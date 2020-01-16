Ceron and Three Fabulous Femmes Take Over River Oaks’ Most Fabulous Flower Shop for One Memorable Night

When three fabulous femmes and one dashing caballero put their talents together for one enchanting evening, you know it will be one that is talked about long after lights out. So it was when Lisa Coleman, Kate Swail and Kathryn Swain teamed up with Ceron for a festive trunk show fête in the lavish floral/gift shop Avant Garden in River Oaks District.

The champagne flowed and air kisses flew as the festive throng swanned in for a night of schmoozing and shopping.

Coleman brought in oodles of her terribly-chic American Southwest inspired fashions from her Recreo San Miguel boutique in that Mexico hotspot. Designed in New York, the garments are handmade by skilled artisans in San Miguel and around the world.

Likewise, the Kate Swail Designs fashion genius was born in San Miguel de Allende, where Swail was inspired to create handcrafted pieces in 24K gold, in South American Tumbaga and turquoise, the latter of which is sourced from around the world. On this evening, she tempted shoppers with her must-have cuffs, earrings and the like, sold exclusively at trunk shows but which are soon to be available on her website.

The adorbs totes and divine caftans from Morocco, presented by Swain’s Colores Collective, were so popular that a number of the selections sold out. That represents just a smattering of what the Colores Collective encompasses with finds from Swain’s world travels.

And then, of course, there was the bounty of to-die-for decorative items, fresh florals and bromeliads that fill Todd Fiscus’ smashing emporium. (For those who might have been under a rock for five or more years, Fiscus and Ceron are married.)

PC Seen: Marni Greenwood, William Finnorn, Debbie Festari, Lindsay Holstead, Amanda Mills, Sergio Morales, Meredith Chasing DeeAnn and Marcus Thigpen, Melissa and Michael Mithoff, Taylor Hudgens, Tarek Bjeirmi and Tamara Klosz Bonar.