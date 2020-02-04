Kurt Podeszwa (Camp For All Camp Director) & Anne Marie Buckle (Speaker) (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Lesley Schick & Beth Clarke (Co-Chairs), Martha White (Underwriting Chair) (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
DUAL (Houston Artist) (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Plush Party Band (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Kathleen & Lee Feller (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Vita & Drew Dougherty (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Patt Sorrells (CEO) & Patrick Samuels (Board Chair) (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Gala Honorees (Louis & Marilyn Mogas, Michael & Diann Lewter, Melinda & Matt Mogas) (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Khambrel Marshall (MC) (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Anne Marie Buckle (Speaker) (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Beth Clarke (Co-Chair) & Buddy Clarke (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Lesley Schick (Co-Chair) & Barrett Schick (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Martha White (Underwriting Chair) & Buzz White (Photo by Dave RossmanCo)
Society / The Seen

Partying Camp Supporters Flirt With a $1 Million in Feel-Good Houston Night

More Than 600 Come Out to Help

BY // 02.04.20
photography Dave RossmanCo
What: Camp for All “Paint the Town” fundraiser

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: The next best feel-good thing to going to camp is raising nearly $1 million to help send children and adults with special needs and challenging illnesses to camp. Just ask the partying throng of 600 that raised more than $920,000 in Houston for Camp for All.

Applause, applause for chairs Beth Clarke and Lesley Schick and underwriting chair Martha White. Congratulations to honorees Diann and Mike Lewter and the Marilyn and Louis Mogas family, longtime supporters of the camp that welcomes 11,000 campers each year to its 206-acre property, outside of Burton.

Guest speaker Anne Marie Buckle, diagnosed with autism and PANS (a brain swelling syndrome), shared her experiences and benefits from her six years attending Camp for All.

Adding to the richness of the evening were emcee Khambrel Marshall of KPRC Channel 2, buzzy graffiti artist DUAL painting on the site and Plush Party Band.

PC Seen: Buddy Clarke, Barrett Schick, Buzz White, Melinda and Matt Mogas, Vita and Drew Dougherty, Camp for All board chair Patrick Samuels, Kathleen and Lee Feller, Camp director Kurt Podesz, and Camp for All CEO Pat Sorrells.

John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

