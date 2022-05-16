Houston’s Celebration of Reading is a River Oaks Dream With Top Authors, a TV News Star and Plenty of Bushes

Students from Barbara Bush Elementary School lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Celebration of Reading (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Linda McReynolds at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Celebration of Reading (Photo by Johnny Than)

Nancy Ames & Danny Ward at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Celebration of Reading (Photo by Johnny Than)

Channel 2 KPRC evening news anchor Daniella Guzman interviews Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Celebration of Reading (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

Ron & Julie Baker Finck, president and CEO of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, attending A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchLightGroup.com)

John & Terri Havens, hosts of the luncheon fêting authors presenting at A Celebration of Reading (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: The 28th annual A Celebration of Reading author’s luncheon and evening program

Where: The author’s luncheon was held at the River Oaks home of Terri and John Havens; the evening program was held at The Post Oak Hotel.

PC Moment: As has been tradition in recent years, the generous Havens once again opened their spectacular home for a luncheon fêting the authors who would headline that evening’s program in which they read from or discussed their most recent books. The best selling authors featured in the evening fundraiser were Alafair Burke, sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, Brad Meltzer and Dr. Rick Rigsby. The Bush sisters were on stage in an interview situation with KPRC Channel 2 evening news anchor Daniella Guzman.

Once again, Maria and Neil Bush, chairs of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, served as hosts for the gathering which turned out to be something of a family affair for Neil Bush. His daughters Jenna and Barbara were joined by their brother — Houston resident Pierce Bush — and his wife Sarahbeth.

With more than 700 guests in attendance, the evening raised $1.8 million in support of the local foundation’s literacy efforts and national programs of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. Included in that total was the $125,000 raised during the event to launch a new initiative called Success Through Adult Reading. The raffle included a $15,000 diamond and gold band bracelet from deBoulle Diamond and Jewelry and an overnight stay at the Post Oak complete with champagne and chocolates.

Returning title Sponsor Phillips 66 generously made a lead gift of $50,000. Quanex Foundation served as presenting sponsor and EOG Resources promised to match $25,000 of contributions made by guests that night.

In a nod to the “Life. Liberty. Literacy” theme of the event, the program began with the presentation of colors by the U.S. Navy Color Guard of Houston and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by Barbara Bush Elementary School students. Native Houstonian and contestant from the 20th season of NBC’s The Voice Dana Monique joined the Ernest Walker Community Singers to sing “America the Beautiful.” Add a video to the program.

The program included a video and remarks from Maria and Neil Bush and Julie Baker Fink, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation president and CEO.

Following the author presentations Monique closed out the program, with backup from The Ernest Walker Community Singers, by singing Dolly Parton’s “Color Me America.” Then dinner was served.

PC Seen: Ron Fink, Kathrine McGovern, Alice and Keith Mosing, Lisa and Mark Jakel, Betty and John Hrncir, Rhonda and Mike Graff, Gail and Greg Garland, Sidney Faust, Elsie Eckert, Amy and Kyle McCully, Beverly and Jim Postl, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Rose Cullen, Linda McReynolds, and Daniela and Steve Herring.