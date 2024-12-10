Capital For Kids Raises A Milestone $1.2 Million at Its 20th Anniversary Celebration in North Texas
Finance Professionals Help Raise Funds For At-Risk ChildrenBY Megan Ziots // 12.10.24
Capital for Kids’ 20th-anniversary celebration took place this fall at Irving’s Astoria Event Venue with around 800 attendees. An outstanding milestone of $1.2 million was raised this year to support underprivileged and abused children in North Texas.
The Dallas-based organization is a network of volunteer professionals from the investment management business dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in need.
This year’s theme, “Y’all Street,” perfectly captured the essence of both Texas pride and the tremendous growth of the investment community in Dallas. Planned by Anna Eisenlohr Events, the party featured music from DJ Andy Austin, live performance art, blackjack, open bars, silent and live auctions, and helped launch an imaginary IPO on a temporary trading floor created in partnership with the Texas Stock Exchange. And exquisite flowers were provided by Trove Florals.
Crafted by Vestals Catering, the menu was inspired by well-known items found on the streets of New York City like gourmet hot dogs, NYC-style pizza, Chinese takeout, bodega-style burgers, and more.
Over the past two decades, an incredible $22 million has been distributed in North Texas. The event celebrated not just the dollars raised but the countless lives touched and transformed underscores the profound impact of your support.
Some of the organization’s longest-standing grant recipients were present: Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, West Dallas Community Schools, Community Partners of Dallas, SM Wright, and Jonathan’s Place. Some large firms that sponsored the event included Fortress Investment Group, Maverick Capital Foundation, Citadel, Goldman Sachs, HedgeServ, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley. From HBK, attendees included Jamil Akhtar, Joe O’Brien, and Rod and Amy Saddington from Mereweather Investment Management.