photo by Jacob Powers)
67_AnotherGreatNight_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Inside View of AGN Table (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Most Fashionable Women Turn a Stunningly Lush River Oaks Home Into the Perfect Another Great Night Showcase

This Ladies-Only Party Makes a Major Impact

BY // 02.14.23
photography Jacob Powers
Thedra Cullar-Ledford, co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, CAMH deputy director Seba Raquel Suber at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Hostess Poppi Massey, co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Adrianna Spivey, Laura Van Syoc at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kate Stukenberg, Meg Lonergan, Amanda Hughes Pickering, Julie Bergeron, Kaitlyn Scheurich, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Alice Randall, Katherine Warren at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Hostess Poppi Massey, Hesse McGraw at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Aurelia Largo, Adrianna Spivey at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Frances Lummis, Louisa Lummis at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kaitlin Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Marita Fairbanks, Jereann Chaney, Kelly Silvers at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Mary Arocha, Beverly Robinson, Katherine Robinson at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Phoebe Massey Cholnoky, Annabel Massey Florescu at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Catherine D. Anspon, Angie Ximenes Chapman, Rene Chapman-Wood, Laura Rathe, Debbie Farre, Caitlin Hsu, Madi Hurley, Sandra Schwartzmann (Photo by Jacob Powers)
PaperCity's Madi Hurley and Caitlin Hsu (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Rebecca Matalon, Alison Weaver, Lea Weingarten at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Tootsies fashion on the catwalk at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Laura Van Syoc at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Elizabeth Donnelly, Tootsies owner Donna Lewis, Tootsies experience director Shelley Ludwick at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Allison Weaver, Marita Fairbanks, Evelyn Nolen at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Analie Durham, Alex Gottschalk at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Marianna Brewster, Paula Daly, Kristen Perrin at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Rebekah Johnson, Katherine Warren at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Ruthie Miller, Jennifer Laporte at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Fabulous women ran the raffle at CAMH Another Great Night. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Another Great Night is CAMH's exclusive ladies-only party. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Tootsie's provided luxury handbags for the raffle at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
The elegantly lit backyard was the perfect backdrop for CAMH's Another Great Night. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Speciality cocktails at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
The elegant dinner tables were laid out with a Palm Springs theme at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
1
29

Thedra Cullar-Ledford, co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, CAMH deputy director Seba Raquel Suber at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

2
29

Hostess Poppi Massey, co-chair Danielle Burns Wilson, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

3
29

Adrianna Spivey, Laura Van Syoc at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

4
29

Kate Stukenberg, Meg Lonergan, Amanda Hughes Pickering, Julie Bergeron, Kaitlyn Scheurich, co-chair Loraine Christ Speier at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

5
29

Alice Randall, Katherine Warren at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

6
29

Hostess Poppi Massey, Hesse McGraw at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

7
29

Aurelia Largo, Adrianna Spivey at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

8
29

Frances Lummis, Louisa Lummis at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

9
29

Kaitlin Scheurich, Stephanie Tsuru at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

10
29

Marita Fairbanks, Jereann Chaney, Kelly Silvers at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

11
29

Mary Arocha, Beverly Robinson, Katherine Robinson at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

12
29

Phoebe Massey Cholnoky, Annabel Massey Florescu at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

13
29

Thedra Cullar-Ledford, Catherine D. Anspon, Angie Ximenes Chapman, Rene Chapman-Wood, Laura Rathe, Debbie Farre, Caitlin Hsu, Madi Hurley, Sandra Schwartzmann (Photo by Jacob Powers)

14
29

PaperCity's Madi Hurley and Caitlin Hsu (Photo by Jacob Powers)

15
29

Rebecca Matalon, Alison Weaver, Lea Weingarten at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

16
29

Tootsies fashion on the catwalk at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

17
29

Laura Van Syoc at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

18
29

Elizabeth Donnelly, Tootsies owner Donna Lewis, Tootsies experience director Shelley Ludwick at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

19
29

Allison Weaver, Marita Fairbanks, Evelyn Nolen at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

20
29

Analie Durham, Alex Gottschalk at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

21
29

Marianna Brewster, Paula Daly, Kristen Perrin at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

22
29

Rebekah Johnson, Katherine Warren at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

23
29

Ruthie Miller, Jennifer Laporte at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

24
29

Fabulous women ran the raffle at CAMH Another Great Night. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

25
29

Another Great Night is CAMH's exclusive ladies-only party. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

26
29

Tootsie's provided luxury handbags for the raffle at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

27
29

The elegantly lit backyard was the perfect backdrop for CAMH's Another Great Night. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

28
29

Speciality cocktails at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

29
29

The elegant dinner tables were laid out with a Palm Springs theme at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Houston’s most fashion-forward women of the moment gathered for Contemporary Arts Museum Houston’s signature ladies-only party dubbed Another Great Night, sponsored by luxury retailer Tootsies. Contemporary art collector Poppi Massey was hostess of the mostest this evening, opening her stunning, art-filled new River Oaks home to more than 140 fabulous femmes.

The party kicked off with a scavenger hunt directing attendees to discover notable artworks in Massey’s collection, from such notable names as Kehinde Wiley and Trenton Doyle Hancock. Guests enjoyed sipping on specialty cocktails — an aperol spritz and fleur de lis — while checking out the displayed artwork around Massey’s home and learning about the narratives of each artist. The information gleaned from the art hunt came in handy for completing a trivia quiz, which entered participants into a Tootsies’ luxury raffle. 

CAMH executive director Hesse McGraw made a brief cameo at this ladies-only event, stopping by at the start of the evening to thank the hostess, co-chairs Danielle Burns Wilson and Loraine Christ Speier, and the glamorous attendees. 

Hostess Poppi Massey and CAMH director Hesse McGraw at CAMH's Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Hostess Poppi Massey and CAMH director Hesse McGraw at CAMH’s Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Following cocktails, CAMH supporters made their way towards the elegantly appointed dinner tables. Rebekah Johnson of Bergner & Johnson was responsible for the cool, contemporary decor with a Palm Springs theme. Which many attendees adopted as inspiration for the colorful ensembles they wore to the party itself.

CAMH deputy director Seba Raquel Suber delivered remarks, thanking the sponsors and Tootsies for making the evening possible. Dinner then began, catered by Monarch Hospitality, which served an epicurean three-course seated feast of pinzimonio salad, truffle ravioli aux champignon and pistachio sponge cake. 

In between courses, CAMH director of development Sarah Atwood announced raffle prize winners. Tootsies provided designer jewelry, accessories and handbags to swoon over for the raffle. A Mark Cross Madeline Lady micro bag went to one lucky lady, and an Oscar de la Renta Minibow crystal necklace and chandelier earrings to another. An exclusive opportunity for private shopping for 10 friends and brunch with Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious was also raffled off to major interest. 

Shop Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023

Massey’s lush backyard, illuminated with pink lights and adorned with floral centerpieces on each table, provided the perfect backdrop for this palmy evening.

Tootsies models twirled around the tables, showing off the latest styles. At the night’s end, goody bags were bestowed, each bearing a mirror compact provided by underwriter Katherine Warren of Martha Turner Sotheby’s and a copy of Stan VanDerBeek: The Culture Intercom.

This elevated evening was surely Another Great Night indeed. 

Adrianna Spivey, Laura Van Syoc at CAMH Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Adrianna Spivey, Laura Van Syoc at CAMH’s Another Great Night (Photo by Jacob Powers)

PC Seen: Tootsies owner Donna Lewis, with colleagues director Kari Dagley, experience director Shelley Ludwick, senior buyer Penne Weidig, and guests Olivia FarrellCecily HortonLeslie HullSima Ladjevardian and Jane Waggoner; CAMH senior curator Rebecca Matalon; CAMH board president Ruth Dreessen and vice presidents Cabrina Owsley and Elisa Stude Pye; museum board members Mary Barone, Mara Calderon, Catherine Masterson, and Jessica Phifer; mega collectors Sissy Kempner, Mary ArochaBeverly Robinson, Penelope Marks, Jereann Chaney and Marita Fairbanks; and art supporters including Ruthie Miller, Paula DalySarah BalinskasSara DoddIsabel Lummis, Jennifer LaporteSusie CrinerElizabeth LeykumKelly Silvers, Adrianna Spivey, Sarah Montgomery and Kaitlyn Scheurich.

Other leading ladies included the hostess’ daughters Annabel Massey Florescu and Phoebe Massey Cholnoky; gallerists Kerry Inman, Bryn Larsen, Barbara Davis, Laura Rathe and Heidi Vaughan; artists Libbie MastersonThedra Cullar-Ledford and Page Kempner; Tatiana Massey with daughter Daria; lighting underwriter Carmen Knapp; Weingarten Art Group’s Lea Weingarten; Debbie Farre, in from the Hamptons; Lisa DoddCece Fowler; Yini Collette; Zion Escobar; photography collector Johanne Gatto; art consultant Sandra Schwartzmann; Mary Kempner; Frances Lummis; Louisa Lummis; Laura Van Syoc; Analie Durham; and Jen Fink.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
read full series
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Curated Collection

Swipe
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
10573 Inwood Road
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
2105 La Rochelle
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

2105 La Rochelle
Flower Mound, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rupp
This property is listed by: Ashley Rupp (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
2105 La Rochelle
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
4209 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4209 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4209 Beverly Drive
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X