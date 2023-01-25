Two horses were donated in honor of Buzz and Martha White
Honorees Martha & Buzz White are surprised with two stick horses representing the donation of two real horses in their honor at the Camp for All gala, held at The Revaire.

Chairs Laurie & Chris Baker, Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrels, chairs Steve & Debra Gilbreath, Mayra Delacruz at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Camp for All gala emcees Lisa Malosky and Angela Wrigglesworth.

The trio of Camp for All gala honorees Buzz & Martha White and Patrick Samuels.

Tom & Janet Behanick at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Alan Chambers, Marcella Foreman, Nicholas Foreman at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Sherwood Gill, Susan Walker, Laurie & Jack Maddox at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Robert & Liz Rigney at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Mike & Diann Lewter at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Leslie & Jim Avioli at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Louis & Marilyn Mogas, Melinda & Matt Mogas at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Larry Neuhaus, Dr. Paul Gerson, Dr. Robert Zeller at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Dr. Paul & Rhonda Gerson at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Bryan & Steph Maers at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Society / Featured Parties

Touching $1.2 Million Houston Night Brings Two Surprises, Makes Camp For All Possible — Where Horsing Around Is Encouraged

Barrier Free Outdoor Fun That Changes Lives

BY // 01.24.23
Honorees Martha & Buzz White are surprised with two stick horses representing the donation of two real horses in their honor at the Camp for All gala, held at The Revaire.

Chairs Laurie & Chris Baker, Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrels, chairs Steve & Debra Gilbreath, Mayra Delacruz at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Camp for All gala emcees Lisa Malosky and Angela Wrigglesworth.

The trio of Camp for All gala honorees Buzz & Martha White and Patrick Samuels.

Tom & Janet Behanick at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Alan Chambers, Marcella Foreman, Nicholas Foreman at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Sherwood Gill, Susan Walker, Laurie & Jack Maddox at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Robert & Liz Rigney at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Mike & Diann Lewter at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Leslie & Jim Avioli at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Louis & Marilyn Mogas, Melinda & Matt Mogas at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Larry Neuhaus, Dr. Paul Gerson, Dr. Robert Zeller at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Dr. Paul & Rhonda Gerson at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Bryan & Steph Maers at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

What: Camp For All 30th anniversary gala

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: Beyond the big news that the Camp For All 30th anniversary gala raised more than $1.2 million for the camp that provides barrier-free experiences for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs, there was a major surprise. During the “Send A Camper” appeal, honorees Martha and Buzz White were completely surprised and thrilled to learn that a group of their friends had arranged for the purchase of two horses for Camp for All.

The equines are now part of the barrier-free equestrian programs at Camp For All. Ace and Deuce have already begun their training at the camp. While the horses weren’t able to make the gala, in their stead the Whites were presented with a pair of stick horses wearing burnt orange bandannas.

Chairs Laurie & Chris Baker, Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrels, chairs Steve & Debra Gilbreath, Mayra Delacruz at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

Applause, applause for gala chairs Lauren and Chris Baker and Debra and Steve Gilbreath as well as for additional honoree Patrick Samuels, who was recognized — as were the Whites — for longtime support of and dedication to the camp.

The value of the camp experience was shared by Mayra Delacruz, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 2. Her first Camp for All visit was at age 14, at which time she says that she was a “scared and timid child who had never ventured out of my parents’ protection, stepping into the world outside my bubble.

Alan Chambers, Marcella Foreman, Nicholas Foreman (2)
Alan Chambers, Marcella Foreman, Nicholas Foreman at the Camp for All gala held at The Revaire.

“That week, I had fun doing activities that I never thought would be possible for me: zip-lining, canoeing and riding a horse,” she told the gathering. “This initial experience allowed me to gain knowledge of the greater disability community and step out of my comfort zone.”

Young Delacruz has become one of the 9,000 campers that visit the 206-acre campsite each year.

PC Seen: Camp for All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells, emcees Lisa Malosky and Angela Wigglesworth, Liz and Robert Ragney, Diann and Mike Lewter, Marilyn and Louis Mogus, Melinda and Matt Mogus, Larry Neuhaus, Alan Chambers, Marcella and Nicholas Foreman, Rhonda and Dr. Paul Gerson, Dr. Robert Zeller, and Steph and Bryan Maers.

