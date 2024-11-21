fbpx
Cattle Baron's Ball Jim Brown, Marjon Henderson, Lora Farris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
2025 Ball Co-Chairs Nina Sachse and Dr. Courtney Derderian (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marjon Henderson, Courtney Derderian, Nina Sachse, Lora Farris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cattle Baron’s Ball 2025 Baronesses (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Past Ball Chairs of Cattle Baron’s Ball (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lora Farris and Marjon Henderson reveal that $7.1 million was raised for American Cancer Society. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Mackenzie Rodgers, Kameron Westcott, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jen Lavelle, Melissa Smrekar, Haley Louden, Shelby Foster (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Laura Losinger, Josie Sewell, Ellie Campion (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Members react to the check unveiling. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jim Brown, Jeff Fehlis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Society / The Seen

Cattle Baron’s Ball Celebrates Raising $7.1 Million For The American Cancer Society in Dallas

Plus, Next Year's Date Is Announced

BY // 11.21.24
photography Tamytha Cameron
One hundred high-powered movers and shakers in Dallas gathered in Uptown for a mid-week lunch at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse to toast their recent success, and not one Patagonia-vested finance bro was among them. This steak lunch? It was for the girls. Dressed to the nines (as always) in autumnal hues, the women who comprise Cattle Baron’s Ball‘s membership gathered on Wednesday, November 6, to celebrate the roaring success of the 51st ball.

The epic October night at Southfork Ranch included Carrie Underwood and beer burros, as well as a $500k paddle raise from White Rhino Coffee founder Chris Parvin.

The luncheon also marked the official transition in leadership from Marjon Henderson and Lora Farris to Dr. Courtney Derderian and Nina Sachse, who are serving as co-chairs for the 2025 Cattle Baron’s Ball.

Lora Farris and Marjon Henderson reveal that $7.1 million was raised for American Cancer Society. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lora Farris and Marjon Henderson reveal that $7.1 million was raised for American Cancer Society. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Members honored Henderson’s and Farris’ leadership throughout the luncheon. As their final act (and with a deserving level of pomp and circumstance), Henderson and Farris removed a green sequin drape to unveil an astounding $7.1 million dollar check — the largest in the organization’s history. A delayed-then-uproarious reaction followed; baronesses barely believed their eyes. No wonder Cattle Baron’s Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in the country. This year, the event surpassed $100 million raised for life-saving cancer research being conducted largely in North Texas.

Cowgirls know there’s no rest for the weary, though. The volunteer-led organization is already hard at work for next year’s ball.

“This event has enjoyed sustained and substantial momentum over the past 51 years, which demonstrates the commitment of our past ball chairs, members, sponsors, and patrons to our common cause. I think we can use that momentum to propel us forward into another amazing year,” Sachse said.

Mark your calendars because Derderian and Sachse announced that next year’s ball will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Only the co-chairs know who the entertainer is, but The Big Name, as well as the ball’s theme and location, will be revealed in early 2025. One thing you can count on? You’re going to want to wear boots.

2025 Ball Co-Chairs Nina Sachse and Dr. Courtney Derderian (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
2025 Ball Co-Chairs Nina Sachse and Dr. Courtney Derderian (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

“We love music, and we let ourselves dream big when we consider what artists to approach. Sharing our dream entertainment with this hard-working group of women and our long-time supporters is something we’re both really looking forward to,” Derderian said.

Describing what makes Cattle Baron’s Ball unique, Derderian continued, “I genuinely love the sisterhood that develops when hard-working, talented women focus on a mutually loved cause. Throw in music, fashion, and a fair-like atmosphere… and I’m completely smitten.”

How ’bout them cowgirls?

