Partying Camp Supporters Flirt With a $1 Million in Feel-Good Houston Night

PC Seen: Buddy Clarke, Barrett Schick, Buzz White, Melinda and Matt Mogas, Vita and Drew Dougherty , Camp for All board chair Patrick Samuels, Kathleen and Lee Feller , Camp director Kurt Podesz, and Camp for All CEO Pat Sorrells.

Adding to the richness of the evening were emcee Khambrel Marshall of KPRC Channel 2, buzzy graffiti artist DUAL painting on the site and Plush Party Band .

Guest speaker Anne Marie Buckle , diagnosed with autism and PANS (a brain swelling syndrome), shared her experiences and benefits from her six years attending Camp for All.

Applause, applause for chairs Beth Clarke and Lesley Schick and underwriting chair Martha White . Congratulations to honorees Diann and Mike Lewter and the Marilyn and Louis Mogas family, longtime supporters of the camp that welcomes 11,000 campers each year to its 206-acre property, outside of Burton.

PC Moment: The next best feel-good thing to going to camp is raising nearly $1 million to help send children and adults with special needs and challenging illnesses to camp. Just ask the partying throng of 600 that raised more than $920,000 in Houston for Camp for All.

What: Camp for All “Paint the Town” fundraiser

Martha & Buzz White at the Camp for All Gala at The Reviere (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Lesley & Barrett Schick at the Camp for All Gala at The Reviere (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Beth & Buddy Clarke at the Camp for All Gala at The Reviere (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Guest speaker Anne Marrie Buckle at the Camp for All Gala at The Reviere (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Emcee Khambrel Marshall at the Camp for All Gala at The Reviere (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Camp for All honorees Louis & Marilyn Mogas, Michael & Diann Lewter, Melinda & Matt Mogas (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Patt Sorrells, Patrick Samuels at the Camp for All Gala at The Reviere (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Vita & Drew Dougherty at the Camp for All Gala at The Reviere (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Kathleen & Lee at the Camp for All Gala at The Reviere (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Plush Party Band performs at the Camp for All Gala at The Revaire. (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Houston artist DUAL painting on the site at the Camp for All Gala. (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Camp for All chairs Lesley Schick and Beth Clarke, underwriting chair Martha White (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

Camp for All partygoers Kurt Podeszwa, Maria Buckle (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)

