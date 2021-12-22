Fashion Fun and a Russian Winter Palace — One of Fort Worth’s Most Beloved Events Returns With Style

Paula Brockway and Madelaine Brockway at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Jennifer Williamson, Kelly Christensen, Clementine Miller, Maribeth Miller, Michelle Moncrief, Jan McKee and Alissa Leaderer at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/ Ellman Photography)

Lou Martin and Michelle Marlow at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Rob Schumacher, Robert Snider, and Shannon Nolan at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/ Ellman Photography)

Olivia Kearney, Texas Ballet Theater Artistic Director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., and Renée Walsh at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Gaylord Lummis and Suzy Rhodes at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Madolin Rosenthal, Kelley Roberts, Dee Dee Williams, Amy Fierke, and Kendall Kostohryz at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/ Ellman Photography)

Barbie Clemons, Cynthia Siegel, and Susie Green at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Regan Landreth, Meredith Ray, and Margo Bush at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Neiman Marcus Fort Worth Vice President and General Manager Scott Mitchell and Texas Ballet Theater Executive Director Vanessa Logan at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Susan Butt, Carolyn Hudson, Lisa Gupton, Dana Porter, Margaret Solomon, Cynthia Hickman, and Capera Ryan at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Event Chairs Lauri Lawrence and Liz Fleischer at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Paige Nyman and Jiyan Dai at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 9, 2021. (Photo by/Sharon Ellman)

Sometimes, the perfect girls’ night out begins at 11 am. In Fort Worth, there is no hotter ticket than the Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon benefiting Texas Ballet Theater. Those lucky enough to get a table start early often block the entire day out for a celebration. That was especially true of this year’s highly anticipated event, returning after a COVID year off in 2020. With champagne flowing and A-List guests dressed in holiday chic, the spirit of the season officially arrived.

Spotting longtime supporters Anne Bass, Paula Brockway, Dana Porter, Renée Walsh, Gaylord Lummis and Cynthia Siegel on the front row meant that the fashion show was back and better than ever.

Additionally, this was no ordinary runway. Imagine graceful Texas Ballet Theater dancers as fashion models. Taking it to the next level with their grace and elegance, they twirled and leapt their way down the runway. All of this happened mere inches from audience members, who were also lucky enough to be seated under the bright lights of the Bass Performance Hall stage.

Presenting sponsor Neiman Marcus curated each look. Choreography by Texas Ballet Theater associate artistic director Tim O’Keefe and production from Margaret Merritt of Neiman Marcus certainly created an ideal mix of choreography and couture.

Lunch in a Winter Palace

After the show, partygoers enjoyed a delicious lunch in the McDavid Studio space. It was inspired by Texas Ballet Theater’s upcoming season, featuring works by Tchaikovsky. Event chairs Liz Fleischer and Lauri Lawrence drew inspiration from the Russian composer. Decor transported guests into a Russian Winter Palace, and every detail was near complete perfection.

Water goblets inlaid with gold from POSH Couture Rentals headlined tablescapes with touches of bright blue, glass and gorgeous white florals from Bill Bostelman. The City Kitchen Catering menu included a deconstructed beef stroganoff for lunch. Neiman Marcus’ quintessential popovers also made a special appearance in the first course. For dessert: Russian honey cake flanked by chocolates in the form of the famed Russian Matryoshka dolls.

Photos of after parties and celebrations lit up social media and continued well into the night. After all, there was much to celebrate. Most notably, the return of a beloved, holiday event on the eve Texas Ballet Theater’s The Nutcracker opening. At the end of the day, more than $480,000 was raised for Texas Ballet Theater and its educational programs. That is what it is truly all about.

PC Scene: Rozanne Rosenthal, Carla Thompson, Beth Gideon, Trina Murray, Lori Brumley, Kim Darden, Anne Marie Bratton, Anne Paup, Pamela Krick, Molly Van Amburgh, Lauren Matthews, Sonya Tanna, Kathryn King, Conor Rainbolt and Kim Johnson